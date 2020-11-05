Aerpio Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on New Therapeutic Agents for COVID-19

The webinar will feature presentations by KOLs Samir Parikh, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess/Harvard Medical School, and Wesley Self, MD, Vanderbilt University, who will discuss COVID-19-associated pulmonary and vascular pathology and the potential of Tie2 activation for treating COVID-19 and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Drs. Parikh and Self will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.("Aerpio") (Nasdaq: ARPO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds that activate Tie2 to treat ocular diseases and diabetic complications, as well as other indications in which the Company believes that activation of Tie2 may have therapeutic potential, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”) associated with COVID-19 infections, announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on new therapeutic agents for the treatment of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11am Eastern Time.

The Aerpio management team will also provide an overview of razuprotafib, a novel small molecule Tie2 activator that enhances endothelial function and stabilizes blood vessels, including pulmonary and renal vasculature. Aerpio is currently testing the hypothesis that razuprotafib can reduce the severity of COVID-19, resulting in fewer patients requiring ventilator support, decreased time in ICU on ventilator support and more rapid and complete recovery with concomitant mortality reduction.

Two Phase 2 clinicals trials, I-SPY COVID-19 and RESCUE, are actively recruiting COVID-19 patients, with updates expected in the first half of 2021.

Samir Parikh, MD is Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and a physician in the Division of Nephrology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Dr. Parikh graduated magna cum laude from Harvard with a degree in chemistry and received the Founder’s Medal from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He completed post-graduate training at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School. His research is focused on the discovery and translation of molecular mechanisms underlying acute kidney injury and sepsis. Ongoing studies are examining the intersection of metabolic and vascular signaling in the kidney and exploring mechanistic links among aging, acute organ dysfunction, and chronic disease. Dr. Parikh has been inducted into the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI). He has received the Sir William Osler Award (2018), the NIH/NHLBI's Outstanding Investigator Award (2019), and the AHA/ASN's Donald Seldin Award (2019). He currently chairs the DSMB for NIH/NIDDK's COVID studies.