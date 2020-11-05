Everbridge Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We continue to exceed our guidance for both revenue and profitability due to robust performance from our CEM suite,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “We delivered strong financial metrics across the business, including setting a record for transactions over $500,000, which drove a meaningful sequential increase in our average selling price. Additionally, we are successfully extending our CEM platform to include new innovative applications such as COVID-19 Shield, Return-to-Work/Campus and Contact Tracing that are quickly gaining momentum in the marketplace. As organizations are facing new threats from events such as wildfires and hurricanes alongside increasing cases of COVID-19, they are turning to Everbridge to help keep their people safe and organizations running in the face of adversity. We are raising our guidance for the full year 2020 to reflect our confidence in the ongoing momentum of the business.”

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $71.3 million, an increase of 36% compared to $52.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating loss was $(17.7) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(12.1) million for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income was $2.8 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $(0.7) million for the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss was $(24.2) million, compared to $(12.9) million for the third quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.70), compared to $(0.39) for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(0.2) million in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.05, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.01) for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million, compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash flow from operations was an outflow of $(0.5) million compared to an inflow of $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Free cash flow was an outflow of $(4.1) million compared to an inflow of $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics is provided in the financial tables of this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

Ended the third quarter with 5,467 global enterprise customers, up from 4,851 at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Completed the second highest number of six-figure transactions in a quarter, increasing 48% from a year ago, including a record number of half-million dollar deals.

Reinforced Everbridge’s position as a leader in critical event management by hosting the second of our COVID-19: Road to Recovery symposiums this year, which have brought together tens of thousands of executives from 150 countries across business, healthcare, and government. The virtual leadership summit featured marquee keynote speakers including the 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush, as well as presidential advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Dr. Anthony Fauci, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, and renowned neurosurgeon and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Selected by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to support the agency’s internal Continuity of Operations (COOP), Devolution, Pandemic, and Reconstitution Plans, as well as day-to-day emergency management efforts.

Experienced rapid global adoption for next-generation Return-to-Work and Campus/Contact Tracing software across education, corporate and government markets by providing unique, end-to-end digital capabilities.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Everbridge is issuing guidance for the full year and fourth quarter of 2020 as indicated below.

Previous Guidance

Full Year 2020 Current Guidance

Full Year 2020 Revenue $ 264.0 to $ 266.0 $ 267.8 to $ 268.2 Revenue growth 31 % 32 % 33 % 34 % GAAP net loss $ (94.6 ) $ (93.6 ) $ (94.4 ) $ (93.4 ) GAAP net loss per share $ (2.76 ) $ (2.73 ) $ (2.74 ) $ (2.71 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (4.1 ) $ (3.1 ) $ (1.2 ) $ (0.2 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6.6 $ 7.2 $ 6.9 $ 7.3

Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance Revenue $ 72.3 to $ 72.7 GAAP net loss $ (25.6 ) $ (24.6 ) GAAP net loss per share $ (0.73 ) $ (0.70 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 0.2 $ 1.2 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.0 $ 3.4

(All figures in millions, except growth and per share data)

Conference Call Information

About Everbridge, Inc.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,400 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 14 cities around the globe. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the Company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 468,908 $ 531,575 Restricted cash 4,767 4,737 Accounts receivable, net 80,927 68,642 Prepaid expenses 12,049 6,675 Deferred costs and other current assets 20,286 13,501 Total current assets 586,937 625,130 Property and equipment, net 7,254 6,284 Capitalized software development costs, net 15,952 14,287 Goodwill 183,548 91,421 Intangible assets, net 98,923 67,100 Restricted cash 3,558 3,350 Prepaid expenses 2,437 2,009 Deferred costs and other assets 31,944 27,715 Total assets $ 930,553 $ 837,296 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,232 $ 7,808 Accrued payroll and employee related liabilities 28,140 22,248 Accrued expenses 6,188 4,496 Deferred revenue 144,341 129,995 Contingent consideration liabilities 7,996 — Other current liabilities 10,366 4,819 Total current liabilities 207,263 169,366 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,789 3,471 Convertible senior notes 445,915 430,282 Deferred tax liabilities 10,343 2,002 Other long-term liabilities 16,266 11,863 Total liabilities 684,576 616,984 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 35 34 Additional paid-in capital 521,141 425,945 Accumulated deficit (268,730 ) (199,920 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,469 ) (5,747 ) Total stockholders' equity 245,977 220,312 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 930,553 $ 837,296

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 71,256 $ 52,547 $ 195,533 $ 143,771 Cost of revenue 20,885 16,454 61,197 45,174 Gross profit 50,371 36,093 134,336 98,597 70.69 % 68.69 % 68.70 % 68.58 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 31,395 21,903 89,724 63,989 Research and development 16,948 12,877 46,057 37,164 General and administrative 19,766 13,435 52,476 34,457 Total operating expenses 68,109 48,215 188,257 135,610 Operating loss (17,738 ) (12,122 ) (53,921 ) (37,013 ) Other expense, net: Interest and investment income 107 1,032 1,915 3,541 Interest expense (6,062 ) (1,697 ) (17,982 ) (4,986 ) Other expense, net (239 ) (35 ) (754 ) (129 ) Total other expense, net (6,194 ) (700 ) (16,821 ) (1,574 ) Loss before income taxes (23,932 ) (12,822 ) (70,742 ) (38,587 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (273 ) (99 ) 1,932 (531 ) Net loss $ (24,205 ) $ (12,921 ) $ (68,810 ) $ (39,118 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.70 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (2.00 ) $ (1.19 ) Diluted $ (0.70 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (2.00 ) $ (1.19 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,738,572 33,524,771 34,406,665 32,941,826 Diluted 34,738,572 33,524,771 34,406,665 32,941,826 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of taxes 3,455 (2,049 ) (722 ) (1,756 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (20,750 ) $ (14,970 ) $ (69,532 ) $ (40,874 ) Stock-based compensation expense included in the above: (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 842 $ 509 $ 2,153 $ 1,356 Sales and marketing 4,395 2,423 11,920 7,338 Research and development 2,571 1,732 6,743 5,560 General and administrative 5,543 3,637 14,123 9,840 Total stock-based compensation $ 13,351 $ 8,301 $ 34,939 $ 24,094

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (24,205 ) $ (12,921 ) $ (68,810 ) $ (39,118 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,140 5,492 22,116 13,192 Amortization of deferred costs 3,417 1,879 9,152 5,486 Deferred income taxes 704 118 (2,310 ) 201 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 5,578 1,243 16,527 3,667 Provision for credit losses and sales reserve 55 253 1,442 642 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,500 — 1,500 — Stock-based compensation 13,351 8,301 34,939 24,094 Other non-cash adjustments (37 ) (3 ) (37 ) (248 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,270 ) (7,018 ) (7,929 ) (8,405 ) Prepaid expenses (1,487 ) (1,683 ) (4,752 ) (5,144 ) Deferred costs (5,057 ) (4,040 ) (12,000 ) (8,438 ) Other assets 181 841 (3,248 ) 924 Accounts payable 122 3,649 2,286 7,318 Accrued payroll and employee related liabilities 4,299 4,838 3,965 1,974 Accrued expenses 592 423 (1 ) (296 ) Deferred revenue 3,829 10,850 1,107 12,373 Other liabilities (239 ) 121 2,457 632 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (527 ) 12,343 (3,596 ) 8,854 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (947 ) (542 ) (2,122 ) (4,417 ) Proceeds from landlord reimbursement — — — 1,143 Payment for acquisition of business, net of acquired cash (10,492 ) (51,655 ) (54,757 ) (58,419 ) Purchase of short-term investments — — — (1,975 ) Maturities of short-term investments — 3,500 — 47,765 Additions to capitalized software development costs (2,623 ) (1,918 ) (7,296 ) (5,867 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,062 ) (50,615 ) (64,175 ) (21,770 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Restricted stock units withheld to settle employee tax withholding liability (3,342 ) (4,082 ) (4,269 ) (4,531 ) Proceeds from public offering, net of costs — — — 139,110 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,679 1,054 3,389 2,337 Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,179 2,335 6,764 15,822 Other — — (131 ) (548 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 516 (693 ) 5,753 152,190 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8 (175 ) (411 ) (227 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,065 ) (39,140 ) (62,429 ) 139,047 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 491,298 238,255 539,662 60,068 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 477,233 $ 199,115 $ 477,233 $ 199,115

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 20,885 $ 16,454 $ 61,197 $ 45,174 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1,354 ) (640 ) (3,022 ) (1,330 ) Stock-based compensation (842 ) (509 ) (2,153 ) (1,356 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 18,689 $ 15,305 $ 56,022 $ 42,488 Gross profit $ 50,371 $ 36,093 $ 134,336 $ 98,597 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,354 640 3,022 1,330 Stock-based compensation 842 509 2,153 1,356 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 52,567 $ 37,242 $ 139,511 $ 101,283 Non-GAAP gross margin 73.77 % 70.87 % 71.35 % 70.45 % Sales and marketing $ 31,395 $ 21,903 $ 89,724 $ 63,989 Stock-based compensation (4,395 ) (2,423 ) (11,920 ) (7,338 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 27,000 $ 19,480 $ 77,804 $ 56,651 Research and development $ 16,948 $ 12,877 $ 46,057 $ 37,164 Stock-based compensation (2,571 ) (1,732 ) (6,743 ) (5,560 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 14,377 $ 11,145 $ 39,314 $ 31,604 General and administrative $ 19,766 $ 13,435 $ 52,476 $ 34,457 Amortization of acquired intangibles (4,296 ) (2,530 ) (11,501 ) (5,082 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,500 ) — (1,500 ) — Stock-based compensation (5,543 ) (3,637 ) (14,123 ) (9,840 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 8,427 $ 7,268 $ 25,352 $ 19,535 Total operating expenses $ 68,109 $ 48,215 $ 188,257 $ 135,610 Amortization of acquired intangibles (4,296 ) (2,530 ) (11,501 ) (5,082 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,500 ) — (1,500 ) — Stock-based compensation (12,509 ) (7,792 ) (32,786 ) (22,738 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 49,804 $ 37,893 $ 142,470 $ 107,790 Operating loss $ (17,738 ) $ (12,122 ) $ (53,921 ) $ (37,013 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,650 3,170 14,523 6,412 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,500 — 1,500 — Stock-based compensation 13,351 8,301 34,939 24,094 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,763 $ (651 ) $ (2,959 ) $ (6,507 ) Net loss $ (24,205 ) $ (12,921 ) $ (68,810 ) $ (39,118 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,650 3,170 14,523 6,412 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,500 — 1,500 — Stock-based compensation 13,351 8,301 34,939 24,094 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 5,578 1,243 16,527 3,667 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 44 — 44 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,918 $ (207 ) $ (1,277 ) $ (4,945 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,738,572 33,524,771 34,406,665 32,941,826 Diluted 35,939,847 33,524,771 34,406,665 32,941,826

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (Continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (24,205 ) $ (12,921 ) $ (68,810 ) $ (39,118 ) Interest and investment expense, net 5,955 665 16,067 1,445 Income taxes, net 273 99 (1,932 ) 531 Depreciation and amortization 8,140 5,492 22,116 13,192 EBITDA (9,837 ) (6,665 ) (32,559 ) (23,950 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 44 — 44 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,500 — 1,500 — Stock-based compensation 13,351 8,301 34,939 24,094 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,058 $ 1,636 $ 3,924 $ 144 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (527 ) $ 12,343 $ (3,596 ) $ 8,854 Capital expenditures (947 ) (542 ) (2,122 ) (4,417 ) Additions to capitalized software development costs (2,623 ) (1,918 ) (7,296 ) (5,867 ) Free cash flow $ (4,097 ) $ 9,883 $ (13,014 ) $ (1,430 )

Financial Outlook (in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Low End High End Low End High End Net loss $ (25.6 ) $ (24.6 ) $ (94.4 ) $ (93.4 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 5.6 5.6 20.1 20.1 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 1.5 1.5 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 5.7 5.7 22.2 22.2 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes — — — — Stock-based compensation 14.5 14.5 49.4 49.4 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 0.2 $ 1.2 $ (1.2 ) $ (0.2 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,000,000 35,000,000 34,500,000 34,500,000 Diluted 36,100,000 36,100,000 34,500,000 34,500,000 Net loss per share $ (0.73 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (2.74 ) $ (2.71 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Net loss $ (25.6 ) $ (24.6 ) $ (94.4 ) $ (93.4 ) Interest (income) expense, net 6.2 6.0 22.3 22.1 Income taxes, net (0.6 ) (1.0 ) (2.5 ) (2.9 ) Depreciation and amortization 8.5 8.5 30.6 30.6 EBITDA (11.5 ) (11.1 ) (44.0 ) (43.6 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 1.5 1.5 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes — — — — Stock-based compensation 14.5 14.5 49.4 49.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.0 $ 3.4 $ 6.9 $ 7.3

