PCTEL Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

“We’re pleased with another strong quarter and incremental revenue growth for our test and measurement products driven by 5G global deployments. Our antenna product lines have been significantly impacted by the pandemic induced recession, but we are encouraged to see an increase in total incoming orders for the quarter,” said David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO. “We continue to invest in our scanner and antenna product lines focusing on 5G, industrial IoT and intelligent transportation markets. We are confident that our long-term growth strategies will be successful as market conditions improve.”

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,429 $ 7,094 Short-term investment securities 33,103 32,556 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $111 and $104 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 13,955 17,380 Inventories, net 10,290 11,935 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,207 1,842 Total current assets 62,984 70,807 Property and equipment, net 12,728 11,985 Long-term investment securities 3,735 0 Goodwill 3,332 3,332 Intangible assets, net 0 144 Other noncurrent assets 2,492 2,969 TOTAL ASSETS $ 85,271 $ 89,237 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 2,279 $ 3,190 Accrued liabilities 7,094 9,382 Total current liabilities 9,373 12,572 Long-term liabilities 4,557 3,315 Total liabilities 13,930 15,887 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and 18,639,364 and 18,611,289 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 130,267 133,954 Accumulated deficit (58,759 ) (60,305 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (186 ) (318 ) Total stockholders’ equity 71,341 73,350 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 85,271 $ 89,237

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 18,923 $ 23,630 $ 56,271 $ 67,720 COST OF REVENUES 9,348 12,983 28,960 37,720 GROSS PROFIT 9,575 10,647 27,311 30,000 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 3,216 3,214 9,315 9,223 Sales and marketing 2,640 2,935 8,179 8,830 General and administrative 2,559 3,214 8,306 10,381 Amortization of intangible assets 0 48 32 170 Restructuring expenses 25 295 124 295 Total operating expenses 8,440 9,706 25,956 28,899 OPERATING INCOME 1,135 941 1,355 1,101 Other (expense) income, net (84 ) 393 216 874 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,051 1,334 1,571 1,975 Expense for income taxes 9 6 25 23 NET INCOME $ 1,042 $ 1,328 $ 1,546 $ 1,952 Net Income per Share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.11 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 18,199 17,922 18,184 17,792 Diluted 18,311 18,181 18,382 18,105 Cash dividend per share $ 0.055 $ 0.055 $ 0.165 $ 0.165

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, . 2020 2019 Operating Activities: Net income $ 1,546 $ 1,952 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,260 2,152 Intangible asset amortization 144 670 Stock-based compensation 1,996 3,246 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 7 91 Restructuring costs (40 ) 268 Bad debt (recoveries) provision (164 ) (3 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 3,599 (1,276 ) Inventories 1,691 (838 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,058 902 Accounts payable (1,210 ) (1,019 ) Income taxes payable (12 ) (40 ) Other accrued liabilities (269 ) 1,485 Deferred revenue 13 5 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,619 7,595 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (3,373 ) (1,366 ) Purchase of investments (40,038 ) (38,393 ) Redemptions/maturities of short-term investments 35,756 36,844 Net cash used in investing activities (7,655 ) (2,915 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 504 730 Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan 3,500 0 Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan (3,500 ) 0 Payment of withholding tax on stock-based compensation (1,108 ) (754 ) Principle payments on finance leases (59 ) (79 ) Purchase of common stock from repurchase program (2,000 ) 0 Cash dividends (3,079 ) (3,046 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,742 ) (3,149 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,778 ) 1,531 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 113 (213 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,094 4,329 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 4,429 $ 5,647

PCTEL, INC. REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT LINE (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Antenna

Products Test &

Measurement

Products Corporate Total Antenna

Products Test &

Measurement

Products Corporate Total REVENUES $12,326 $6,810 ($213 ) $18,923 $37,696 $19,011 ($436 ) $56,271 GROSS PROFIT $4,336 $5,203 $36 $9,575 $13,228 $14,109 ($26 ) $27,311 GROSS PROFIT % 35.2 % 76.4 % 50.6 % 35.1 % 74.2 % 48.5 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Antenna

Products Test &

Measurement

Products Corporate Total Antenna

Products Test &

Measurement

Products Corporate Total REVENUES $16,463 $7,240 ($73 ) $23,630 $47,565 $20,301 ($146 ) $67,720 GROSS PROFIT $5,712 $4,937 ($2 ) $10,647 $16,142 $13,834 $24 $30,000 GROSS PROFIT % 34.7 % 68.2 % 45.1 % 33.9 % 68.1 % 44.3 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands except per share information) Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Income $ 1,135 $ 941 $ 1,355 $ 1,101 (a) Add: Amortization of intangible assets -Cost of revenues 0 167 111 500 -Operating expenses 0 48 33 170 Restructuring 25 295 124 295 Stock Compensation: -Cost of revenues 61 87 207 292 -Engineering 121 158 403 507 -Sales & marketing 115 158 429 521 -General & administrative 136 515 957 1,926 458 1,428 2,264 4,211 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 1,593 $ 2,369 $ 3,619 $ 5,312 % of revenue 8.4 % 10.0 % 6.4 % 7.8 % Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 1,042 $ 1,328 $ 1,546 $ 1,952 Adjustments: (a) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 458 1,428 2,264 4,211 Income Taxes (112 ) (215 ) (282 ) (472 ) 346 1,213 1,982 3,739 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 1,388 $ 2,541 $ 3,528 $ 5,691 Non-GAAP Income per Share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ 0.31 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 18,199 17,922 18,184 17,792 Diluted 18,311 18,181 18,382 18,105

This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating income to its non-GAAP operating income. The Company believes that presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.

The adjustments to GAAP operating income (a) consist of stock compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. The adjustments to GAAP net income include the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income as well as adjustments for (b) non-cash income tax expense.

PCTEL, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Income $ 1,135 $ 941 $ 1,355 $ 1,101 Add: Depreciation and amortization 759 726 2,260 2,152 Intangible amortization 0 215 144 670 Restructuring expenses 25 295 124 295 Stock compensation expenses 433 918 1,996 3,246 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,352 $ 3,095 $ 5,879 $ 7,464 % of revenue 12.4 % 13.1 % 10.4 % 11.0 %

This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating income to Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The adjustments on this schedule consist of depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, and stock compensation expenses

