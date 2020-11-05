 

Hostess Brands, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 22:05  |  36   |   |   

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company”), today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“We are very pleased with the double-digit revenue growth and continued EBITDA margin expansion in the quarter driven by the strong profit accretion from our Voortman business and continued growth of the Hostess-branded business. We are encouraged by the steady return of the convenience channel and our achievement of year-over-year growth in our single-serve business which continues to reinforce the benefits of our operating model and ability to better service this important consumer group,” commented Andy Callahan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are also very excited about our 2021 innovation slate which establishes new platforms for incremental growth and we are confident that the investments we are making to support our continued growth momentum will drive increased shareholder value over the long-term.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2020 as Compared to the Prior Year Period1

  • Net revenue was $260.9 million, an increase of 18.5%*, driven primarily by strong performance of recently acquired Voortman Cookies Limited (“Voortman”) and Hostess branded sales, partially offset by lower private-label and other non-Hostess branded sales.
  • Gross profit was $91.2 million, an increase of 32.6%*. On an adjusted basis, gross profit increased 23.9%* primarily due to the accretive margin expansion generated from the successful integration of Voortman and increased Hostess branded sales.
  • Net income was $24.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income increased $6.1 million, or 31.8%, to $25.3 million, resulting in $0.19 adjusted EPS compared to $0.13 adjusted EPS in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted net income and adjusted EPS was primarily due to the accretion from the Voortman acquisition.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $60.2 million, or 23.1% of net revenue, an increase of 29.2%*. The increase was primarily driven by Voortman's adjusted EBITDA contribution and higher Hostess branded sales.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $152.3 million as of September 30, 2020 with a proforma leverage ratio of 4.0x after factoring in the expected 2020 adjusted EBITDA contribution from Voortman.

Excluding the In-Store Bakery business sold in 2019.

Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter 2020

  • Developed exciting 2021 innovation slate which establishes platforms for incremental future growth in both the sweet baked goods and specialty better-for-you cookie segments with strong initial sell-in performance.
  • Achieved strong profit accretion from Voortman while continuing to expand distribution following the completion of key integration activities.
  • Executed key operational changes including completion of a new Donette production line during the third quarter in response to continuously increasing consumer demand while keeping our manufacturing and distribution facilities operational in the challenging environment caused by the COVID pandemic.
  • Total Hostess manufacturer point of sale increased 6.7% and market share was 19.7% within the Sweet Baked Goods category driven by 8.5% Hostess branded point of sale growth, which was ahead of the category growth of 7.5%.

Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 20191

Net revenue was $260.9 million, an increase of 14.8%, or $33.7 million, compared to $227.2 million. The increase in net revenue was driven primarily by the acquisition of Voortman which contributed $26.8 million of net revenue. Sweet baked goods net revenue increased 6.3% or $13.9 million, primarily driven by higher volume of core Hostess branded products partially offset by lower sales of private label and non-Hostess branded products.

Gross profit was $91.2 million, or 35.0% of net revenue, compared to $70.4 million, or 31.0% of net revenue. Adjusted gross profit was $91.2 million, or 35.0% of net revenue, compared to $75.2 million, or 33.1% of net revenue. Adjusted gross profit increased 23.9%* as a result of accretion from Voortman supported by achievement of synergies, lower promotional activity and higher productivity efficiencies, partially offset by higher operating costs due to COVID-19.

Operating costs and expenses were $49.8 million compared to $46.8 million. The increase was primarily attributed to the addition of Voortman's operating costs, including transition costs, partially offset by prior-year charges totaling $5.8 million due to costs related to the sale of the In-Store Bakery business, debt refinancing costs, remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and costs related to the transition of the Company's primary distribution center.

The Company's effective tax rate was 20.8% compared to 22.0%. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the effective tax rate was impacted by a tax law change which resulted in a discrete tax benefit of $1.2 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the effective tax rate was impacted by a discrete tax benefit of $0.5 million related to the divestiture of the In-Store Bakery operations.

Net income was $24.0 million compared to $10.7 million and EPS was $0.18 per diluted share compared to $0.07 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $25.3 million compared to $19.2 million and adjusted EPS was $0.19 compared to $0.13. Adjusted net income increased as a result of the higher volume and increase in gross profit noted above, partially offset by higher operating costs and depreciation and amortization as a result of the Voortman acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA was $60.2 million, or 23.1% of net revenue, compared to $47.8 million, or 21.0% of net revenue, an increase of $12.4 million, or 25.9%. Excluding the impact of the In-store Bakery Business, adjusted EBITDA increased $13.6 million or 29.2%. The increase was driven by approximately $9.2 million of adjusted EBITDA from Voortman and higher volume of core Hostess branded products.

Cash from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $108.0 million compared to $107.4 million for the same period last year. Operating cash flow benefited from the incremental profits generated by Voortman as well as increased sales of Hostess branded products partially offset by cash used to fund Voortman’s transaction and warehouse transition costs.

Excluding the In-Store Bakery business sold in 2019.

2020 Outlook

Assuming there are no significant disruptions due to the COVID pandemic, we have raised our expected consolidated financial results for the full year 2020 to the upper-end of our previous outlook as follows:

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $235 million to $240 million (from previous outlook of $230 million to $240 million), including Voortman Adjusted EBITDA of $27 million to $30 million (from previous outlook of $25 million to $30 million)
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.73 to $0.75 (from previous outlook of $0.70 to $0.75)
  • Leverage ratio of approximately 4x at the end of 2020 (consistent with previous outlook)

The Company reaffirms its long-term financial objectives of organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow conversion in the top-quartile of its peers.

The Company provides guidance only on a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) basis and does not provide a reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking financial expectations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation; including adjustments that could be made for deferred taxes; remeasurement of the Tax Receivable Agreement, changes in allocation to the non-controlling interest, transformation expenses and other non-operating gains or losses reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historic non-GAAP financial measures, the amount of which could be material. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in this press release for further information about the use of these measures.

Share Repurchase

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase authorization of up to $100 million shares of its Common Stock, to provide additional flexibility with another avenue to generate shareholder value. The program has no expiration date and acquired shares of the Class A common stock will be held in treasury shares. The share repurchase program may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion and does not commit the Company to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock. The actual timing, number and value of shares to be purchased under the program will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the performance of the Company's stock price, general market and other conditions, applicable legal requirements, and compliance with the terms of the Company's outstanding indebtedness.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with an accompanying presentation today, November 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results for the third quarter. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-451-6152 from the U.S. and 201-389-0879 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Thursday, November 19, 2020, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13704985. The simultaneous, live webcast and presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods and cookies in North America. The Hostess brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes, including Donettes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman brand. For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

The Company has one reportable segment: Snacking (formerly referred to as Sweet Baked Goods, or “SBG”). The Snacking segment consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands. Through August 30, 2019, we operated in two reportable segments: SBG and In-Store Bakery (“ISB”). The In-Store Bakery segment consisted of Superior on Main and private label products sold through the in-store bakery section of grocery and club stores. The Company divested its In-Store Bakery segment's operations on August 30, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements reflecting the Company's views about its future performance that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” or similar language. Statements addressing the Company's future operating performance and statements addressing events and developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur are also considered as forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

These statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, maintaining, extending and expanding the Company's reputation and brand image; protecting intellectual property rights; leveraging the Company's brand value to compete against lower-priced alternative brands; correctly predicting, identifying and interpreting changes in consumer preferences and demand and offering new products to meet those changes; operating in a highly competitive industry; the ability to maintain or add additional shelf or retail space for the Company's products; the continued ability to produce and successfully market products with extended shelf life; our ability to successfully integrate, achieve expected synergies and manage our acquired businesses and brands; the ability to drive revenue growth in key products or add products that are faster-growing and more profitable; volatility in commodity, energy, and other input prices and the ability to adjust pricing to cover increased costs; dependence on major customers; geographic focus could make the Company particularly vulnerable to economic and other events and trends in North America; increased costs in order to comply with governmental regulation; general political, social and economic conditions; a portion of the workforce belongs to unions and strikes or work stoppages could cause the business to suffer; product liability claims, product recalls, or regulatory enforcement actions; unanticipated business disruptions; dependence on third parties for significant services; insurance may not provide adequate levels of coverage against claims; failures, unavailability, or disruptions of the Company's information technology systems; dependence on key personnel or a highly skilled and diverse workforce; and the Company's ability to finance indebtedness on terms favorable to the Company; and other risks as set forth from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in Item 1A-Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to be filed today. The impact of COVID-19 may also exacerbate these risks, any of which could have a material effect on the Company. This situation is changing rapidly and additional impacts may arise that the Company is not aware of currently. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on the Company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributed to Class A stockholders and adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”). Please refer to the schedules in the press release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measure. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons of financial measures in this press release are to the third quarter of 2019. All measures of market performance contained in this press release, including point of sale and market share include all Company branded products within the SBG category as reported by Nielsen but do not include other products sold outside of the SBG category. All market data in this press release refer to the 13 week period ended September 26, 2020. All market data in this press release reflect the restatement of historical convenience channel data executed by Nielsen during 2020. The Company's proforma leverage ratio is net debt (total long-term debt less cash) divided by the trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA (including $27.0 million of full-year 2020 Voortman EBITDA).

 

 

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data)

 

September 30,
2020

 

 

December 31,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

152,297

 

 

 

$

285,087

 

Accounts receivable, net

136,930

 

 

 

104,892

 

Inventories

47,710

 

 

 

47,608

 

Prepaids and other current assets

20,116

 

 

 

15,569

 

Total current assets

357,053

 

 

 

453,156

 

Property and equipment, net

284,118

 

 

 

242,384

 

Intangible assets, net

1,974,081

 

 

 

1,853,315

 

Goodwill

707,132

 

 

 

535,853

 

Other assets, net

17,459

 

 

 

12,993

 

Total assets

$

3,339,843

 

 

 

$

3,097,701

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt and lease obligations payable within one year

$

13,097

 

 

 

$

11,883

 

Tax receivable agreement payments payable within one year

9,100

 

 

 

12,100

 

Accounts payable

60,096

 

 

 

68,566

 

Customer trade allowances

57,059

 

 

 

45,715

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

57,020

 

 

 

21,661

 

Total current liabilities

196,372

 

 

 

159,925

 

Long-term debt and lease obligations

1,106,374

 

 

 

975,405

 

Tax receivable agreement obligations

128,355

 

 

 

126,096

 

Deferred tax liability

298,387

 

 

 

256,051

 

Other long-term liabilities

1,340

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

1,730,828

 

 

 

1,517,477

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 125,149,257 and 122,108,086 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

12

 

 

 

12

 

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,622,149 and 8,409,834 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

1

 

 

 

1

 

Additional paid in capital

1,185,003

 

 

 

1,152,055

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,004)

 

 

 

(756)

 

Retained earnings

375,603

 

 

 

334,480

 

Stockholders’ equity

1,549,615

 

 

 

1,485,792

 

Non-controlling interest

59,400

 

 

 

94,432

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,339,843

 

 

 

$

3,097,701

 

 

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,
2020

 

 

September 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2020

 

 

September 30,
2019

Net revenue

$

260,855

 

 

 

$

227,211

 

 

$

760,566

 

 

 

$

691,009

 

Cost of goods sold

169,700

 

 

 

156,791

 

 

500,700

 

 

 

461,951

 

Gross profit

91,155

 

 

 

70,420

 

 

259,866

 

 

 

229,058

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising and marketing

11,762

 

 

 

10,627

 

 

32,983

 

 

 

30,186

 

Selling expense

8,675

 

 

 

6,992

 

 

39,173

 

 

 

23,822

 

General and administrative

21,913

 

 

 

17,736

 

 

71,261

 

 

 

54,483

 

Amortization of customer relationships

6,739

 

 

 

5,755

 

 

20,333

 

 

 

17,749

 

Business combination transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

4,282

 

 

 

 

Other operating expense

729

 

 

 

5,739

 

 

756

 

 

 

6,256

 

Total operating costs and expenses

49,818

 

 

 

46,849

 

 

168,788

 

 

 

132,496

 

Operating income

41,337

 

 

 

23,571

 

 

91,078

 

 

 

96,562

 

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

10,265

 

 

 

9,813

 

 

32,570

 

 

 

30,351

 

Other expense

818

 

 

 

 

 

2,503

 

 

 

1,286

 

Total other expense

11,083

 

 

 

9,813

 

 

35,073

 

 

 

31,637

 

Income before income taxes

30,254

 

 

 

13,758

 

 

56,005

 

 

 

64,925

 

Income tax expense

6,281

 

 

 

3,029

 

 

12,022

 

 

 

10,915

 

Net income

23,973

 

 

 

10,729

 

 

43,983

 

 

 

54,010

 

Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest

1,368

 

 

 

1,944

 

 

2,860

 

 

 

12,615

 

Net income attributable to Class A stockholders

$

22,605

 

 

 

$

8,785

 

 

$

41,123

 

 

 

$

41,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per Class A share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.18

 

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

 

$

0.39

 

Diluted

$

0.18

 

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

 

$

0.37

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

124,905,538

 

 

 

115,196,195

 

 

123,901,333

 

 

 

106,904,733

 

Diluted

127,586,881

 

 

 

121,122,895

 

 

126,090,645

 

 

 

110,804,367

 

Results of Operations by Segment

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands)

September 30,
2020

 

 

September 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2020

 

 

September 30,
2019

Net Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Snacking

$

260,855

 

 

 

$

220,156

 

 

$

760,566

 

 

 

$

662,307

 

In-Store Bakery

 

 

 

7,055

 

 

 

 

28,702

 

 

$

260,855

 

 

 

$

227,211

 

 

$

760,566

 

 

 

$

691,009

 

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Snacking

$

91,155

 

 

 

$

68,804

 

 

$

259,866

 

 

 

$

222,872

 

In-Store Bakery

 

 

 

1,616

 

 

 

 

 

6,186

 

 

$

91,155

 

 

 

$

70,420

 

 

$

259,866

 

 

 

$

229,058

 

 

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

 

September 30, 2019

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

43,983

 

 

 

$

54,010

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

40,999

 

 

 

32,678

 

 

Impairment of property, goodwill and intangibles

 

 

 

1,005

 

 

Debt discount (premium) amortization

977

 

 

 

(803)

 

 

Tax receivable agreement remeasurement

610

 

 

 

1,296

 

 

Non-cash fees on disposal of assets

 

 

 

1,414

 

 

Unrealized foreign exchange losses

1,392

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

358

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

6,583

 

 

 

7,157

 

 

Deferred taxes

8,575

 

 

 

9,519

 

 

Loss on sale of assets

317

 

 

 

471

 

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(7,106)

 

 

 

(13,536)

 

 

Inventories

7,462

 

 

 

(3,451)

 

 

Prepaids and other current assets

(4,334)

 

 

 

(3,793)

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,186

 

 

 

18,305

 

 

Customer trade allowances

5,989

 

 

 

3,080

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

107,991

 

 

 

107,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(33,382)

 

 

 

(28,421)

 

 

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(316,013)

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash

 

 

 

63,353

 

 

Acquisition and development of software assets

(4,994)

 

 

 

(4,298)

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(354,389)

 

 

 

30,634

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Repayments of long-term debt and lease obligations

(8,375)

 

 

 

(7,470)

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt origination, net of fees paid

136,888

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions to non-controlling interest

(3,423)

 

 

 

(6,659)

 

 

Tax payments related to issuance of shares to employees

(1,383)

 

 

 

(607)

 

 

Cash received from exercise of options and warrants

565

 

 

 

23

 

 

Payments on tax receivable agreement

(10,327)

 

 

 

(2,779)

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

113,945

 

 

 

(17,492)

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(337)

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(132,790)

 

 

 

120,494

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

285,087

 

 

 

146,377

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

152,297

 

 

 

$

266,871

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

$

31,883

 

 

 

$

33,602

 

 

Net taxes paid

$

5,403

 

 

 

$

2,416

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing:

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued capital expenditures

$

3,124

 

 

 

$

1,468

 

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted net revenue, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted Class A net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS collectively referred to as “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” are commonly used in the Company's industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net revenue, gross profit, operating income, net income, net income attributed to Class A stockholders or earnings per share as indicators of operating performance (as determined in accordance with GAAP). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included these Non-GAAP Financial Measures because it believes the measures provide management and investors with additional information to measure the Company's performance, estimate the Company's value and evaluate the Company's ability to service debt.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures are adjusted to exclude certain items that affect comparability. The adjustments are itemized in the tables below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reason the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating adjustments, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments set forth below. The presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or recurring items.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude (i) interest expense, net, (ii) depreciation and amortization (iii) income taxes and (iv) share-based compensation, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. For example, adjusted EBITDA:

  • does not reflect the Company's capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs;
  • does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company's debt; and
  • does not reflect payments related to income taxes, the Tax Receivable Agreement or distributions to the non-controlling interest to reimburse its tax liability.

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

Net Revenue

 

Gross Profit

 

Operating Income

 

Net Income

 

Class A Net Income

 

Diluted EPS

GAAP Results

 

$

260,855

 

 

$

91,155

 

 

$

41,337

 

 

$

23,973

 

 

$

22,605

 

 

$

0.18

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency impacts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

398

 

 

378

 

 

 

Acquisition, disposal and integration related costs (1)

 

 

 

 

 

1,556

 

 

1,556

 

 

1,478

 

 

0.01

 

Tax Receivable Agreement remeasurement

 

 

 

 

 

610

 

 

610

 

 

610

 

 

0.01

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

120

 

 

541

 

 

514

 

 

 

Remeasurement of tax liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,222)

 

 

(1,222)

 

 

(0.01)

 

Tax impact of adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(601)

 

 

(601)

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP results

 

$

260,855

 

 

$

91,155

 

 

$

43,623

 

 

25,255

 

 

$

23,762

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,104

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,265

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,522

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,080

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

60,226

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Acquisition, disposal and integration operating costs are included in general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

Net Revenue

 

Gross Profit

 

Operating Income

 

Net Income

 

Class A Net Income

 

Diluted EPS

GAAP Results

 

$

227,211

 

 

$

70,420

 

 

$

23,571

 

 

$

10,729

 

 

$

8,785

 

 

$

0.07

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, disposal and integration related costs

 

 

 

 

 

1,995

 

 

1,995

 

 

1,762

 

 

0.01

 

Facility transition costs (1)

 

 

 

4,816

 

 

5,347

 

 

5,347

 

 

4,722

 

 

0.05

 

Tax Receivable Agreement remeasurement

 

 

 

 

 

1,779

 

 

1,779

 

 

1,779

 

 

0.01

 

Impairment of property and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

471

 

 

471

 

 

416

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

1,493

 

 

1,493

 

 

1,318

 

 

0.01

 

Remeasurement of deferred taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(448)

 

 

(448)

 

 

 

Tax impact of adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,158)

 

 

(2,158)

 

 

(0.02)

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP results

 

$

227,211

 

 

$

75,236

 

 

$

34,656

 

 

$

19,208

 

 

$

16,176

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,635

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,813

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,739

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,377

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

47,772

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Facility transition operating costs are included in general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

Net Revenue

 

Gross Profit

 

Operating Income

 

Net Income

 

Class A Net Income

 

Diluted EPS

GAAP Results

 

$

760,566

 

 

$

259,866

 

 

$

91,078

 

 

$

43,983

 

 

41,123

 

 

$

0.33

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency impacts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,394

 

 

1,317

 

 

0.01

 

Acquisition, disposal and integration related costs (1)

 

6,821

 

 

7,963

 

 

28,857

 

 

28,857

 

 

27,270

 

 

0.22

 

Facility transition costs

 

 

 

3,681

 

 

5,710

 

 

5,710

 

 

5,396

 

 

0.04

 

Tax Receivable Agreement remeasurement

 

 

 

 

 

610

 

 

610

 

 

610

 

 

 

COVID-19 Costs (2)

 

 

 

2,082

 

 

2,388

 

 

2,388

 

 

2,257

 

 

0.02

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

100

 

 

1,217

 

 

1,150

 

 

0.01

 

Remeasurement of tax liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,222)

 

 

(1,222)

 

 

(0.01)

 

Tax impact of adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,894)

 

 

(9,894)

 

 

(0.08)

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP results

 

$

767,387

 

 

$

273,592

 

 

$

128,743

 

 

$

73,043

 

 

$

68,007

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,138

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,570

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

40,999

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,582

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

176,332

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Acquisition, disposal and integration operating costs include $8.0 million of selling expense, $8.6 million of general and administrative expenses and $4.3 million of business combination transaction costs on the consolidated statement of operations.

(2) COVID-19 operating costs are included in general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statement of operations. Total COVID-19 non-GAAP adjustments primarily consist of costs of incremental cleaning and sanitation, personal protective equipment and employee bonuses.

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

Net Revenue

 

Gross Profit

 

Operating Income

 

Net Income

 

Class A Net Income

 

Diluted EPS

GAAP Results

 

$

691,009

 

 

$

229,058

 

 

$

96,562

 

 

$

54,010

 

 

41,395

 

 

$

0.37

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, disposal and integration related costs

 

 

 

1,563

 

 

3,558

 

 

3,558

 

 

3,049

 

 

0.03

 

Special employee incentive compensation (1)

 

 

 

33

 

 

1,910

 

 

1,910

 

 

1,637

 

 

0.01

 

Facility transition costs (1)

 

 

 

4,816

 

 

6,163

 

 

6,163

 

 

5,282

 

 

0.05

 

Tax Receivable Agreement remeasurement

 

 

 

 

 

1,296

 

 

1,296

 

 

1,296

 

 

0.01

 

Impairment of property and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

1,476

 

 

1,476

 

 

1,265

 

 

0.01

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

1,493

 

 

2,773

 

 

2,377

 

 

0.02

 

Remeasurement of deferred taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,672)

 

 

(3,672)

 

 

(0.03)

 

Tax impact of adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,495)

 

 

(3,495)

 

 

(0.03)

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP results

 

$

691,009

 

 

$

235,470

 

 

$

112,458

 

 

$

64,019

 

 

49,134

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,082

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,351

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,678

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,157

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

152,287

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Special employee incentive compensation and facility transition operating costs are included general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Hostess Brands Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hostess Brands, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company”), today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. “We are very pleased with the double-digit revenue growth and continued EBITDA margin expansion …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Hostess Brands, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020
13.10.20
Hostess Brands, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors