Ross Stores Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Dublin, California -- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) will announce its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, November 19, 2020. A press release will be sent out at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.



The Company will also provide additional details concerning its third quarter 2020 results on a conference call to be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time. Participants may listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.rossstores.com .



A recorded version of the call will also be available at the website address, as well as via a telephone recording at 404-537-3406, Passcode #3089432, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 27, 2020.