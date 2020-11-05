Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

"We are encouraged by the progress we have made in each of our properties over the past several months, despite the ongoing impact of the virus and related operating limitations," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "Encore Boston Harbor delivered record quarterly EBITDA during the third quarter, while Wynn Las Vegas continued to experience strong leisure demand on weekends with solid hotel occupancy and casino play. In Macau, visitation restrictions have begun to gradually and thoughtfully ease, allowing us to achieve EBITDA break-even in October. We are confident that Macau will continue to benefit from the return of consumer demand as we head into 2021.

Operating revenues were $370.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 77.5%, or $1.28 billion, from $1.65 billion for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $758.1 million, or $7.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $3.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited for the third quarter of 2020 reflects a provision for income taxes of $407.4 million, primarily related to an increase in the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets no longer expected to be realized. Adjusted Property EBITDA (1) was $(65.9) million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDA of $396.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

"On the development front, we have made substantial progress advancing Wynn Interactive, our majority owned sports betting and online gaming subsidiary. During the third quarter, we launched online sports and casino offerings in New Jersey to an encouraging initial customer response. Beyond New Jersey, we have secured market access in numerous other states, and are in the process of applying for licenses on a standalone basis in Tennessee and Virginia. We are also in discussions with potential partners regarding additional access agreements in other jurisdictions. Our nationally-recognized brand and unique product-led strategy position us well to generate our fair share of this important, fast-growing business over the coming years."

Consolidated Results

Operating revenues were $370.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 77.5%, or $1.28 billion, from $1.65 billion for the third quarter of 2019. Operating revenues decreased $582.5 million, $422.9 million, $212.8 million, and $59.1 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, our Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the third quarter of 2019.

On a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $758.1 million, or $7.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $3.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited for the third quarter of 2020 reflects a provision for income taxes of $407.4 million, primarily related to an increase in the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets no longer expected to be realized. Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited (2) was $751.4 million, or $7.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $18.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Property EBITDA was $(65.9) million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $396.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted Property EBITDA decreased $239.8 million, $173.4 million, and $67.8 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, and increased $18.2 million at Encore Boston Harbor.

Property Results

Macau Operations

Our casino operations at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau were closed for a 15-day period in February 2020 and resumed operations on a reduced basis on February 20, 2020. Our casinos' operations have since been fully restored; however, certain COVID-19 specific protective measures, such as traveler quarantines and requirements for negative COVID-19 tests before entering Macau, limiting the number of seats per table game, slot machine spacing, temperature checks, mask protection, COVID-19 negative test results requirements for entry to gaming areas, and health declarations remain in effect at the present time. We are currently unable to determine when these measures will be lifted. On September 23, 2020, mainland China authorities fully resumed the Individual Visit Scheme exit visa program, subject to certain testing requirements and health declarations.

Wynn Palace

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 97.4% decrease from $598.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted Property EBITDA from Wynn Palace was $(77.6) million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $162.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 1.04%, below the property's expected range of 2.7% to 3.0% and below the 3.19% experienced in the third quarter of 2019. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 22.0%, below the 25.0% experienced in the third quarter of 2019.

Wynn Macau

Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $51.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, an 89.2% decrease from $474.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted Property EBITDA was $(34.5) million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $139.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. VIP Table games win as a percentage of turnover was 3.95%, above the property's expected range of 2.7% to 3.0% and above the 2.76% experienced in the third quarter of 2019. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 18.7%, below the 20.7% experienced in the third quarter of 2019.

Las Vegas Operations

Wynn Las Vegas ceased all operations and closed to the public on March 17, 2020, and reopened on June 4, 2020 with certain COVID-19 specific protective measures in place, such as limiting the number of seats per table game, slot machine spacing, temperature checks, mask protection, and suspension of certain entertainment and nightlife offerings. Beginning October 19, 2020, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas adjusted its operating schedule to five days/four nights each week due to currently reduced customer demand levels. We are currently unable to determine when certain of these measures will be lifted.

Operating revenues from our Las Vegas Operations were $186.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 53.3% decrease from $399.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted Property EBITDA from our Las Vegas Operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $20.3 million, compared with $88.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Table games win percentage was 20.2%, below the property's expected range of 22% to 26% and above the 19.9% experienced in the third quarter of 2019.

Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor ceased all operations and closed to the public on March 15, 2020, and reopened on July 10, 2020 with certain COVID-19 specific protective measures in place, such as limiting the number of seats per table game, slot machine spacing, temperature checks, and mask protection. In addition, certain food and beverage outlets remain closed, and hotel reservations were limited to Thursday through Sunday through the third quarter of 2020. On November 2, 2020, the Governor of Massachusetts issued a directive limiting the operating hours of certain businesses, including restaurants and casinos, effective November 6, 2020. Encore Boston Harbor may modify its operations as a result of this directive. We are currently unable to determine when these measures will be lifted.

Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor were $116.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 33.6% decrease from $175.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted Property EBITDA from Encore Boston Harbor for the third quarter of 2020 was $26.0 million, compared with $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. Table games win percentage was 21.8%, within the property's expected range of 18% to 22% and above the 19.7% experienced in the third quarter of 2019.

Wynn Interactive

In October 2020, Wynn Interactive, Ltd. ("Wynn Interactive") was formed through the merger of our U.S. online sports betting and gaming business, social casino business, and our strategic partner, BetBull Limited ("BetBull"). Following the merger, Wynn Resorts owns approximately 71% of Wynn Interactive and will consolidate Wynn Interactive going forward. We expect this transaction to position Wynn Resorts to capitalize on developing opportunities in digital and interactive sports betting and gaming throughout the U.S., by combining Wynn Resorts' nationally recognized brand with BetBull's digital sports betting operational capabilities and technology.

Balance Sheet

Our cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 totaled $3.55 billion, comprised of approximately $2.28 billion held by Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML") and subsidiaries, approximately $391.8 million held by Wynn Resorts Finance excluding WML, and approximately $881.9 million at Corporate and other.

As of September 30, 2020, the available borrowing capacity under the Wynn Resorts Finance Revolver was $15.9 million. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had no available borrowing capacity under the Wynn Macau Revolver.

Total current and long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2020 was $12.79 billion, comprised of $5.96 billion of Macau related debt, $3.12 billion of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $3.10 billion of Wynn Resorts Finance debt, and $612.2 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.

As previously disclosed, on August 26, 2020, WML issued $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2026 and $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2028. WML used the net proceeds from the offering to facilitate the prepayment of term loans outstanding under the Wynn Macau Credit Facilities in September 2020.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding operating trends and future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those we express in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the recent global pandemic of COVID-19, caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus, and the continued impact of its consequences, extensive regulation of our business, pending or future legal proceedings, ability to maintain gaming licenses and concessions, dependence on key employees, general global political and economic conditions, adverse tourism trends, dependence on a limited number of resorts, competition in the casino/hotel and resort industries, uncertainties over the development, and success of new gaming and resort properties, construction risks, cybersecurity risk and our leverage and debt service. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted Property EBITDA" is net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, pre-opening expenses, property charges and other, management and license fees, corporate expenses and other (including intercompany golf course and water rights leases), stock-based compensation, change in derivatives fair value, loss on extinguishment of debt, and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted Property EBITDA is presented exclusively as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted Property EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. We also present Adjusted Property EBITDA because it is used by some investors to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including us, have historically excluded from their EBITDA calculations preopening expenses, property charges, corporate expenses and stock-based compensation, that do not relate to the management of specific casino properties. However, Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Unlike net income, Adjusted Property EBITDA does not include depreciation or interest expense and therefore does not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. We have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, income taxes and other non-recurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, our calculation of Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

(2) "Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited" is net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited before nonrecurring regulatory expense, litigation settlement net gain, pre-opening expenses, property charges and other, change in derivatives fair value, loss on extinguishment of debt, foreign currency remeasurement gain (loss), and the impact from the enactment of U.S. tax reform, net of noncontrolling interests and income taxes calculated using the specific tax treatment applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures to financial measures in accordance with GAAP because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are widely used to measure the performance, and as a principal basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to net income (loss) and earnings per share computed in accordance with GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

The Company has included schedules in the tables that accompany this release that reconcile (i) net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited, (ii) operating income (loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDA, and (iii) net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDA.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenues: Casino $ 201,872 $ 1,108,364 $ 782,074 $ 3,435,968 Rooms 61,144 205,876 231,240 595,953 Food and beverage 76,586 228,508 250,007 619,749 Entertainment, retail and other 30,850 105,014 146,545 305,970 Total operating revenues 370,452 1,647,762 1,409,866 4,957,640 Operating expenses: Casino 160,861 722,692 734,689 2,197,750 Rooms 35,940 75,188 139,787 205,042 Food and beverage 76,536 196,661 314,335 527,502 Entertainment, retail and other 13,370 42,078 75,823 129,636 General and administrative 160,896 246,442 547,305 665,988 Provision for credit losses 11,588 4,036 60,548 13,039 Pre-opening 877 1,616 5,614 99,212 Depreciation and amortization 183,486 172,998 541,498 449,824 Property charges and other 9,905 8,216 43,701 17,920 Total operating expenses 653,459 1,469,927 2,463,300 4,305,913 Operating income (loss) (283,007) 177,835 (1,053,434) 651,727 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,033 6,427 13,969 19,979 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (145,142) (114,652) (407,187) (300,981) Change in derivatives fair value 4,675 (2,101) (14,279) (6,914) Loss on extinguishment of debt (3,139) (12,196) (4,601) (12,196) Other 412 (8,703) 12,980 (3,346) Other income (expense), net (141,161) (131,225) (399,118) (303,458) Income (loss) before income taxes (424,168) 46,610 (1,452,552) 348,269 Provision for income taxes (407,365) (19,727) (564,103) (19,421) Net income (loss) (831,533) 26,883 (2,016,655) 328,848 Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 73,391 (30,379) 218,912 (132,921) Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ (758,142) $ (3,496) $ (1,797,743) $ 195,927 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited: Basic $ (7.10) $ (0.03) $ (16.85) $ 1.83 Diluted $ (7.10) $ (0.03) $ (16.85) $ 1.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 106,783 106,707 106,720 106,791 Diluted 106,783 106,707 106,720 107,024 Dividends declared per common share: $ — $ 1.00 $ — $ 2.75

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ (758,142) $ (3,496) $ (1,797,743) $ 195,927 Nonrecurring regulatory expense — — — 35,000 Litigation settlement net gain (2,500) — (30,200) — Pre-opening expenses 877 1,616 5,614 99,212 Property charges and other 9,905 8,216 43,701 17,920 Change in derivatives fair value (4,675) 2,101 14,279 6,914 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,139 12,196 4,601 12,196 Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss (412) 8,703 (12,980) 3,346 Income tax impact on adjustments (812) (5,951) 20 (18,994) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments 1,183 (4,841) (12,315) (6,488) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ (751,437) $ 18,544 $ (1,785,023) $ 345,033 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share $ (7.04) $ 0.17 $ (16.73) $ 3.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 106,783 106,914 106,720 107,024

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Operating income (loss) Pre-opening expenses Depreciation and amortization Property charges and other Management and license fees Corporate expenses and other Stock-based compensation Adjusted Property EBITDA Macau Operations: Wynn Palace $ (150,477) $ 378 $ 67,424 $ 502 $ 2,250 $ 258 $ 2,018 $ (77,647) Wynn Macau (63,052) — 22,247 538 2,250 340 3,220 (34,457) Other Macau (2,501) — 1,109 2 — 993 397 — Total Macau Operations (216,030) 378 90,780 1,042 4,500 1,591 5,635 (112,104) Las Vegas Operations (47,377) 68 51,320 1,155 8,855 4,458 1,779 20,258 Encore Boston Harbor (25,094) — 37,745 6,354 5,680 1,535 (234) 25,986 Corporate and other 5,494 431 3,641 1,354 (19,035) 5,242 2,873 — Total $ (283,007) $ 877 $ 183,486 $ 9,905 $ — $ 12,826 $ 10,053 $ (65,860)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Operating income (loss) Pre-opening expenses Depreciation and amortization Property charges and other Management and license fees Corporate expenses and other Stock-based compensation Adjusted Property EBITDA Macau Operations: Wynn Palace $ 69,148 $ — $ 66,128 $ 1,755 $ 22,410 $ 1,460 $ 1,266 $ 162,167 Wynn Macau 91,999 525 23,011 2,640 16,966 1,637 2,211 138,989 Other Macau (5,049) — 1,117 10 — 3,657 265 — Total Macau Operations 156,098 525 90,256 4,405 39,376 6,754 3,742 301,156 Las Vegas Operations 17,579 83 44,211 2,571 18,732 3,523 1,347 88,046 Encore Boston Harbor (41,668) — 36,252 — 8,778 3,640 742 7,744 Corporate and other 45,826 1,008 2,279 1,240 (66,886) 12,088 4,445 — Total $ 177,835 $ 1,616 $ 172,998 $ 8,216 $ — $ 26,005 $ 10,276 $ 396,946

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) (continued) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Operating income (loss) Pre-opening expenses Depreciation and amortization Property charges and other Management and license fees Corporate expenses and other (1) Stock-based compensation Adjusted Property EBITDA Macau Operations: Wynn Palace $ (427,481) $ 993 $ 201,655 $ 23,794 $ 13,925 $ 3,189 $ 5,546 $ (178,379) Wynn Macau (193,291) — 69,131 2,872 12,663 3,620 7,110 (97,895) Other Macau (8,888) — 3,335 5 — 4,386 1,162 — Total Macau Operations (629,660) 993 274,121 26,671 26,588 11,195 13,818 (276,274) Las Vegas Operations (277,604) 2,244 146,960 964 26,910 17,692 5,451 (77,383) Encore Boston Harbor (185,142) — 111,513 10,219 12,638 8,900 1,443 (40,429) Corporate and other 38,972 2,377 8,904 5,847 (66,136) (9,753) 19,789 — Total $ (1,053,434) $ 5,614 $ 541,498 $ 43,701 $ — $ 28,034 $ 40,501 $ (394,086)

(1) Corporate and other includes a $30.2 million net gain recorded in relation to a derivative litigation settlement.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Operating income (loss) Pre-opening expenses Depreciation and amortization Property charges and other Management and license fees Corporate expenses and other Stock-based compensation Adjusted Property EBITDA Macau Operations: Wynn Palace $ 270,983 $ — $ 198,421 $ 1,466 $ 73,258 $ 4,191 $ 3,599 $ 551,918 Wynn Macau 338,660 525 66,847 5,094 55,601 4,979 7,045 478,751 Other Macau (12,039) — 3,350 18 — 7,861 810 — Total Macau Operations 597,604 525 268,618 6,578 128,859 17,031 11,454 1,030,669 Las Vegas Operations 116,710 83 133,038 9,355 58,910 11,128 4,523 333,747 Encore Boston Harbor (161,443) 96,649 41,626 25 18,385 11,906 742 7,890 Corporate and other 98,856 1,955 6,542 1,962 (206,154) 83,784 13,055 — Total $ 651,727 $ 99,212 $ 449,824 $ 17,920 $ — $ 123,849 $ 29,774 $ 1,372,306

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ (758,142) $ (3,496) $ (1,797,743) $ 195,927 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (73,391) 30,379 (218,912) 132,921 Pre-opening expenses 877 1,616 5,614 99,212 Depreciation and amortization 183,486 172,998 541,498 449,824 Property charges and other 9,905 8,216 43,701 17,920 Corporate expenses and other 12,826 26,005 28,034 123,849 Stock-based compensation 10,053 10,276 40,501 29,774 Interest income (2,033) (6,427) (13,969) (19,979) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 145,142 114,652 407,187 300,981 Change in derivatives fair value (4,675) 2,101 14,279 6,914 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,139 12,196 4,601 12,196 Other (412) 8,703 (12,980) 3,346 Provision for income taxes 407,365 19,727 564,103 19,421 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (65,860) $ 396,946 $ (394,086) $ 1,372,306

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Percent Change 2020 2019 Percent Change Wynn Palace Supplemental Information Operating revenues Casino $ 12,301 $ 497,657 (97.5) $ 208,449 $ 1,649,377 (87.4) Rooms 4,506 44,884 (90.0) 26,647 131,382 (79.7) Food and beverage 6,856 30,256 (77.3) 24,385 87,691 (72.2) Entertainment, retail and other (7) (7,962) 25,374 (131.4) 24,451 85,259 (71.3) Total $ 15,701 $ 598,171 (97.4) $ 283,932 $ 1,953,709 (85.5) Adjusted Property EBITDA (6) $ (77,647) $ 162,167 (147.9) $ (178,379) $ 551,918 (132.3) Casino Statistics: VIP: Average number of table games 102 108 (5.6) 97 111 (12.6) VIP turnover $ 311,676 $ 10,517,685 (97.0) $ 6,823,955 $ 36,533,594 (81.3) VIP table games win (1) $ 3,244 $ 335,277 (99.0) $ 113,007 $ 1,232,870 (90.8) VIP table games win as a % of turnover 1.04% 3.19% 1.66% 3.37% Table games win per unit per day $ 347 $ 33,595 (99.0) $ 4,458 $ 40,868 (89.1) Mass market: Average number of table games 223 216 3.2 209 213 (1.9) Table drop (2) $ 86,347 $ 1,298,827 (93.4) $ 583,599 $ 3,869,904 (84.9) Table games win (1) $ 19,015 $ 324,177 (94.1) $ 156,897 $ 936,497 (83.2) Table games win % 22.0% 25.0% 26.9% 24.2% Table games win per unit per day $ 929 $ 16,346 (94.3) $ 2,889 $ 16,071 (82.0) Average number of slot machines 569 1,087 (47.7) 586 1,092 (46.3) Slot machine handle $ 78,580 $ 973,676 (91.9) $ 542,708 $ 2,886,566 (81.2) Slot machine win (3) $ 3,995 $ 47,289 (91.6) $ 24,796 $ 142,257 (82.6) Slot machine win per unit per day $ 76 $ 473 (83.9) $ 163 $ 477 (65.8) Room statistics: Occupancy 11.6% 97.2% 19.3% 97.3% ADR (4) $ 225 $ 273 (17.6) $ 283 $ 270 4.8 REVPAR (5) $ 26 $ 265 (90.2) $ 54 $ 262 (79.4) Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 15-day period in February 2020 and resumed operations on a reduced basis on February 20, 2020. Our casinos’ operations have since been fully restored; however, certain COVID-19 specific protective measures, such as traveler quarantines and requirements for negative COVID-19 tests before entering Macau, limiting the number of seats per table game, slot machine spacing, temperature checks, mask protection, COVID-19 negative test results requirements for entry to gaming areas, and health declarations remain in effect at the present time. We are currently unable to determine when these measures will be lifted.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Percent Change 2020 2019 Percent Change Wynn Macau Supplemental Information Operating revenues Casino $ 27,154 $ 408,820 (93.4) $ 213,758 $ 1,340,266 (84.1) Rooms 4,938 26,740 (81.5) 23,480 82,071 (71.4) Food and beverage 5,606 19,584 (71.4) 18,821 60,688 (69.0) Entertainment, retail and other (7) 13,670 19,137 (28.6) 36,686 61,621 (40.5) Total $ 51,368 $ 474,281 (89.2) $ 292,745 $ 1,544,646 (81.0) Adjusted Property EBITDA (6) $ (34,457) $ 138,989 (124.8) $ (97,895) $ 478,751 (120.4) Casino Statistics: VIP: Average number of table games 91 104 (12.5) 88 109 (19.3) VIP turnover $ 498,519 $ 8,024,990 (93.8) $ 4,069,809 $ 27,494,650 (85.2) VIP table games win (1) $ 19,679 $ 221,097 (91.1) $ 130,143 $ 822,204 (84.2) VIP table games win as a % of turnover 3.95% 2.76% 3.20% 2.99% Table games win per unit per day $ 2,351 $ 23,036 (89.8) $ 5,692 $ 27,634 (79.4) Mass market: Average number of table games 240 205 17.1 219 205 6.8 Table drop (2) $ 133,006 $ 1,319,405 (89.9) $ 752,058 $ 4,018,533 (81.3) Table games win (1) $ 24,898 $ 272,511 (90.9) $ 146,231 $ 816,180 (82.1) Table games win % 18.7% 20.7% 19.4% 20.3% Table games win per unit per day $ 1,128 $ 14,440 (92.2) $ 2,564 $ 14,551 (82.4) Average number of slot machines 472 786 (39.9) 509 813 (37.4) Slot machine handle $ 87,988 $ 999,985 (91.2) $ 516,537 $ 2,720,137 (81.0) Slot machine win (3) $ 3,072 $ 46,981 (93.5) $ 18,993 $ 127,690 (85.1) Slot machine win per unit per day $ 71 $ 649 (89.1) $ 144 $ 575 (75.0) Poker rake $ — $ 4,703 (100.0) $ 2,083 $ 15,130 (86.2) Room statistics: Occupancy 16.6% 99.4% 24.4% 99.2% ADR (4) $ 291 $ 283 2.8 $ 316 $ 285 10.9 REVPAR (5) $ 48 $ 281 (82.9) $ 77 $ 282 (72.7) Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 15-day period in February 2020 and resumed operations on a reduced basis on February 20, 2020. Our casinos’ operations have since been fully restored; however, certain COVID-19 specific protective measures, such as traveler quarantines and requirements for negative COVID-19 tests before entering Macau, limiting the number of seats per table game, slot machine spacing, temperature checks, mask protection, COVID-19 negative test results requirements for entry to gaming areas, and health declarations remain in effect at the present time. We are currently unable to determine when these measures will be lifted.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Percent Change 2020 2019 Percent Change Las Vegas Operations Supplemental Information Operating revenues Casino $ 65,694 $ 87,002 (24.5) $ 161,354 $ 318,439 (49.3) Rooms 44,961 116,072 (61.3) 163,419 362,715 (54.9) Food and beverage 55,043 149,708 (63.2) 177,114 438,525 (59.6) Entertainment, retail and other 20,999 46,724 (55.1) 73,520 145,002 (49.3) Total $ 186,697 $ 399,506 (53.3) $ 575,407 $ 1,264,681 (54.5) Adjusted Property EBITDA (6) $ 20,258 $ 88,046 (77.0) $ (77,383) $ 333,747 (123.2) Casino Statistics: Average number of table games 223 237 (5.9) 228 238 (4.2) Table drop (2) $ 324,939 $ 430,837 (24.6) $ 830,745 $ 1,275,676 (34.9) Table games win (1) $ 65,611 $ 85,738 (23.5) $ 166,196 $ 323,503 (48.6) Table games win % 20.2% 19.9% 20.0% 25.4% Table games win per unit per day $ 3,191 $ 3,927 (18.7) $ 3,711 $ 4,982 (25.5) Average number of slot machines 1,738 1,783 (2.5) 1,751 1,793 (2.3) Slot machine handle $ 739,291 $ 883,931 (16.4) $ 1,650,517 $ 2,484,880 (33.6) Slot machine win (3) $ 48,267 $ 58,176 (17.0) $ 112,464 $ 167,848 (33.0) Slot machine win per unit per day $ 302 $ 355 (14.9) $ 328 $ 343 (4.4) Poker rake $ 10 $ 2,977 (99.7) $ 2,185 $ 9,557 (77.1) Room statistics: Occupancy 39.2% 87.9% 55.8% 86.9% ADR (4) $ 269 $ 306 (12.1) $ 323 $ 325 (0.6) REVPAR (5) $ 105 $ 269 (61.0) $ 180 $ 283 (36.4) Note: Wynn Las Vegas ceased all operations and closed to the public on March 17, 2020 and reopened on June 4, 2020 with certain COVID-19 specific protective measures in place, such as limiting the number of seats per table game, slot machine spacing, temperature checks, mask protection, and suspension of certain entertainment and nightlife offerings. We are currently unable to determine when these measures will be lifted.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR, and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Percent Change 2020 2019 Percent Change Encore Boston Harbor Supplemental Information (8) Operating revenues Casino $ 96,723 $ 114,885 (15.8) $ 198,513 $ 127,886 55.2 Rooms 6,739 18,180 (62.9) 17,694 19,785 (10.6) Food and beverage 9,081 28,960 (68.6) 29,687 32,845 (9.6) Entertainment, retail and other 4,143 13,779 (69.9) 11,888 14,088 (15.6) Total $ 116,686 $ 175,804 (33.6) $ 257,782 $ 194,604 32.5 Adjusted Property EBITDA (6) $ 25,986 $ 7,744 235.6 $ (40,429) $ 7,890 (612.4) Casino Statistics: Average number of table games 186 145 28.3 174 144 20.8 Table drop (2) $ 217,797 $ 379,626 (42.6) $ 493,428 $ 416,202 18.6 Table games win (1) $ 47,528 $ 74,882 (36.5) $ 104,814 $ 81,482 28.6 Table games win % 21.8% 19.7% 21.2% 19.6% Table games win per unit per day $ 3,079 $ 5,631 (45.3) $ 3,839 $ 5,639 (31.9) Average number of slot machines 1,877 3,101 (39.5) 2,330 3,105 (25.0) Slot machine handle $ 813,435 $ 892,706 (8.9) $ 1,581,174 $ 990,634 59.6 Slot machine win (3) $ 63,458 $ 62,381 1.7 $ 122,906 $ 70,880 73.4 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 407 $ 219 85.8 $ 336 $ 228 47.4 Poker rake $ — $ 5,984 (100.0) $ 5,105 $ 6,664 (23.4) Room statistics: Occupancy 72.7% 69.6% 74.6% 69.3% ADR (4) $ 294 $ 465 (36.8) $ 293 $ 493 (40.6) REVPAR (5) $ 214 $ 324 (34.0) $ 218 $ 341 (36.1) Note: Encore Boston Harbor ceased all operations and closed to the public on March 15, 2020, for the remainder of the first and second quarters of 2020. On July 10, 2020, Encore Boston Harbor reopened with certain COVID-19 specific protective measures in place, such as limiting the number of seats per table game, slot machine spacing, temperature checks, and mask protection. We are currently unable to determine when these measures will be lifted. In addition, certain food and beverage outlets remain closed, and hotel reservations were limited to Thursday through Sunday through the third quarter of 2020. Accordingly, Encore Boston Harbor's room statistics have been computed based on 47 and 121 days of operation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

(1) Table games win is shown before discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis. (2) In Macau, table drop is the amount of cash that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus cash chips purchased at the casino cage. In Las Vegas, table drop is the amount of cash and net markers issued that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. At Encore Boston Harbor, table drop is the amount of cash and gross markers that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. (3) Slot machine win is calculated as gross slot machine win minus progressive accruals and free play. (4) ADR is average daily rate and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms occupied. (5) REVPAR is revenue per available room and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available. (6) Refer to accompanying reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDA. (7) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, reflects the impact of rent concessions provided to tenants. (8) Encore Boston Harbor opened on June 23, 2019.

