 

Viela Bio Announces Final Results from Phase 1b Trial of VIB7734 in Patients with Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

-- VIB7734 potently depleted blood and tissue resident plasmacytoid dendritic cells, an important source of inflammatory mediators in autoimmune diseases --

-- Treatment with VIB7734 resulted in clinically significant reduction in CLASI-A, a clinical measure of cutaneous lupus lesions --

-- Results selected for oral presentation in “Late-Breaking Abstracts” session during the virtual American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2020 --

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (Nasdaq:VIE), a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, today announced the final data from its Phase 1b trial of VIB7734 in patients with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE). VIB7734 is a monoclonal antibody that targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDC), a cell type thought to play a critical role in the pathogenesis of lupus and other autoimmune diseases. In this trial, treatment with VIB7734 was shown to potently deplete pDC, both in blood and in CLE skin lesions. Most patients experienced a clinically significant reduction in the extent and severity of skin lesions following treatment with VIB7734. Rates of adverse events were similar between VIB7734 and placebo groups. This trial was selected for an oral presentation during the “Late-Breaking Abstracts” session hosted by the American College of Rheumatology (ACR20) Convergence 2020 from November 5-9.

“These results build upon our previously reported data and suggest the potential of VIB7734 to treat autoimmune diseases in which pDCs play a key role. The study demonstrated that VIB7734 potently depleted pDCs and also reduced downstream inflammatory mediators such as type I interferons (IFN) in patients’ blood and inflamed skin,” said Jorn Drappa, M.D., Ph.D., Viela’s Chief Medical Officer. “Patients with CLE treated with VIB7734 showed clinically significant improvements in their skin lesions as measured by the CLASI-A compared to patients treated with placebo. Additionally, VIB7734 exhibited an acceptable safety profile in this Phase 1b study.”

Continued Dr. Drappa: “Based on these results, we recently selected systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) as the lead indication for subsequent development. We are planning to initiate a Phase 2 trial in SLE early next year. We also look forward to studying VIB7734 in additional autoimmune inflammatory diseases where pDCs play an important role.”

