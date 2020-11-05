Enthusiast Gaming to Announce Fiscal 3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020

Management will host a conference call and webcast on November 16, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review and discuss third quarter results.

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Inc. (“ Enthusiast Gaming ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), North America’s and the UK’s largest platform of communities for video game and Esports fans, today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-877-407-9039

International: +1 201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13713075

A live webcast can be heard at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/shareholder-information/.

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until November 30, 2020, as follows: North America: 1-844-512-2921; International: +1 412-317-6671. The conference ID is 13713075. A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Enthusiast Gaming investor relations website.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX) (OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast's gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites including The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist collectively generate 1.1 billion page views monthly. Enthusiast's talent division works with nearly 1,000 YouTube creators generating nearly 3 billion views a month working with leading gamer talent such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast's entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.