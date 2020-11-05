Roku Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) today released third quarter 2020 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website https://ir.roku.com/investor-relations to view the third quarter 2020 letter to shareholders.
The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV models and Roku streaming players are available in the U.S. and in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.
