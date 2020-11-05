FibroGen Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“I am pleased with our progress with roxadustat across a number of fronts; including engagement with the FDA, commercial preparations in the U.S., and our impressive sales results in China.” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “As the world navigates the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to advance our roxadustat and pamrevlumab clinical programs.”

Key Events in Recent Months and Other Developments

Roxadustat

FibroGen and its partners presented 42 abstracts, including 10 oral presentations and 2 late-breaker poster presentations, at the recent American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined conference:

• Two late-breaking abstracts explored the cardiovascular outcomes of patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) treated with roxadustat, including associations between achieved hemoglobin levels and risk of Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE) and MACE+.

• New analyses showed the efficacy of roxadustat across the continuum of patients with anemia of CKD – both on dialysis and not on dialysis – including different dialysis modalities, iron repletion status, and comorbidities.

• Presentations addressed the safety profile of roxadustat related to neoplasms, hypertension, and ophthalmological effects.

• Additional presentations explored the increased risk of red blood cell transfusion at lower hemoglobin levels and the impact of roxadustat on rates of hospitalization due to heart failure.

Marketing authorization application (MAA) for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with CKD, both on dialysis and not on dialysis, is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Japan sNDA for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia of CKD in non-dialysis-dependent patients is under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).

Continued enrollment of the Phase 3 roxadustat clinical trial in anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and Phase 2 roxadustat clinical trial in chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).



Pamrevlumab

Initiated LELANTOS, a Phase 3 trial of pamrevlumab in patients with non-ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Continued enrollment of the ZEPHYRUS Phase 3 clinical trial of pamrevlumab in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Continued enrollment of the LAPIS Phase 3 clinical trial of pamrevlumab in patients with locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC).



Upcoming Events

Plan to initiate ZEPHYRUS-2, a Phase 3 trial of pamrevlumab in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) as COVID-19 conditions improve.

Plan to initiate LELANTOS-2, a Phase 3 trial of pamrevlumab in patients with ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) by year-end.

Corporate and Financial

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $44.0 million, as compared to $33.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The current quarter revenue consisted of $22.7 million in net roxadustat sales in China, $20.7 million in development revenue, $2.3 million for sales of bulk drug product, and a net reduction of $1.7 million for certain adjustments.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $33.0 million, or $0.36 net income per basic and $0.35 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $49.4 million, or $0.57 net loss per basic and diluted share one year ago.

Amended China Agreement with AstraZeneca in July 2020 such that both parties are optimally aligned to maximize the economic value of the roxadustat franchise, with more predictable economics and profitability for FibroGen. As a result, we reversed approximately $84.4 million of co-promotion expenses as a reduction to selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2020.

At September 30, 2020, FibroGen had $719.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted time deposits, investments, and receivables.

Based on our latest forecast, we now estimate our year-end 2020 balance for cash, cash equivalents, restricted time deposits, investments, and receivables to be in the range of $770 to $780 million.

Appointed Percy Carter, MBA, PhD, to the newly-created position of Chief Scientific Officer.

About Roxadustat

Roxadustat is a first-in-class, oral small molecule HIF-PH inhibitor that promotes erythropoiesis through increased endogenous production of erythropoietin; improved iron absorption, transport, and mobilization; and downregulation of hepcidin, which helps to overcome the negative impact of inflammation on hemoglobin synthesis and red blood cell production. Roxadustat is approved in China for the treatment of anemia of adult patients with CKD, both on dialysis and not on dialysis. In Japan, roxadustat is approved for the treatment of anemia of CKD patients on dialysis, and a supplemental NDA for the treatment of anemia of CKD patients not on dialysis is under regulatory review. The roxadustat NDA for the treatment of anemia of CKD in patients both on dialysis and not on dialysis is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of December 20, 2020. The Marketing Authorization Application for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia of CKD in patients both on dialysis and not on dialysis was filed by our partner Astellas and accepted by the European Medicines Agency for review on May 21, 2020. Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).

Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa. AstraZeneca and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in the U.S., China, and other markets in the Americas and in Australia/New Zealand, as well as Southeast Asia.

About Pamrevlumab

Pamrevlumab is a first-in-class antibody developed by FibroGen that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in fibrotic and proliferative disorders. Pamrevlumab is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19). For information about pamrevlumab studies currently recruiting patients, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and coronavirus (COVID-19). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the development and commercialization of the company’s product candidates, our financial results, the potential safety and efficacy profile of our product candidates, our clinical programs and regulatory events, and those of our partners. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will”, “should,” “on track,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the continued progress and timing of our various programs, including the enrollment and results from ongoing and potential future clinical trials, and other matters that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) (1)

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 532,468 $ 126,266 Short-term investments 155,398 407,491 Accounts receivable, net 26,252 28,455 Inventory 11,803 6,887 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,563 133,391 Total current assets 737,484 702,490 Restricted time deposits 2,072 2,072 Long-term investments 247 61,118 Property and equipment, net 36,153 42,743 Finance lease right-of-use assets 32,028 39,602 Other assets 4,031 9,372 Total assets $ 812,015 $ 857,397 Liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,553 $ 6,088 Accrued and other liabilities 90,572 83,816 Deferred revenue 7,912 490 Finance lease liabilities, current 12,311 12,351 Total current liabilities 118,348 102,745 Long-term portion of lease obligations 839 1,141 Product development obligations 17,790 16,780 Deferred revenue, net of current 137,954 99,449 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 28,514 37,610 Other long-term liabilities 37,639 64,266 Total liabilities 341,084 321,991 Total stockholders’ equity 451,660 516,135 Non-controlling interests 19,271 19,271 Total equity 470,931 535,406 Total liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests $ 812,015 $ 857,397

(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2019 are derived from audited financial statements.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Revenue: License revenue $ — $ 11,935 $ — $ 162,517 Development and other revenue 20,663 20,660 59,065 85,507 Product revenue, net 22,683 579 43,331 579 Drug product revenue 686 — 8,924 — Total revenue 44,032 33,174 111,320 248,603 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 2,207 242 6,253 242 Research and development 58,476 49,963 174,792 152,467 Selling, general and administrative (48,981 ) 35,823 64,157 84,772 Total operating costs and expenses 11,702 86,028 245,202 237,481 Income (loss) from operations 32,330 (52,854 ) (133,882 ) 11,122 Interest and other, net: Interest expense (580 ) (702 ) (1,864 ) (2,209 ) Interest income and other, net 1,469 4,193 5,279 12,496 Total interest and other, net 889 3,491 3,415 10,287 Income (loss) before income taxes 33,219 (49,363 ) (130,467 ) 21,409 Provision for income taxes 215 76 190 256 Net income (loss) $ 33,004 $ (49,439 ) $ (130,657 ) $ 21,153 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.36 $ (0.57 ) $ (1.46 ) $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.35 $ (0.57 ) $ (1.46 ) $ 0.23 Weighted average number of common shares used

to calculate net income (loss) per share: Basic 90,558 87,007 89,414 86,390 Diluted 93,678 87,007 89,414 91,995

