 

Assembly Biosciences Provides Update on the Ongoing Phase 2 Extension Study of Vebicorvir in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

- HBV field’s first core inhibitor combination study to assess off-treatment response has not achieved a meaningful rate of sustained virologic response - 
- Vebicorvir Phase 3 registrational program remains on track to initiate in H1 2021 for chronic suppressive therapy -
- Assembly Bio to host conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, provided an update on the ongoing open-label Phase 2 extension study (Study 211) of vebicorvir (VBR, or ABI-H0731) in patients with chronic HBV infection. A first of its kind, Study 211 is exploring whether sustained virologic response (SVR) could be achieved after discontinuing therapy in virologically-suppressed patients who had received at least 12-18 months of combination treatment with core inhibitor VBR and a nucleos(t)ide analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI). Study patients who met the treatment stopping criteria discontinued therapy and have been assessed monthly for safety and relapse. The study has not achieved meaningful SVR rates as 39 of 41 patients have now relapsed.

Among the patients who have discontinued treatment, 22 of the 23 with HBeAg negative HBV have relapsed (SVR = 4% at last visit), defined as off-treatment quantifiable HBV DNA by the COBAS TaqMan (2.0) assay (lower limit of quantification = 20 IU/mL). Sixteen of these patients relapsed at post-treatment Week 4, three at post-treatment Week 12, and three patients at post-treatment Week 16. Among the HBeAg positive patients, 17 of 18 relapsed at post-treatment Week 4 (SVR = 6% at last visit). Assembly Bio continues to collect and analyze study data and intends to submit more detailed findings to a future medical meeting.

Study 211 Interim Off-Treatment Virologic Results

Number of patients Discontinued
treatment
with VBR+NrtI 		Relapsed at
post-treatment
Week 4 		Relapsed at
post-treatment
Week 8 		Relapsed at
post-treatment
Week 12 		Relapsed at
post-treatment
Week 16 		Have not
relapsed*
HBeAg negative 23 16 0 3 3 1
HBeAg positive 18 17 0 0 0 1

*These 2 patients have completed the post-treatment Week 8 visit

