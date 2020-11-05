 

Alpine Immune Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced the company will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after the close of market. Alpine will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on the same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To access the live call by phone, dial (800) 816-3005 (domestic) or (857) 770-0069 (international) and referencing the conference ID: 4382628. A live webcast of the presentation will be available online in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company website for 90 days following the webcast.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is creating multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

“Secreted Immunomodulatory Proteins,” “SIP,” “Transmembrane Immunomodulatory Protein,” “TIP,” “Variant Ig Domain,” “vIgD” and the Alpine logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

