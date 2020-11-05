Upland Software Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020 and raised guidance for its fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Total revenue was $74.2 million, an increase of 35% from $55.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Subscription and support revenue was $71.0 million, an increase of 39% from $51.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss was $11.3 million, or a loss of $0.42 cents per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $12.3 million, or a loss of $0.50 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $25.0 million, or 34% of total revenue, an increase of 21% from $20.7 million, or 38% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating cash flow was $18.7 million, an increase from negative $0.3 million of GAAP operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2019. Free cash flow was $18.5 million, an increase from negative $0.7 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2019.

Completed follow-on equity offering raising $136.9 million ($130.1 million, net).

Cash on hand as of the end of the third quarter of 2020 was $233.0 million.

"In Q3, we posted record organic growth and free cash flow,” said Jack McDonald, Upland’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We also completed a transformational equity raise - and are now capitalized well enough to be able to grow double digits through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions and are no longer dependent on the equity capital markets due to our free cash flow generation,” he said. “In particular, our goal in 2021 is to achieve our acquisition targets while also generating substantial free cash flow,” he added. “Finally, based on strength we are seeing in our business, we have raised our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for Q4 and the full year."

Third Quarter Business Highlights

Expanded 247 existing customer relationships, including 37 major expansions, and added 108 new customer relationships, including 34 major accounts.

Focused on accelerating customer productivity, with six major releases and 15 feature packs across Upland's cloud solutions. For example: in our Project & IT Management Cloud, we introduced a new resource request workflow to help users streamline resource allocation requests, resulting in greater utilization and profitability; and in our Enterprise Sales & Marketing Cloud, we added key Microsoft integrations that enable users to access their RFP and proposal library directly from within Word and Excel.

Announced a new offering that will bring Upland's end-to-end cloud-based workflow solution for document capture, image processing, and data extraction onto HP Workpath. This new offering is intended to meet the urgent market demand to rapidly digitize the document lifecycle process as companies work through the challenges of balancing remote and in-office teams.

Continued to invest in our go-to-market initiatives across sales, marketing, and customer success.

Business Outlook

For the quarter ending December 31, 2020, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $70.0 and $74.0 million, including subscription and support revenue between $67.0 and $70.0 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 16% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended December 31, 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $23.2 and $25.2 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 34% at the mid-point, representing a reduction of 3% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended December 31, 2019.

For the full year ending December 31, 2020, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $283.5 and $287.5 million, including subscription and support revenue between $269.6 and $272.6 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 33% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2019. Full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $96.5 and $98.5 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 34% at the mid-point, representing growth of 18% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, such as our revenues excluding the impact for foreign currency fluctuations or our operating performance excluding not only non-cash charges, but also discrete cash charges that are infrequent in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the tables provided below in this release.

We are unable to reconcile any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Upland defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus net income (loss) from discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, net, other expense (income), net, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation costs, and purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue.

Upland defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus, amortization of purchased intangible assets, amortization of debt discount, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation expenses, purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue, non-recurring provision for income tax, and the related tax effect of the adjustments above.

Upland defines free cash flow as GAAP operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment.

Upland defines major accounts as accounts with greater than or equal to $25,000 in annual recurring revenue.

Upland defines major expansions as existing customers who expanded the amount of annual recurring revenue under their contract by at least $25,000.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including our guidance related to future performance, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "hope," "predict," "could," "should," "would," "project," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but are not limited to: our financial performance and our ability to achieve, sustain or increase profitability or predict future results; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to deliver high-quality customer service; the growth of demand for enterprise work management applications; our plans regarding, and our ability to effectively manage, our growth; our plans regarding future acquisitions and our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; maintaining our senior management and key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand our direct sales organization; our ability to obtain financing in the future on acceptable terms or at all; the performance of our resellers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and competition; our ability to successfully enter new markets and manage our international expansion; the operation and reliability of our third-party data centers and other service providers; our ability to adapt to technological change and continue to innovate; our ability to integrate our applications with other software applications; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations; and factors that could affect our business and financial results identified in Upland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Upland's most recent 10-K and our recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Additional information will also be set forth in Upland's future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Upland makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein represent Upland's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while Upland may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Upland specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of Upland as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription and support $ 70,992 $ 51,059 $ 202,582 $ 144,757 Perpetual license 411 975 1,263 2,207 Total product revenue 71,403 52,034 203,845 146,964 Professional services 2,781 3,031 9,686 9,607 Total revenue 74,184 55,065 213,531 156,571 Cost of revenue: Subscription and support 23,562 14,678 64,701 42,574 Professional services 2,021 1,995 6,755 5,470 Total cost of revenue 25,583 16,673 71,456 48,044 Gross profit 48,601 38,392 142,075 108,527 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 11,760 8,709 34,511 23,680 Research and development 10,400 7,434 30,308 20,840 Refundable Canadian tax credits (433) (133) (929) (304) General and administrative 16,864 12,196 51,195 34,232 Depreciation and amortization 9,117 6,427 27,425 17,430 Acquisition-related expenses 3,574 7,457 24,513 24,444 Total operating expenses 51,282 42,090 167,023 120,322 Loss from operations (2,681) (3,698) (24,948) (11,795) Other expense: Interest expense, net (8,078) (5,517) (23,594) (15,879) Loss on debt extinguishment — (2,317) — (2,317) Other income (expense), net 598 (228) (819) (1,681) Total other expense (7,480) (8,062) (24,413) (19,877) Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (10,161) (11,760) (49,361) (31,672) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (1,149) (547) 3,811 6,166 Net loss $ (11,310) $ (12,307) $ (45,550) $ (25,506) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.42) $ (0.50) $ (1.77) $ (1.13) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,220,134 24,568,483 25,725,495 22,550,232

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,972 $ 175,024 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 41,126 50,938 Deferred commissions, current 4,758 3,059 Unbilled receivables 6,912 5,111 Prepaid and other 8,064 4,748 Total current assets 293,832 238,880 Tax credits receivable 4,175 4,186 Property and equipment, net 3,181 3,917 Operating lease right-of-use asset 10,831 8,056 Intangible assets, net 285,312 282,727 Goodwill 383,336 346,134 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 11,259 8,763 Other assets 2,394 4,165 Total assets $ 994,320 $ 896,828 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,469 $ 5,904 Accrued compensation 6,912 11,559 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,228 15,344 Deferred revenue 78,503 76,558 Due to sellers 3,494 14,276 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,233 2,533 Current maturities of notes payable 3,185 3,193 Total current liabilities 115,024 129,367 Notes payable, less current maturities 519,339 521,881 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,493 496 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 9,224 5,862 Noncurrent deferred tax liability, net 27,299 25,685 Interest rate swap liabilities 33,073 — Other long-term liabilities 624 676 Total liabilities 706,076 683,967 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 504,425 345,127 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,480) (1,223) Accumulated deficit (176,704) (131,046) Total stockholders’ equity 288,244 212,861 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 994,320 $ 896,828

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (11,310) $ (12,307) $ (45,550) $ (25,506) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,696 8,570 35,091 23,722 Deferred income taxes 1,639 848 (3,346) (11,176) Amortization of deferred costs 1,252 820 3,172 2,555 Foreign currency re-measurement loss (186) 367 311 155 Non-cash interest and other expense 561 414 1,669 979 Non-cash stock compensation expense 10,963 7,187 31,263 18,716 Non-cash loss on retirement of fixed assets 473 — 473 — Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment — 2,317 — 2,317 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of purchase business combinations: Accounts receivable 7,952 (2,005) 13,140 6,405 Prepaids and other (3,350) (6,695) (10,093) (4,280) Accounts payable 4,476 (420) (1,782) (903) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,688) 719 (8,789) (5,037) Deferred revenue (3,822) (157) (1,407) (2,893) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,656 (342) 14,152 5,054 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (137) (359) (833) (723) Purchase of customer relationships — (438) (201) (438) Purchase business combinations, net of cash acquired — (22,947) (67,651) (105,771) Net cash used in investing activities (137) (23,744) (68,685) (106,932) Financing activities Payments on finance leases (3) (142) (86) (499) Proceeds from notes payable, net of issuance costs (27) 342,967 (169) 382,306 Payments on notes payable (1,350) (309,469) (4,050) (323,218) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards — (1,297) (2,140) (6,108) Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 130,133 14 130,174 151,549 Additional consideration paid to sellers of businesses (2,072) (2,546) (11,652) (5,886) Net cash provided by financing activities 126,681 29,527 112,077 198,144 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (138) (496) 404 302 Change in cash and cash equivalents 145,062 4,945 57,948 96,568 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 87,910 108,361 175,024 16,738 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 232,972 $ 113,306 $ 232,972 $ 113,306

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (11,310) $ (12,307) $ (45,550) $ (25,506) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 11,696 8,570 35,091 23,722 Interest expense, net 8,078 5,517 23,594 15,879 Other expense (income), net (598) 228 819 1,681 Loss on debt extinguishment — 2,317 — 2,317 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,149 547 (3,811) (6,166) Stock-based compensation expense 10,963 7,187 31,263 18,716 Acquisition-related expense 3,574 7,457 24,513 24,444 Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount 1,408 1,176 7,381 2,458 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,960 $ 20,692 $ 73,300 $ 57,545

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income: Net income (loss) $ (11,310) $ (12,307) $ (45,550) $ (25,506) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 10,963 7,187 31,263 18,716 Amortization of purchased intangibles 11,222 8,012 33,587 22,053 Amortization of debt discount 561 414 1,669 979 Acquisition-related expense 3,574 7,457 24,513 24,444 Loss on debt extinguishment — 2,317 — 2,317 Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount 1,408 1,176 7,381 2,458 Tax effect of adjustments above (1,275) (1,065) (4,660) (3,804) Non-GAAP net income $ 15,143 $ 13,191 $ 48,203 $ 41,657 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 27,220,134 24,568,483 25,725,495 22,550,232 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 27,751,221 25,425,335 26,149,617 23,383,406 Non-GAAP earnings per share, basic $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 1.87 $ 1.85 Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.52 $ 1.84 $ 1.78

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 18,656 $ (342) $ 14,152 $ 5,054 Less: Purchase of Property and Equipment (137) (359) (833) (723) Free Cash Flow $ 18,519 $ (701) $ 13,319 $ 4,331

Upland Software, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue $ 624 $ 250 $ 1,512 $ 763 Research and development 1,005 683 2,639 1,637 Sales and marketing 968 508 2,415 1,012 General and administrative 8,366 5,746 24,697 15,304 Total $ 10,963 $ 7,187 $ 31,263 $ 18,716

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Depreciation: Cost of revenue $ 37 $ 197 $ 153 $ 716 Operating expense 437 361 1,351 953 Total $ 474 $ 558 $ 1,504 $ 1,669 Amortization: Cost of revenue $ 2,542 $ 1,946 $ 7,513 $ 5,576 Operating expense 8,680 6,066 26,074 16,477 Total $ 11,222 $ 8,012 $ 33,587 $ 22,053

