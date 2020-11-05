 

Personalis Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 22:01  |  32   |   |   

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Reported record revenues of $19.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 versus $17.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 15.5%
  • A total of 39 customers have placed orders for NeXT as of September 30, 2020, with 7 of those customers placing their first orders in the third quarter of 2020
  • Received a new task order with an approximate value of up to $31 million from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veterans Program (VA MVP), increasing the contracted to date value to approximately $175 million
  • Achieved milestone of completing more than 90,000 whole human genomes sequenced under the VA MVP contract
  • Completed a follow-on public offering and sold 6.6 million shares of common stock at a price of $19.00 per share; received net proceeds of $117.1 million after discounts, fees, and expenses

“I’m proud to say that we were able to report record revenues once again this quarter, with our team delivering strong execution across both our population sequencing and biopharma businesses, despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. We continued to see strong ordering levels from both our existing and new customers, and year-to-date, our biopharma orders were twice the amount compared with last year,” said John West, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we further strengthened our balance sheet by raising $117.1 million with an equity financing in the quarter.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues were $19.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, up 15.5% from $17.2 million in the same period of the prior year. In the third quarter, the VA MVP accounted for $14.1 million of the company’s total revenues, and the remaining $5.7 million was from biopharmaceutical and all other customers.

Gross margin was 26.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with 32.8% in the same period of the prior year.

Operating expenses were $15.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $11.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net loss was $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and net loss per share was $0.27 based on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 35.5 million, compared with a net loss of $6.9 million and a net loss per share of $0.22 based on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 31.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $206.1 million as of September 30, 2020.

Guidance and COVID-19

Due to continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Personalis will not provide guidance for fiscal 2020 at this time.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Personalis will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone (866) 220-8061 for U.S. callers or (470) 495-9168 for international callers, using conference ID: 9697771. The live webinar can be accessed at https://investors.personalis.com.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics company, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis ImmunoID NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue or blood sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: the timing and pace of new orders from customers; the launch of new products and product features; the timing of tissue and blood sample receipts from customers, which can materially impact revenue quarter over quarter and year over year; whether orders for the NeXT platform and revenues from biopharmaceutical customers will increase; the success of Personalis’ collaborations and partnerships; the success of the company’s international expansion plans; the evolution of cancer therapies and market adoption of the company’s services; the company’s expectations regarding future performance; and the COVID-19 pandemic, which may significantly impact the company’s business and operations and the business and operations of our customers. In addition, other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, that will be filed following this earnings release. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Personalis undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

PERSONALIS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenues

 

$

19,816

 

 

$

17,153

 

 

$

58,472

 

 

$

47,053

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs of revenues

 

 

14,483

 

 

 

11,524

 

 

 

44,428

 

 

 

31,538

 

Research and development

 

 

7,193

 

 

 

5,303

 

 

 

20,048

 

 

 

15,045

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

7,793

 

 

 

6,056

 

 

 

22,772

 

 

 

15,692

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

29,469

 

 

 

22,883

 

 

 

87,248

 

 

 

62,275

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(9,653

)

 

 

(5,730

)

 

 

(28,776

)

 

 

(15,222

)

Interest income

 

 

117

 

 

 

756

 

 

 

873

 

 

 

1,040

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

(204

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(1,133

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

(1,704

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,704

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

5

 

 

 

(1,415

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(9,540

)

 

 

(6,884

)

 

 

(27,900

)

 

 

(18,434

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(5

)

Net loss

 

$

(9,545

)

 

$

(6,885

)

 

$

(27,939

)

 

$

(18,439

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.85

)

 

$

(1.35

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

35,460,092

 

 

 

31,133,683

 

 

 

32,845,583

 

 

 

13,613,444

 

PERSONALIS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION (unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

VA MVP

 

$

14,092

 

 

$

12,912

 

 

$

43,598

 

 

$

29,791

 

All other customers

 

 

5,724

 

 

 

4,241

 

 

 

14,874

 

 

 

17,262

 

Total

 

$

19,816

 

 

$

17,153

 

 

$

58,472

 

 

$

47,053

 

PERSONALIS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

133,245

 

 

$

55,046

 

Short-term investments

 

 

72,818

 

 

 

73,243

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

5,903

 

 

 

3,300

 

Inventory and other deferred costs

 

 

6,268

 

 

 

4,606

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

5,359

 

 

 

3,383

 

Total current assets

 

 

223,593

 

 

 

139,578

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

12,735

 

 

 

14,106

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

10,632

 

 

 

1,845

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

1,852

 

 

 

1,762

 

Total assets

 

$

248,812

 

 

$

157,291

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

6,514

 

 

$

7,337

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

8,797

 

 

 

6,648

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

20,593

 

 

 

35,977

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

35,904

 

 

 

49,962

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

8,897

 

 

 

639

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

471

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

45,272

 

 

 

50,601

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value — 200,000,000 shares authorized; 38,790,189 and 31,243,029 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

4

 

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

372,027

 

 

 

247,282

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

37

 

 

 

(6

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(168,528

)

 

 

(140,589

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

203,540

 

 

 

106,690

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

248,812

 

 

$

157,291

 

 

Personalis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Personalis Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Third Quarter Highlights Reported record revenues of $19.8 million …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Personalis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
22.10.20
Personalis to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020
15.10.20
Personalis to Participate in Immuno Series US Virtual Meeting