AtriCure Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We are pleased with our third quarter performance and the improving trajectory of our business, which reflect the commitment of our team and underlying demand in our core markets,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtriCure. “We are continuing to make significant progress on our strategic initiatives and are on the forefront of meaningfully expanding our addressable market opportunity.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $54.8 million, a decrease of $1.9 million or 3.3% (a decrease of 3.9% on a constant currency basis), compared to third quarter 2019 revenue, due to the global decline in surgical procedures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. revenue decreased 3.1% to $44.7 million, and international revenue decreased 4.1% to $10.1 million, (a decrease of 7.2% on a constant currency basis), compared to third quarter 2019 revenue.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $40.3 million compared to $41.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 remained relatively consistent at 73.7% compared to 73.8% in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting normal manufacturing operations during both periods.

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.0 million, compared to $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss per share was $0.11 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.25 for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted loss per share for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.11 compared to an adjusted loss per share of $0.33 for the third quarter of 2019.

Constant currency revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per share are non-GAAP measures. We discuss these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to GAAP measures later in this release.

2020 Financial Guidance

Management expects revenue to be $56 million to $60 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $205 million to $209 million for the full year 2020. Full year adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be approximately $10 million.

Incrementally higher or lower impact from the on-going global pandemic could cause forecasts for fourth quarter and full year 2020 to differ materially than these projections.

Conference Call

AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by calling (844) 884-9951 for domestic callers and (661) 378-9661 for international callers using conference ID number 8584906. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors page of AtriCure’s corporate website at ir.atricure.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator Synergy Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”– that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.atricure.com/fls as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AtriCure’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, AtriCure provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics.

Revenue reported on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by applying previous period foreign currency exchange rates, which are determined by the average daily Euro to Dollar exchange rate, to each of the comparable periods. Management analyzes revenue on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on revenue, the Company believes that evaluating growth in revenue on a constant currency basis provides an additional and meaningful assessment of revenue to both management and investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net loss before other income/expense (including interest), income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition costs, and change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. Management believes in order to properly understand the short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. The excluded items vary in frequency and/or impact on our continuing results of operations and management believes that the excluded items are typically not reflective of our ongoing core business operations and financial condition. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for both strategic and annual operating planning, and previously used adjusted EBITDA as a performance metric in the annual incentive plan. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) (Adjusted EBITDA)” later in this release.

Adjusted loss per share is a non-GAAP measure which calculates the net loss per share before non-cash adjustments to expenses related to the adjustment in value of contingent consideration liabilities. Management believes this metric provides a better measure of comparability of results between periods, as such adjustments can be significant and vary in value and are not reflective of our core business. A reconciliation of adjusted loss per share reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share” later in this release.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by AtriCure may not be the same or calculated in the same manner as those used and calculated by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for AtriCure’s financial results prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financials measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 United States Revenue: Open ablation $ 19,911 $ 19,754 $ 54,679 $ 59,311 Minimally invasive ablation 6,979 9,006 18,295 25,860 Appendage management 17,430 16,907 47,870 49,075 Total ablation and appendage management 44,320 45,667 120,844 134,246 Valve tools 381 456 994 2,046 Total United States 44,701 46,123 121,838 136,292 International Revenue: Open ablation 4,907 5,850 13,766 18,942 Minimally invasive ablation 1,692 2,058 4,346 6,122 Appendage management 3,445 2,532 8,778 7,963 Total ablation and appendage management 10,044 10,440 26,890 33,027 Valve tools 12 51 78 167 Total international 10,056 10,491 26,968 33,194 Total revenue 54,757 56,614 148,806 169,486 Cost of revenue 14,423 14,817 41,934 43,925 Gross profit 40,334 41,797 106,872 125,561 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 10,576 10,154 32,199 28,134 Selling, general and administrative expenses 33,749 40,280 101,403 115,223 Total operating expenses 44,325 50,434 133,602 143,357 Loss from operations (3,991 ) (8,637 ) (26,730 ) (17,796 ) Other expense, net (962 ) (650 ) (2,847 ) (1,151 ) Loss before income tax expense (4,953 ) (9,287 ) (29,577 ) (18,947 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (4 ) 75 16 151 Net loss $ (4,949 ) $ (9,362 ) $ (29,593 ) $ (19,098 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 44,012 37,842 41,442 37,387

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 233,069 $ 81,801 Accounts receivable, net 25,448 28,046 Inventories 34,326 29,414 Prepaid and other current assets 3,369 3,899 Total current assets 296,212 143,160 Property and equipment, net 29,089 32,646 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,363 4,032 Long-term investments 16,516 12,675 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 363,218 364,662 Other noncurrent assets 399 705 Total assets $ 707,797 $ 557,880 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 32,684 $ 47,698 Other current liabilities and current maturities of debt and leases 12,070 2,218 Total current liabilities 44,754 49,916 Long-term debt 49,985 59,634 Finance lease liabilities 11,172 11,774 Operating lease liabilities 1,324 2,796 Contingent consideration and other noncurrent liabilities 183,030 186,417 Total liabilities 290,265 310,537 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 45 40 Additional paid-in capital 729,220 529,658 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 57 (158 ) Accumulated deficit (311,790 ) (282,197 ) Total stockholders' equity 417,532 247,343 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 707,797 $ 557,880

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) (Adjusted EBITDA) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss, as reported $ (4,949 ) $ (9,362 ) $ (29,593 ) $ (19,098 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (4 ) 75 16 151 Other expense, net 962 650 2,847 1,151 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,479 2,393 7,381 6,983 Share-based compensation expense 5,549 4,287 16,126 12,816 Contingent consideration adjustment 192 (3,062 ) (4,854 ) (6,934 ) Acquisition costs — 2,819 138 3,645 Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) (adjusted EBITDA) $ 4,229 $ (2,200 ) $ (7,939 ) $ (1,286 ) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss, as reported $ (4,949 ) $ (9,362 ) $ (29,593 ) $ (19,098 ) Contingent consideration adjustment 192 (3,062 ) (4,854 ) (6,934 ) Net loss excluding contingent consideration adjustment $ (4,757 ) $ (12,424 ) $ (34,447 ) $ (26,032 ) Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted net loss per share Basic and diluted 44,012 37,842 41,442 37,387

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006027/en/