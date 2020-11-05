Assembly Biosciences Provides Update on the Ongoing Phase 2 Extension Study of Vebicorvir in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

- HBV field’s first core inhibitor combination study to assess off-treatment response has not achieved a meaningful rate of sustained virologic response -

- Vebicorvir Phase 3 registrational program remains on track to initiate in H1 2021 for chronic suppressive therapy -

- Assembly Bio to host conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, provided an update on the ongoing open-label Phase 2 extension study (Study 211) of vebicorvir (VBR, or ABI-H0731) in patients with chronic HBV infection. A first of its kind, Study 211 is exploring whether sustained virologic response (SVR) could be achieved after discontinuing therapy in virologically-suppressed patients who had received at least 12-18 months of combination treatment with core inhibitor VBR and a nucleos(t)ide analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI). Study patients who met the treatment stopping criteria discontinued therapy and have been assessed monthly for safety and relapse. The study has not achieved meaningful SVR rates as 39 of 41 patients have now relapsed.