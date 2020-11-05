Cambium Networks Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We delivered record revenues and profitability during the third quarter 2020 as demand for wireless broadband connectivity continued to grow,” said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO. “We had strong demand across our technology portfolio as Cambium is at the forefront of closing the digital divide with the support of our customers and partners. This need for fixed wireless broadband infrastructure and technology upgrades to new gigabit wireless solutions is now rolling-out with our cloud powered enterprise Wi-Fi 6 solutions, 60 GHz millimeter wave products, CBRS solutions, and during 2021 with our new 5G solutions.”

Bhatnagar continued, “Cambium is one of the few, if not the only wireless company deploying a multi-gigabit wireless fabric under a single pane of glass. With the addition of our new 60 GHz millimeter wave solutions, Cambium is changing the economics of broadband by bringing cost-effective access at multi-gigabit wireless speeds to homes and businesses everywhere. Given our new product momentum, we expect a strong finish to the calendar year and are very well positioned for our next stage of growth.”

Revenues of $73.0 million for the third quarter 2020 increased $7.3 million year-over-year as a result of strong demand for Point-to-Multi-Point products, and increased Point-to-Point revenues from improved federal busines. Revenues for the third quarter 2020 increased by $10.7 million compared to $62.3 million for the second quarter 2020, due to a recovery in Point-to-Point revenues from increased federal purchases, higher Point-to-Multi-Point revenues due to service providers continuing to scale networks due to requests for increased capacity, and a strong recovery in enterprise Wi-Fi solutions driven by improved field deployments and the transition to Wi-Fi 6 solutions.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter 2020 was 49.4%, compared to 48.4% for the third quarter 2019, and 48.9% for the second quarter 2020. GAAP operating income for the third quarter 2020 was $7.3 million, compared to $4.1 million for the third quarter 2019, and $4.8 million for the second quarter 2020. Record GAAP net income for the third quarter 2020 was $5.6 million, or net earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share for the third quarter 2019, and $3.3 million, or net earnings of $0.13 per diluted share for the second quarter 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter 2020 was 49.7%, compared to 48.7% for the third quarter 2019, and 49.2% for the second quarter 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter 2020 was $10.6 million, compared to $5.8 million for the third quarter 2019, and $6.5 million for the second quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter 2020 was a record $7.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the third quarter 2019, and $4.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the second quarter 2020. For the third quarter 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million or 15.6% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million or 10.3% of revenues for the third quarter 2019, and $7.7 million or 12.3% of revenues for the second quarter 2020.

Cash provided by operating activities was $16.4 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to cash used in operating activities of $11.8 million for the third quarter 2019, and $26.2 million cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter 2020. Cash totaled $50.1 million as of September 30, 2020, $31.2 million higher than September 30, 2019, due primarily to higher earnings, strong working capital management from lower inventories, reduced accounts receivable, and lower interest payments due to a reduction in long-term debt. The increase in cash balance of $12.7 million from June 30, 2020 was primarily the result of an increase in net income and improved working capital management.

Third Quarter 20 20 Highlights

Record revenues of $73.0 million, up 17% sequentially, an increase of 11% year-over-year.

Record GAAP net income of $5.6 million or $0.21 per diluted share, record non-GAAP net income of $7.8 million or $0.29 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million or 15.6% of revenues, compared to $6.8 million or 10.3% of revenues for the third quarter 2019, and $7.7 million or 12.3% of revenues for the second quarter 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities $16.4 million.

Increased new channel partners by over 2,100 year-over-year, an increase of 33%.

Devices under cnMaestro Cloud management increased 47% year-over-year.

Launched breakthrough 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless broadband, offering multi-gigabit performance at a fraction of the cost of fiber.



Fourth Quarter 20 20 Financial Outlook

Taking into account our current visibility, the financial outlook as of November 5, 2020 for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020 is expected to be as follows:

Revenues between $74.0-$78.0 million

GAAP gross margin between 48.9%-50.0%; and non-GAAP gross margin between 49.2%-50.2%

GAAP operating income between $7.3-$9.1 million; and non-GAAP operating income between $9.3-$11.0 million

Interest expense, net of approximately $1.4 million

GAAP net income between $5.0-$6.1 million or between $0.18 and $0.22 per diluted share; and non-GAAP net income between $6.5-$7.6 million or between $0.24 and $0.28 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA between $10.3-$11.9 million; and adjusted EBITDA margin between 13.9%-15.3%

GAAP taxes between 16.0%-19.0%; and a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 17.0%-19.0%

Approximately 27.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

Cash requirements are expected to be as follows:

Paydown of debt: $2.5 million

Cash flow interest expense: approximately $0.9 million

Capital expenditures: $1.3-$1.7 million



Cambium Networks financial outlook does not include the potential impact of any possible future financial transactions, pending legal matters, or other transactions. Accordingly, Cambium Networks only includes such items in the company’s financial outlook to the extent they are reasonable; however, actual results may differ materially from the outlook.

Conference Call and Webcast

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenues $ 72,971 $ 62,254 $ 65,703 Cost of revenues 36,902 31,782 33,871 Gross profit 36,069 30,472 31,832 Gross margin 49.4 % 48.9 % 48.4 % Operating expenses Research and development 10,213 9,299 9,895 Sales and marketing 8,293 8,035 10,363 General and administrative 8,604 6,625 5,996 Depreciation and amortization 1,643 1,700 1,449 Total operating expenses 28,753 25,659 27,703 Operating income 7,316 4,813 4,129 Operating margin 10.0 % 7.7 % 6.3 % Interest expense, net 1,259 1,525 2,105 Other expense (income), net 318 (22 ) 61 Income before income taxes 5,739 3,310 1,963 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 144 (2 ) 3 Net income $ 5,595 $ 3,312 $ 1,960 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding to compute earnings per share Basic 25,691,357 25,683,289 25,634,417 Diluted 26,346,730 25,789,830 25,634,417 Share-based compensation included in costs and expenses: Cost of revenues $ 16 $ 18 $ 14 Research and development 396 422 199 Sales and marketing 251 243 374 General and administrative 291 257 241 Total share-based compensation expense $ 954 $ 940 $ 828





CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash $ 50,120 $ 19,346 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 53,866 58,628 Inventories, net 29,054 41,670 Recoverable income taxes 361 — Prepaid expenses 4,036 5,323 Other current assets 5,074 4,350 Total current assets 142,511 129,317 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, net 7,627 8,314 Software, net 3,045 3,395 Operating lease assets 5,494 6,872 Intangible assets, net 13,446 15,100 Goodwill 9,842 8,552 Deferred tax assets, net 1,276 929 Other noncurrent assets 291 — TOTAL ASSETS $ 183,532 $ 172,479 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 25,107 $ 25,214 Accrued liabilities 19,771 15,034 Employee compensation 9,169 4,652 Current portion of long-term external debt, net 9,454 9,454 Deferred revenues 6,731 7,430 Other current liabilities 6,218 6,084 Total current liabilities 76,450 67,868 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term external debt, net 47,068 54,158 Deferred revenues 4,278 4,852 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 3,689 5,335 Deferred tax liabilities, net — 337 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,451 — Total liabilities 132,936 132,550 Shareholders' equity Share capital; $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020; 25,753,603 issued and 25,672,983 outstanding at December 31, 2019; 25,791,702 shares issued and 25,700,741 outstanding at September 30, 2020 3 3 Additional paid in capital 107,641 104,773 Treasury shares, at cost, 80,620 shares at December 31, 2019 and 90,961 shares at September 30, 2020 (1,063 ) (1,094 ) Accumulated deficit (55,305 ) (63,374 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (680 ) (379 ) Total shareholders’ equity 50,596 39,929 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 183,532 $ 172,479





CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,595 $ 3,312 $ 1,960 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,807 1,853 1,568 Amortization of debt issuance costs 136 136 663 Share-based compensation 954 940 828 Deferred income taxes (434 ) (88 ) (9 ) Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence 881 695 (92 ) Other 433 (27 ) 61 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,536 ) 11,639 2,423 Inventories 156 1,713 (1,977 ) Accounts payable 5,156 3,565 (6,223 ) Accrued employee compensation 2,915 1,851 (1,394 ) Other assets and liabilities 322 636 (9,609 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 16,385 26,225 (11,801 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (890 ) (489 ) (828 ) Purchase of software (485 ) (279 ) (157 ) Cash paid for acquisition — — (2,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,375 ) (768 ) (2,985 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of term loan (2,500 ) (2,500 ) (23,087 ) Repayment of revolver debt — (10,000 ) (10,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — — (128 ) Payment of deferred offering costs — — (3,428 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (15 ) (6 ) (802 ) Proceeds from share option exercises 163 — — Net cash used in financing activities (2,352 ) (12,506 ) (37,445 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash 18 — (65 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 12,676 12,951 (52,296 ) Cash, beginning of period 37,444 24,493 71,246 Cash, end of period $ 50,120 $ 37,444 $ 18,950 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 1,205 $ 272 $ 1,076 Interest paid $ 925 $ 1,096 $ 1,371 Significant non-cash activities: Deferred offering costs included in accrued liabilities $ — $ — $ 179





CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) REVENUES BY PRODUCT TYPE Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Point-to-Multi-Point $ 43,342 $ 40,564 $ 38,856 Point-to-Point 17,967 12,602 15,976 Wi-Fi 9,949 7,640 10,141 Other 1,713 1,448 730 Total Revenues $ 72,971 $ 62,254 $ 65,703 REVENUES BY REGION Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 North America $ 38,656 $ 32,454 $ 29,032 Europe, Middle East and Africa 20,250 20,424 21,749 Caribbean and Latin America 9,138 4,653 8,008 Asia Pacific 4,927 4,723 6,914 Total Revenues $ 72,971 $ 62,254 $ 65,703

Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of the non-GAAP financial measures.

Accordingly, we believe that these financial measures reflect our ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. These non-GAAP measures eliminate the variability caused by share-based compensation as a result of the variety of equity awards used by other companies and the varying methodologies and assumptions used, the variability caused by purchase accounting and provide a more relevant measure of operating performance. Although the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may vary from company to company, our detailed presentation may facilitate analysis and comparison of our operating results by management and investors with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results in their public disclosures. These non-GAAP financial measures are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income as reported in our consolidated statements of income excluding the impact of (i) interest expense (income), net; (ii) income tax provision (benefit); (iii) depreciation and amortization expense; (iv) Nonrecurring legal expenses, (v) share-based compensation expense, (vi) one-time acquisition costs, and (vii) restructuring expenses. EBITDA is widely used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the profitability of companies. EBITDA eliminates potential differences in performance caused by variations in capital structures (affecting net finance costs), tax positions (such as the availability of net operating losses against which to relieve taxable profits), the cost and age of tangible assets (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the extent to which intangible assets are identifiable (affecting relative amortization expense). We adjust EBITDA to also exclude nonrecurring legal expenses since this is one-time in nature and does not reflect our ongoing operations. We adjust EBITDA for share-based compensation expense which is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control. As a result, management excludes this item from Cambium Networks internal operating forecasts and models. We also adjust EBITDA to exclude one-time acquisition costs and restructuring expenses as these relate to events outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and to provide a more accurate comparison of our ongoing business results.

Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP net income are used as a supplement to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are the most meaningful for period to period comparisons because they exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and amortization of capitalized software costs as we do not consider these costs and expenses to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

Share-based compensation expense and associated employment taxes paid are excluded. Management may issue different types of awards, including share options, restricted share awards and restricted share units, as well as awards with performance or other market characteristics, and excludes the associated expense in this non-GAAP measure. Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control while the associated employment taxes are cash-based expenses that vary in amount from period-to-period and are dependent on market forces as well as jurisdictional tax regulations that are often beyond Cambium Networks control.

Amortization of acquired intangibles includes customer relationships, unpatented technology, patents, software, and trademarks, and are excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Amortization of capitalized software costs include capitalized research and development activities amortized over their useful life and included in cost of revenues and are excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Acquisition and integration costs consist of legal and professional fees relating to the acquisition of Xirrus. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.

One-time charges associated with the completion of an acquisition including items such as contract termination costs, severance and other acquisition-related restructuring costs; costs incurred in connection with integration activities; and legal and accounting costs. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.

Restructuring expenses primarily consist of severance costs for employees which are not related to future operating expenses. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of Cambium Networks ongoing business results.

Our non-GAAP tax adjustments include the tax impacts from share-based compensation expense including excess or decremental tax benefits available to the company that are recorded when incurred, one-time and ongoing impacts from the company's valuation allowance recognized in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and one-time tax impacts from share-based compensation expense incurred upon the completion of our initial public offering. Cambium Networks excludes these amounts to more closely approximate the company’s ongoing effective tax rate after adjusting for one-time or unique reoccurring items. The associated non-GAAP effective tax rate is also applied to the gross amount of non-GAAP adjustments for purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income in total and on a per-share basis. This approach is designed to enhance the ability of investors to understand the company's tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP adjustments which may not reflect actual cash tax expense.

Non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares are shown as outstanding during the entire period presented and include dilutive shares, if their effect to earnings per share is dilutive. We also use non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares to provide more comparable per-share results across periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of our GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations in the use of non-GAAP measures, because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of judgment concerning exclusions of items from the comparable non-GAAP financial measure. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, or may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We present a “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the tables below.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable financial measure, calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net income $ 5,595 $ 3,312 $ 1,960 Interest expense, net 1,259 1,525 2,105 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 144 (2 ) 3 Depreciation and amortization 1,807 1,853 1,568 EBITDA 8,805 6,688 5,636 Share-based compensation 954 940 966 Nonrecurring legal expenses 1,625 — — Xirrus one-time acquisition charges — 30 168 Restructuring expense 19 9 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,403 $ 7,667 $ 6,770 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.6 % 12.3 % 10.3 %

The following table reconciles all other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands):



CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 36,069 $ 30,472 $ 31,832 Share-based compensation expense 16 18 14 Amortization of capitalized software costs 163 153 119 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 36,248 $ 30,643 $ 31,965 Non-GAAP gross margin 49.7 % 49.2 % 48.7 % GAAP research and development expense $ 10,213 $ 9,299 $ 9,895 Share-based compensation expense 396 422 337 Restructuring expense 19 (5 ) — Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 9,798 $ 8,882 $ 9,558 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 8,293 $ 8,035 $ 10,363 Share-based compensation expense 251 243 374 Restructuring expense — (9 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 8,042 $ 7,801 $ 9,989 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 8,604 $ 6,625 $ 5,996 Share-based compensation expense 291 257 241 Nonrecurring legal expenses 1,625 — — Xirrus one-time acquisition charges — 30 168 Restructuring expense — 23 — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 6,688 $ 6,315 $ 5,587 GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 1,643 $ 1,700 $ 1,449 Amortization of acquired intangibles 551 551 424 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 1,092 $ 1,149 $ 1,025 GAAP operating income $ 7,316 $ 4,813 $ 4,129 Share-based compensation expense 954 940 966 Nonrecurring legal expenses 1,625 — — Amortization of capitalized software costs 163 153 119 Amortization of acquired intangibles 551 551 424 Xirrus one-time acquisition charges — 30 168 Restructuring expense 19 9 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 10,628 $ 6,496 $ 5,806 GAAP pre-tax income $ 5,739 $ 3,310 $ 1,963 Share-based compensation expense 954 940 966 Nonrecurring legal expenses 1,625 — — Amortization of capitalized software costs 163 153 119 Amortization of acquired intangibles 551 551 424 Xirrus one-time acquisition charges — 30 168 Write-down of debt issuance costs upon prepayment of debt — — 527 Restructuring expense 19 9 — Non-GAAP pre-tax income $ 9,051 $ 4,993 $ 4,167 GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 144 $ (2 ) $ 3 Valuation allowance impacts (470 ) (404 ) — Tax impacts of share vesting — — — Tax effect of share-based compensation expense, nonrecurring legal expenses, amortization of acquired intangibles, Xirrus one-time acquisition, restructuring expense using non-GAAP ETR (662 ) (337 ) (531 ) All other discrete items — — 85 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 1,276 $ 739 $ 449 Non-GAAP ETR 14.1 % 14.8 % 10.8 % GAAP net income $ 5,595 $ 3,312 $ 1,960 Share-based compensation expense 954 940 966 Nonrecurring legal expenses 1,625 — — Amortization of capitalized software costs 163 153 119 Amortization of acquired intangibles 551 551 424 Xirrus one-time acquisition charges — 30 168 Write-down of debt issuance costs upon prepayment of debt — — 527 Restructuring expense 19 9 — Non-GAAP adjustments to tax (470 ) (404 ) 85 Tax effect of share-based compensation expense, nonrecurring legal expenses, amortization of acquired intangibles, Xirrus one-time acquisition charges, restructuring expense using non-GAAP ETR (662 ) (337 ) (531 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 7,775 $ 4,254 $ 3,718 1.0 % 1 1.0 % Non-GAAP fully weighted basic shares 25,701 25,684 25,634 Non-GAAP fully weighted diluted shares 26,356 25,791 25,634 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP basic share $ 0.30 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP diluted share $ 0.29 $ 0.16 $ 0.15

