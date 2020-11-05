 

Sunrun to Expand Brightbox Offering to All Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 22:00  |  35   |   |   

Brightbox rechargeable home battery product will be available in all markets in which Sunrun operates

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN), the leading provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy services, today announced that it is bringing its rechargeable solar battery system, Brightbox, to all of the company’s active markets. Sunrun currently has more than 13,000 Brightbox systems nationwide, and this announcement will expand access to millions of new potential customers.

Record storms, heat waves, and wildfires this year have uncovered vulnerabilities with the electric grid’s aging infrastructure, leaving millions of people without power. Usually lasting for several hours, recent power outages have come while millions of Americans have transitioned to working and schooling from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunrun’s Brightbox offers homeowners the ability to power through such power outages with clean, reliable and immediate home energy. From May to September 2020, existing Brightbox customers powered essential needs during grid outages for a total of 7,583 hours, the equivalent of 315 days.

“Sunrun has been delivering affordable solar to communities across the U.S. for 13 years, and now we can provide resiliency with energy storage,” said Lynn Jurich, Sunrun Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. “By bringing our Brightbox system to all of our markets, we’ll ensure families and communities consume even more of the clean energy they produce, rely less on dirty fossil fuels, and have power when they need it most.”

“We lost power for six days during Hurricane Isaias,” said Andy Robles, a Brightbox owner in Oakdale, New York. “The battery kicked in and I was able to power through the six-day blackout while safely working from home. Sunrun’s Brightbox system was a game changer and I’m glad more people will have access to this crucial technology.”

Beyond backing up home power needs, in some markets, these systems can also share stored power across communities through aggregated, local clean energy networks known as “virtual power plants”. Participating Brightbox users strengthen the electric grid in their neighborhoods, helping decrease blackout events for their entire community.

Brightbox, which previously served customers in 11 states (California, New York, Hawaii, Texas, Florida, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey) and Puerto Rico, is now available to residents in eight additional states (New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Illinois, South Carolina and New Mexico) and Washington, D.C. Learn more about Brightbox and available energy plans on Sunrun.com.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.

Sunrun Contact:
Wyatt Semanek
Public Relations Manager
press@sunrun.com
(480) 751-9286

Sunrun Investor & Analyst Contact:
Patrick Jobin
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
investors@sunrun.com
(415) 373-5206

 


Sunrun Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sunrun to Expand Brightbox Offering to All Markets Brightbox rechargeable home battery product will be available in all markets in which Sunrun operatesSAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN), the leading provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:09 Uhr
Sunrun Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
27.10.20
Study Reveals That Energy Security Is Top Of Mind For Majority Of US Homeowners During COVID-19
12.10.20
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
08.10.20
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance Customer Value

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
20
SunRun - solar residential