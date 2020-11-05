Quotient Technology Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Q3 was a record revenue quarter for Quotient, and I would like to thank our team for their hard work and dedication in this evolving and challenging environment. Brands, retailers and consumers are recognizing our core value proposition as a thought and market leader now more than ever before,” said Steven Boal, CEO. “While some uncertainty remains in the short term related to the pandemic, we see strong growth opportunities in 2021, given our growing pipeline for digital and media campaign bookings along with tailwinds from the current market dynamics, as the shift to digital becomes more pronounced. Brands are benefiting from solid ROI for their spend from our proprietary analytics and closed loop measurement; more retailers are interested in adding our platform to drive incremental revenue streams; and consumers are receiving targeted, personalized offers along their path of purchase—whenever and wherever they choose to shop.”

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company for CPG and retail marketing, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Quotient’s complete third quarter 2020 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s stockholder letter under Key Resources on the overview page of the investor relations website.

About Quotient Technology Inc.

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads—informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data—to millions of shoppers daily. We use our proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences; optimize performance; and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. We serve hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General, and Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, Cincinnati, New York, Paris, London, and Tel Aviv. Visit http://www.quotient.com for more information.

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (4,218 ) $ (10,363 ) $ (40,076 ) $ (27,497 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 6,489 7,608 21,021 23,692 Depreciation, amortization and other (1) 11,072 12,786 31,011 29,839 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,562 999 5,788 1,052 Interest expense 3,646 3,507 10,830 10,416 Other (income) expense, net 59 (1,175 ) (708 ) (4,214 ) Provision for income taxes 66 215 261 375 Total adjustments $ 22,894 $ 23,940 $ 68,203 $ 61,160 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,676 $ 13,577 $ 28,127 $ 33,663

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Other includes restructuring charges of zero and $1.5 million, respectively, certain acquisition related costs of $0.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively, and loss contingency of $2.0 million related to a contract dispute resulting from a retailer’s failure to perform certain obligations related to a guaranteed distribution fee arrangement for both respective periods. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, Other includes restructuring charges of $4.2 million for each respective period, and certain acquisition related costs of $0.9 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

