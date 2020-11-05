The Trade Desk Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

“So far in 2020 we’ve seen several years of advertising disruption and innovation compressed into a few months. As a result, advertisers have become more deliberate and data-driven with every advertising dollar. That helped us deliver record quarterly revenue of $216 million and adjusted EBITDA of $77 million.” said Co-Founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, Jeff Green. “This is the result of our long-term strategic investments to build a compelling Open Internet alternative for advertisers. As advertisers come under pressure to prove the ROI of their campaigns, to take advantage of the mass consumer shift to streaming TV, and to consider alternatives to user-generated content, our investments in these areas are paying off. Whether it’s our focus on measurement capabilities, CTV inventory or the future of identity, advertisers can count on us as the industry’s most innovative and complete demand side platform.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Results Revenue $ 216.1 $ 164.2 $ 516.1 $ 445.1 Increase (decrease) in revenue year over year 32 % 38 % 16 % 40 % Net Income $ 41.2 $ 19.4 $ 90.4 $ 57.4 Diluted EPS $ 0.84 $ 0.40 $ 1.86 $ 1.20 Non-GAAP Results Adjusted EBITDA $ 77.2 $ 47.8 $ 130.7 $ 130.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36 % 29 % 25 % 29 % Non-GAAP Net Income $ 62.7 $ 36.1 $ 150.8 $ 104.8 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 1.27 $ 0.75 $ 3.10 $ 2.19

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights Include:

Continued Omnichannel Spend Growth: Omnichannel solutions remain a strategic focus for The Trade Desk as the industry continues shifting toward transparency and programmatic buying. Channel highlights from Q3 include: Connected TV grew over 100% from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020 Mobile Video spend grew about 70% from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020 Audio spend grew about 70% from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020

Customer retention remained over 95% during the quarter, as it has for the previous 5 years.

The Trade Desk is building support for Unified ID 2.0, a new industry-wide approach to identity that preserves the value of relevant advertising, while putting user control and privacy at the forefront. The ID is an upgrade and alternative to third-party cookies. Recent partnerships include:
Nielsen Holdings, a global measurement and data analytics company
Criteo S.A., a global technology company that powers world marketers
LiveRamp Holdings, the leading data connectivity platform

The Trade Desk is building support for Unified ID 2.0, a new industry-wide approach to identity that preserves the value of relevant advertising, while putting user control and privacy at the forefront. The ID is an upgrade and alternative to third-party cookies. Recent partnerships include: Industry Awards: The Trade Desk was named a 2020 Best Medium WorkplaceTM in the U.K. and a 2020 Best Workplace in Hong KongTM by Great Places to Work. The Trade Desk recently won for the Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading at The Drum Digital Advertising Awards (US) and was a Gartner Peer Insights 2020 Customers’ Choice for Ad Tech. The Trade Desk was also named a Best Workplace in New YorkTM by Great Place to Work and Fortune for the third year in a row.

Impact of COVID-19 on our Outlook:

Our business has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that has significantly impacted advertiser demand. Like many companies that are ad-funded, we are facing a period of higher uncertainty in our business outlook. We expect our business performance could be impacted by issues beyond our control, such as changing economic conditions or shelter-in-place orders that may or may not occur. Assuming that the economy continues to recover and we do not have any major COVID-19 related setbacks that may cause economic conditions to deteriorate, we estimate Q4 revenue to range between $287 million and $291 million. Under this assumption, we estimate adjusted EBITDA to be at least $115 million in Q4.

Fourth Quarter 2020 outlook summary:

Revenue range between $287 million and $291 million

Adjusted EBITDA of at least $115 million

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Included within this press release are the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP diluted EPS that supplement the Consolidated Statements of Income of The Trade Desk, Inc. (the Company) prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense (income), net and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Non-GAAP net income excludes charges and the related income tax effects for stock-based compensation. Tax rates on the tax-deductible portions of the stock-based compensation expense approximating 30% have been used in the computation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for the periods presented herein are provided in schedules accompanying this release and should be considered together with the Consolidated Statements of Income. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for or superior to corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Third Quarter Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call Details

When: November 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).

November 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time). Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website. Dial-in with passcode: To access the call via telephone in the United States, please dial 800-459-5346. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-203-518-9544. Participants should reference “The Trade Desk Call” after dialing in.

To access the call via telephone in the United States, please dial 800-459-5346. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-203-518-9544. Participants should reference “The Trade Desk Call” after dialing in. Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in the United States, please dial 877-481-4010 (replay code: 38371). Outside the United States, please dial 1-919-882-2331 (replay code: 38371). The audio replay will be available via telephone until November 12, 2020.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that (a) are not historical facts, (b) predict or forecast future events or results, or (c) embody assumptions that may prove to have been inaccurate, including statements relating to the industry and market trends, and the Company’s financial targets, such as revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. When words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will”, “outlook” or similar expressions are used, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot give readers any assurance that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the Company’s relatively limited operating history and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its customers and partners, which makes it difficult to evaluate the Company’s business and prospects, the market for programmatic advertising developing slower or differently than the Company’s expectations, the demands and expectations of clients and the ability to attract and retain clients. The actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings on Forms 10-Q or 8-K, available at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.

THE TRADE DESK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 216,113 $ 164,203 $ 516,128 $ 445,114 Operating expenses (1): Platform operations 44,826 39,932 127,167 108,913 Sales and marketing 44,637 36,142 116,002 89,951 Technology and development 41,079 29,185 117,931 83,949 General and administrative 42,789 37,017 117,252 102,755 Total operating expenses 173,331 142,276 478,352 385,568 Income from operations 42,782 21,927 37,776 59,546 Total other expense (income), net 223 (1,892 ) 834 (2,979 ) Income before income taxes 42,559 23,819 36,942 62,525 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,312 4,397 (53,473 ) 5,152 Net income $ 41,247 $ 19,422 $ 90,415 $ 57,373 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.43 $ 1.96 $ 1.29 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.40 $ 1.86 $ 1.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 46,582 44,771 46,075 44,363 Diluted 49,220 48,037 48,731 47,728 _______________________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Platform operations $ 1,639 $ 1,507 $ 5,459 $ 3,894 Sales and marketing 6,916 5,036 18,549 13,094 Technology and development 7,911 7,146 24,345 18,579 General and administrative 10,386 5,753 25,398 20,801 Total $ 26,852 $ 19,442 $ 73,751 $ 56,368

THE TRADE DESK, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) As of As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 434,371 $ 130,876 Short-term investments, net 122,909 124,112 Accounts receivable, net 1,139,860 1,166,376 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,847 27,857 Total current assets 1,755,987 1,449,221 Property and equipment, net 111,862 64,012 Operating lease assets 202,172 173,449 Deferred income taxes 39,928 18,950 Other assets, non-current 28,479 23,129 Total assets $ 2,138,428 $ 1,728,761 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 919,694 $ 868,618 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 57,724 47,178 Operating lease liabilities 34,735 14,577 Total current liabilities 1,012,153 930,373 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 205,408 174,873 Debt, net 72,000 — Other liabilities, non-current 16,240 10,998 Total liabilities 1,305,801 1,116,244 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 510,017 380,079 Accumulated other comprehensive income 145 — Retained earnings 322,465 232,438 Total stockholders' equity 832,627 612,517 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,138,428 $ 1,728,761

THE TRADE DESK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 90,415 $ 57,373 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,777 15,246 Stock-based compensation 73,751 56,368 Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable 2,722 1,647 Noncash lease expense 24,052 15,394 Deferred income taxes (20,978 ) — Other 1,242 (2,945 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 21,063 (2,739 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (23,919 ) (19,024 ) Accounts payable 47,728 (21,401 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,006 (3,178 ) Operating lease liabilities (10,388 ) (8,468 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 237,471 88,273 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of investments (127,117 ) (178,179 ) Maturities of investments 128,315 55,819 Purchases of property and equipment (57,721 ) (21,659 ) Capitalized software development costs (4,246 ) (3,849 ) Net cash used in investing activities (60,769 ) (147,868 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit 143,000 — Repayment on line of credit (71,000 ) — Payment of debt financing costs — (6 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 53,942 21,911 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 15,035 8,648 Taxes paid related to net settlement of restricted stock awards (14,184 ) (4,744 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 126,793 25,809 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 303,495 (33,786 ) Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period 130,876 207,232 Cash and cash equivalents—End of period $ 434,371 $ 173,446

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following tables show the Company’s non-GAAP financial metrics reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial metrics included in this release.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 41,247 $ 19,422 $ 90,415 $ 57,373 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 7,517 5,969 20,777 15,246 Stock-based compensation 26,852 19,442 73,751 56,368 Interest expense (income), net 235 (1,480 ) (740 ) (3,763 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,312 4,397 (53,473 ) 5,152 Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,163 $ 47,750 $ 130,730 $ 130,376 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income $ 41,247 $ 19,422 $ 90,415 $ 57,373 Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 26,852 19,442 73,751 56,368 Adjustment for income taxes (5,440 ) (2,777 ) (13,341 ) (8,985 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 62,659 $ 36,087 $ 150,825 $ 104,756 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.84 $ 0.40 $ 1.86 $ 1.20 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.27 $ 0.75 $ 3.10 $ 2.19 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted 49,220 48,037 48,731 47,728

