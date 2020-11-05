Evolving Systems Sets Date for 2020 Third Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services for connected mobile devices, today confirmed that it will release its 2020 third quarter financial results after the market closes on November 11, 2020, and conduct a conference call the same day at 3 p.m. Mountain Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).



To register for access to a live video webcast of the call, please click the ‘Investors’ tab on the Company’s website at https://www.evolving.com/investors and then click the ‘Q3 earnings call’ icon on the left. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on that website through February 11, 2021.