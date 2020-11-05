Senseonics to Participate in the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced the company plans to participate in the upcoming Credit Suisse virtual Healthcare Conference.

Management is scheduled to present Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:15 am ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.