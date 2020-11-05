Inventiva announces the appointment of Dr. Michael Cooreman as Chief Medical Officer



Daix (France), November 5, 2020 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Cooreman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). He joins Inventiva’s Executive Committee and succeeds Dr. Marie-Paule Richard, M.D., who has decided to take her retirement as of December 17, 2020.



Dr. Michael Cooreman will oversee the Company’s medical and clinical activities and lead its medical development team, in particular with a view to the planned pivotal Phase III clinical trial evaluating Inventiva’s lead drug candidate lanifibranor for the treatment of NASH. Joining Dr. David Nikodem, Ph.D., Vice President of U.S. Operations, he will drive the establishment of Inventiva’s clinical team in the U.S. and manage the Company’s relationships with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL).