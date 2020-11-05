Inventiva announces the appointment of Dr. Michael Cooreman as Chief Medical Officer
Daix (France), November 5, 2020 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Cooreman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). He joins Inventiva’s Executive Committee and succeeds Dr. Marie-Paule Richard, M.D., who has decided to take her retirement as of December 17, 2020.
Dr. Michael Cooreman will oversee the Company’s medical and clinical activities and lead its medical development team, in particular with a view to the planned pivotal Phase III clinical trial evaluating Inventiva’s lead drug candidate lanifibranor for the treatment of NASH. Joining Dr. David Nikodem, Ph.D., Vice President of U.S. Operations, he will drive the establishment of Inventiva’s clinical team in the U.S. and manage the Company’s relationships with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL).
Dr. Cooreman joins Inventiva from Ferring Pharmaceuticals where he has been Vice President, Science and Medicine, in charge of Global Research and Development, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, since 2017. He will bring to Inventiva his extensive experience in translational medicine, clinical pharmacology and clinical product development, especially in the areas of liver diseases, including NASH, cirrhosis and viral hepatitis, metabolic and immune-mediated diseases and oncology. Over his career, Dr. Cooreman has worked for several companies in the United States of America (US) and been involved in numerous clinical trials. He has successfully led clinical and project teams developing a variety of investigational compounds, including small molecules and biologics, several of which have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other health authorities. His strong industry knowledge, established network and international profile, together with his deep expertise as an academic internist and gastroenterologist-hepatologist, will be important assets for Inventiva’s future development.
0 Kommentare