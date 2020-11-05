Pluralsight Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We’re proud of the progress we made in the quarter while still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We handily beat our revenue, earnings, and cash expectations in Q3 and have raised our annual expectations for each.” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “Q3 billings came in lighter than we expected, but we had strong participation and enthusiasm at our PS LIVE customer event in October. With the pipeline generated from PS LIVE and our new products and capabilities, we remain confident in our outlook.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Billings - Q3 2020 billings were $100.0 million, an increase of 9% period over period. Q3 2020 billings from business customers were $88.6 million, an increase of 10% period over period.

Q3 2020 billings were $100.0 million, an increase of 9% period over period. Q3 2020 billings from business customers were $88.6 million, an increase of 10% period over period. Revenue - Q3 2020 revenue was $99.5 million, an increase of 20% period over period.

Gross margin - Q3 2020 gross margin was 79%, compared to 78% in Q3 2019. Q3 2020 non-GAAP gross margin was 81%, compared to 80% in Q3 2019.

Q3 2020 gross margin was 79%, compared to 78% in Q3 2019. Q3 2020 non-GAAP gross margin was 81%, compared to 80% in Q3 2019. Net loss per share - GAAP net loss per share for Q3 2020 was $0.24, compared to $0.32 in Q3 2019. Adjusted pro forma net loss per share for Q3 2020 was $0.00, compared to $0.08 in Q3 2019.

Cash flows - Cash used in operations was $2.4 million for Q3 2020, compared to $2.2 million in Q3 2019. Free cash flow was negative $14.9 million for Q3 2020, compared to negative $6.6 million in Q3 2019.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables of this press release.

Financial Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Pluralsight's expectations as of November 5, 2020.

Full Year 2020 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $387.0 million to $390.0 million.

Adjusted pro forma net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.12 to $0.14, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 143.5 million.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and, as applicable, other special items, which may be significant. Pluralsight has not reconciled its expectations as to adjusted pro forma net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for expectations of adjusted pro forma net loss per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

Pluralsight’s guidance for the full year 2020 reflects its expectations for the periods after taking into account the impact of COVID-19. However, the crisis that this pandemic has created is very fluid, and the situation is constantly evolving. As such, Pluralsight’s actual results may differ materially from such guidance based on a variety of factors, including Pluralsight’s ability to execute its business during this crisis, the impact of the crisis on Pluralsight’s suppliers, customers and partners, governmental action taken in response to COVID-19, and other factors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology skills and engineering management platform. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology through its Skills and Flow products. Skills helps build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also offers analytics and Skill IQ and Role IQ assessments. Flow complements Skills by providing visibility and analytics into software development workflows to accelerate the delivery of products and services.

Pluralsight and the Pluralsight logo are trademarks of Pluralsight, LLC in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties, including the quotations of management and statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, and our financial outlook for the full year 2020. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to expand our course library and develop new platform features; the demand for, and market acceptance of our platform; competition; our ability to improve sales management and execution; our expectations of the potential impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; and other market, political, economic, and business conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020 and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 5, 2020, which is available on our website at investors.pluralsight.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Key Business Metrics

Billings. Billings represents total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period, as presented in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, less the change in contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in the period. Billings in any particular period represents amounts invoiced to customers and reflects subscription renewals and upsells to existing customers plus sales to new customers. We use billings to measure our ability to sell subscriptions to our platform to both new and existing customers. We use billings from business customers and our percentage of billings from business customers to measure and monitor our ability to sell subscriptions to our platform to business customers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Pluralsight has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Pluralsight uses the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, adjusted pro forma net loss, adjusted pro forma net loss per share, and free cash flow in analyzing its financial results and believes that the use of these metrics is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Pluralsight’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP gross profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit plus equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions.

Non-GAAP gross margin. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by our revenue.

Non-GAAP operating expenses. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses less equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and, as applicable, other special items.

Non-GAAP operating loss. We define non-GAAP operating loss as loss from operations plus equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and, as applicable, other special items.

Adjusted pro forma net loss and adjusted pro forma net loss per share. We define adjusted pro forma net loss as net loss attributable to Pluralsight, Inc. adjusted for the reallocation of loss attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings for newly-issued shares of Class A common stock of Pluralsight, Inc. and further adjusted for equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and, as applicable, other special items. We define adjusted pro forma net loss per share as adjusted pro forma net loss divided by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings for newly-issued shares of Class A common stock of Pluralsight, Inc.

Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and purchases of our content library.





PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 99,465 $ 82,620 $ 286,876 $ 228,099 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 20,426 17,829 59,151 52,344 Gross profit 79,039 64,791 227,725 175,755 Operating expenses(1)(2): Sales and marketing 57,206 55,797 177,380 150,014 Technology and content 29,345 27,847 89,003 72,937 General and administrative 20,366 20,844 66,733 63,610 Total operating expenses 106,917 104,488 333,116 286,561 Loss from operations (27,878 ) (39,697 ) (105,391 ) (110,806 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,409 ) (7,412 ) (21,799 ) (16,436 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — (950 ) — (950 ) Other income, net 1,992 3,001 6,429 8,783 Loss before income taxes (33,295 ) (45,058 ) (120,761 ) (119,409 ) Income tax expense (476 ) (404 ) (253 ) (701 ) Net loss $ (33,771 ) $ (45,462 ) $ (121,014 ) $ (120,110 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (6,410 ) (12,983 ) (28,405 ) (39,429 ) Net loss attributable to Pluralsight, Inc. $ (27,361 ) $ (32,479 ) $ (92,609 ) $ (80,681 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 115,196 101,407 109,009 91,741

(1) Includes equity-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 312 $ 138 $ 878 $ 355 Sales and marketing 10,908 8,739 31,308 22,967 Technology and content 6,361 6,666 19,581 15,513 General and administrative 6,633 9,114 24,450 28,822 Total equity-based compensation $ 24,214 $ 24,657 $ 76,217 $ 67,657

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1,208 $ 1,209 $ 3,626 $ 2,436 Sales and marketing 50 50 150 79 Technology and content 122 176 459 529 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 1,380 $ 1,435 $ 4,235 $ 3,044





PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Key Business Metrics

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Billings $ 100,022 $ 92,123 $ 279,334 $ 250,603 Billings from business customers $ 88,599 $ 80,707 $ 246,766 $ 216,967 % of billings from business customers 89 % 88 % 88 % 87 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Gross profit $ 79,039 $ 64,791 $ 227,725 $ 175,755 Equity-based compensation 312 138 878 355 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,208 1,209 3,626 2,436 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 10 2 42 18 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 80,569 $ 66,140 $ 232,271 $ 178,564 Gross margin 79 % 78 % 79 % 77 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % 80 % 81 % 78 %





PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Sales and marketing $ 57,206 $ 55,797 $ 177,380 $ 150,014 Less: Equity-based compensation (10,908 ) (8,739 ) (31,308 ) (22,967 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (50 ) (50 ) (150 ) (79 ) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (161 ) (71 ) (982 ) (1,212 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 46,087 $ 46,937 $ 144,940 $ 125,756 Sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 58 % 68 % 62 % 66 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 46 % 57 % 51 % 55 % Technology and content $ 29,345 $ 27,847 $ 89,003 $ 72,937 Less: Equity-based compensation (6,361 ) (6,666 ) (19,581 ) (15,513 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (122 ) (176 ) (459 ) (529 ) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (192 ) (65 ) (1,044 ) (979 ) Non-GAAP technology and content $ 22,670 $ 20,940 $ 67,919 $ 55,916 Technology and content as a percentage of revenue 30 % 34 % 31 % 32 % Non-GAAP technology and content as a percentage of revenue 23 % 25 % 24 % 25 % General and administrative $ 20,366 $ 20,844 $ 66,733 $ 63,610 Less: Equity-based compensation (6,633 ) (9,114 ) (24,450 ) (28,822 ) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (182 ) (195 ) (852 ) (897 ) Less: Secondary offering costs — — (1,260 ) (918 ) Less: Acquisition-related costs (341 ) — (341 ) (835 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 13,210 $ 11,535 $ 39,830 $ 32,138 General and administrative as a percentage of revenue 20 % 25 % 23 % 28 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 13 % 14 % 14 % 14 % Reconciliation of loss from operations to non-GAAP operating loss: Loss from operations $ (27,878 ) $ (39,697 ) $ (105,391 ) $ (110,806 ) Equity-based compensation 24,214 24,657 76,217 67,657 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,380 1,435 4,235 3,044 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 545 333 2,920 3,106 Secondary offering costs — — 1,260 918 Acquisition-related costs 341 — 341 835 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (1,398 ) $ (13,272 ) $ (20,418 ) $ (35,246 )





PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted pro forma net loss per share Numerator: Net loss attributable to Pluralsight, Inc. $ (27,361 ) $ (32,479 ) $ (92,609 ) $ (80,681 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (6,410 ) (12,983 ) (28,405 ) (39,429 ) Equity-based compensation 24,214 24,657 76,217 67,657 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,380 1,435 4,235 3,044 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 545 333 2,920 3,106 Secondary offering costs — — 1,260 918 Acquisition-related costs 341 — 341 835 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,853 6,826 20,128 15,120 Loss on debt extinguishment — 950 — 950 Adjusted pro forma net loss $ (438 ) $ (11,261 ) $ (15,913 ) $ (28,480 ) Denominator: Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 115,196 101,407 109,009 91,741 Weighted-average LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings that are convertible into Class A common stock 28,932 36,791 33,437 44,834 Adjusted pro forma weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 144,128 138,198 142,446 136,575 Adjusted pro forma net loss per share $ — $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.21 )





Reconciliation of net cash (used in) provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,352 ) $ (2,175 ) $ 6,693 $ (3,823 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (10,706 ) (3,029 ) (31,226 ) (7,619 ) Less: Purchases of content library (1,803 ) (1,381 ) (5,596 ) (3,822 ) Free cash flow $ (14,861 ) $ (6,585 ) $ (30,129 ) $ (15,264 )





PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,882 $ 90,515 Short-term investments 304,077 332,234 Accounts receivable, net 76,492 101,576 Deferred contract acquisition costs 19,469 18,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,847 14,174 Total current assets 519,767 556,830 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 17,337 28,916 Long-term investments 114,623 105,805 Property and equipment, net 65,058 22,896 Right-of-use assets 61,719 15,804 Content library, net 11,880 8,958 Intangible assets, net 18,416 22,631 Goodwill 262,532 262,532 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 8,317 5,982 Other assets 1,940 1,599 Total assets $ 1,081,589 $ 1,031,953 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,041 $ 10,615 Accrued expenses 47,090 40,703 Accrued author fees 11,988 11,694 Lease liabilities 9,184 5,752 Deferred revenue 207,823 215,137 Total current liabilities 283,126 283,901 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 21,138 19,517 Convertible senior notes, net 490,355 470,228 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 75,393 11,167 Other liabilities 69 980 Total liabilities 870,081 785,793 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 12 10 Class B common stock 1 2 Class C common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 724,184 641,128 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,166 225 Accumulated deficit (550,990 ) (458,381 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Pluralsight, Inc. 174,374 182,985 Non-controlling interests 37,134 63,175 Total stockholders’ equity 211,508 246,160 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,081,589 $ 1,031,953





PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (33,771 ) $ (45,462 ) $ (121,014 ) $ (120,110 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 2,998 2,417 8,866 6,996 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,380 1,435 4,235 3,044 Amortization of course creation costs 883 651 2,464 1,841 Equity-based compensation 24,214 24,657 76,217 67,657 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 6,251 6,006 19,018 17,317 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,853 6,826 20,128 15,120 Investment discount and premium amortization, net 496 (1,065 ) 68 (1,771 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 950 — 950 Other (104 ) (478 ) 589 (178 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,581 ) (5,258 ) 23,512 1,858 Deferred contract acquisition costs (9,128 ) (7,238 ) (22,491 ) (18,668 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,026 ) 535 (4,237 ) (3,509 ) Right-of-use assets 1,449 1,412 4,487 4,339 Accounts payable 1,480 (3,573 ) (3,126 ) (2,520 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,492 8,317 6,880 5,188 Accrued author fees 277 (7 ) 293 1,292 Lease liabilities (730 ) (1,758 ) (3,604 ) (5,130 ) Deferred revenue 2,215 9,458 (5,592 ) 22,461 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,352 ) (2,175 ) 6,693 (3,823 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (10,706 ) (3,029 ) (31,226 ) (7,619 ) Purchases of content library (1,803 ) (1,381 ) (5,596 ) (3,822 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — 100 — (163,771 ) Purchases of investments (110,118 ) (212,573 ) (427,130 ) (529,653 ) Proceeds from sales of investments — — — 4,967 Proceeds from maturities of investments 131,225 112,995 446,830 112,995 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,598 (103,888 ) (17,122 ) (586,903 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans 3,863 245 14,741 14,876 Taxes paid related to net share settlement (1,732 ) — (5,605 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of discount and issuance costs — — — 616,654 Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes — — — (69,432 ) Repurchases of convertible senior notes — (35,000 ) — (35,000 ) Proceeds from terminations of capped calls related to repurchases of convertible senior notes — 1,284 — 1,284 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,131 (33,471 ) 9,136 528,382 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 238 (130 ) 81 (108 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 8,615 (139,664 ) (1,212 ) (62,452 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 109,604 288,283 119,431 211,071 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 118,219 $ 148,619 $ 118,219 $ 148,619





