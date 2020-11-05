 

AtriCure Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced third quarter 2020 financial results.

“We are pleased with our third quarter performance and the improving trajectory of our business, which reflect the commitment of our team and underlying demand in our core markets,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtriCure. “We are continuing to make significant progress on our strategic initiatives and are on the forefront of meaningfully expanding our addressable market opportunity.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $54.8 million, a decrease of $1.9 million or 3.3% (a decrease of 3.9% on a constant currency basis), compared to third quarter 2019 revenue, due to the global decline in surgical procedures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. revenue decreased 3.1% to $44.7 million, and international revenue decreased 4.1% to $10.1 million, (a decrease of 7.2% on a constant currency basis), compared to third quarter 2019 revenue.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $40.3 million compared to $41.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 remained relatively consistent at 73.7% compared to 73.8% in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting normal manufacturing operations during both periods.

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.0 million, compared to $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss per share was $0.11 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.25 for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted loss per share for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.11 compared to an adjusted loss per share of $0.33 for the third quarter of 2019.

Constant currency revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per share are non-GAAP measures. We discuss these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to GAAP measures later in this release.

2020 Financial Guidance

Management expects revenue to be $56 million to $60 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $205 million to $209 million for the full year 2020. Full year adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be approximately $10 million.

Incrementally higher or lower impact from the on-going global pandemic could cause forecasts for fourth quarter and full year 2020 to differ materially than these projections.

Conference Call

AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by calling (844) 884-9951 for domestic callers and (661) 378-9661 for international callers using conference ID number 8584906. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors page of AtriCure’s corporate website at ir.atricure.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator Synergy Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”– that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.atricure.com/fls as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AtriCure’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, AtriCure provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics.

Revenue reported on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by applying previous period foreign currency exchange rates, which are determined by the average daily Euro to Dollar exchange rate, to each of the comparable periods. Management analyzes revenue on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on revenue, the Company believes that evaluating growth in revenue on a constant currency basis provides an additional and meaningful assessment of revenue to both management and investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net loss before other income/expense (including interest), income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition costs, and change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. Management believes in order to properly understand the short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. The excluded items vary in frequency and/or impact on our continuing results of operations and management believes that the excluded items are typically not reflective of our ongoing core business operations and financial condition. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for both strategic and annual operating planning, and previously used adjusted EBITDA as a performance metric in the annual incentive plan. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) (Adjusted EBITDA)” later in this release.

Adjusted loss per share is a non-GAAP measure which calculates the net loss per share before non-cash adjustments to expenses related to the adjustment in value of contingent consideration liabilities. Management believes this metric provides a better measure of comparability of results between periods, as such adjustments can be significant and vary in value and are not reflective of our core business. A reconciliation of adjusted loss per share reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share” later in this release.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by AtriCure may not be the same or calculated in the same manner as those used and calculated by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for AtriCure’s financial results prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financials measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

United States Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Open ablation

$

19,911

 

 

$

19,754

 

 

$

54,679

 

 

$

59,311

 

Minimally invasive ablation

 

6,979

 

 

 

9,006

 

 

 

18,295

 

 

 

25,860

 

Appendage management

 

17,430

 

 

 

16,907

 

 

 

47,870

 

 

 

49,075

 

Total ablation and appendage management

 

44,320

 

 

 

45,667

 

 

 

120,844

 

 

 

134,246

 

Valve tools

 

381

 

 

 

456

 

 

 

994

 

 

 

2,046

 

Total United States

 

44,701

 

 

 

46,123

 

 

 

121,838

 

 

 

136,292

 

International Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Open ablation

 

4,907

 

 

 

5,850

 

 

 

13,766

 

 

 

18,942

 

Minimally invasive ablation

 

1,692

 

 

 

2,058

 

 

 

4,346

 

 

 

6,122

 

Appendage management

 

3,445

 

 

 

2,532

 

 

 

8,778

 

 

 

7,963

 

Total ablation and appendage management

 

10,044

 

 

 

10,440

 

 

 

26,890

 

 

 

33,027

 

Valve tools

 

12

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

167

 

Total international

 

10,056

 

 

 

10,491

 

 

 

26,968

 

 

 

33,194

 

Total revenue

 

54,757

 

 

 

56,614

 

 

 

148,806

 

 

 

169,486

 

Cost of revenue

 

14,423

 

 

 

14,817

 

 

 

41,934

 

 

 

43,925

 

Gross profit

 

40,334

 

 

 

41,797

 

 

 

106,872

 

 

 

125,561

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

10,576

 

 

 

10,154

 

 

 

32,199

 

 

 

28,134

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

33,749

 

 

 

40,280

 

 

 

101,403

 

 

 

115,223

 

Total operating expenses

 

44,325

 

 

 

50,434

 

 

 

133,602

 

 

 

143,357

 

Loss from operations

 

(3,991

)

 

 

(8,637

)

 

 

(26,730

)

 

 

(17,796

)

Other expense, net

 

(962

)

 

 

(650

)

 

 

(2,847

)

 

 

(1,151

)

Loss before income tax expense

 

(4,953

)

 

 

(9,287

)

 

 

(29,577

)

 

 

(18,947

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(4

)

 

 

75

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

151

 

Net loss

$

(4,949

)

 

$

(9,362

)

 

$

(29,593

)

 

$

(19,098

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.71

)

 

$

(0.51

)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

44,012

 

 

 

37,842

 

 

 

41,442

 

 

 

37,387

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

$

233,069

 

 

$

81,801

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

25,448

 

 

 

28,046

 

Inventories

 

34,326

 

 

 

29,414

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

3,369

 

 

 

3,899

 

Total current assets

 

296,212

 

 

 

143,160

 

Property and equipment, net

 

29,089

 

 

 

32,646

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,363

 

 

 

4,032

 

Long-term investments

 

16,516

 

 

 

12,675

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

363,218

 

 

 

364,662

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

399

 

 

 

705

 

Total assets

$

707,797

 

 

$

557,880

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

32,684

 

 

$

47,698

 

Other current liabilities and current maturities of debt and leases

 

12,070

 

 

 

2,218

 

Total current liabilities

 

44,754

 

 

 

49,916

 

Long-term debt

 

49,985

 

 

 

59,634

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

11,172

 

 

 

11,774

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

1,324

 

 

 

2,796

 

Contingent consideration and other noncurrent liabilities

 

183,030

 

 

 

186,417

 

Total liabilities

 

290,265

 

 

 

310,537

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

45

 

 

 

40

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

729,220

 

 

 

529,658

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

57

 

 

 

(158

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(311,790

)

 

 

(282,197

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

417,532

 

 

 

247,343

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

707,797

 

 

$

557,880

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) (Adjusted EBITDA)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss, as reported

$

(4,949

)

 

$

(9,362

)

 

$

(29,593

)

 

$

(19,098

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(4

)

 

 

75

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

151

 

Other expense, net

 

962

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

2,847

 

 

 

1,151

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

2,479

 

 

 

2,393

 

 

 

7,381

 

 

 

6,983

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

5,549

 

 

 

4,287

 

 

 

16,126

 

 

 

12,816

 

Contingent consideration adjustment

 

192

 

 

 

(3,062

)

 

 

(4,854

)

 

 

(6,934

)

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

2,819

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

3,645

 

Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) (adjusted EBITDA)

$

4,229

 

 

$

(2,200

)

 

$

(7,939

)

 

$

(1,286

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss, as reported

$

(4,949

)

 

$

(9,362

)

 

$

(29,593

)

 

$

(19,098

)

Contingent consideration adjustment

 

192

 

 

 

(3,062

)

 

 

(4,854

)

 

 

(6,934

)

Net loss excluding contingent consideration adjustment

$

(4,757

)

 

$

(12,424

)

 

$

(34,447

)

 

$

(26,032

)

Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per share

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.83

)

 

$

(0.70

)

Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

44,012

 

 

 

37,842

 

 

 

41,442

 

 

 

37,387

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

