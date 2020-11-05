 

Acutus Medical to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), today announced that its management will participate at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

About Acutus Medical, Inc.
Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions, and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products. Acutus Medical’s goal is to provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias in each of its geographic markets. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Investor Contact:
Caroline Corner
Westwicke ICR
D: 415-314-1725
Caroline.corner@westwicke.com

Holly Windler
M: 619-929-1275
media@acutusmedical.com


