Hostess Brands, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We are very pleased with the double-digit revenue growth and continued EBITDA margin expansion in the quarter driven by the strong profit accretion from our Voortman business and continued growth of the Hostess-branded business. We are encouraged by the steady return of the convenience channel and our achievement of year-over-year growth in our single-serve business which continues to reinforce the benefits of our operating model and ability to better service this important consumer group,” commented Andy Callahan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are also very excited about our 2021 innovation slate which establishes new platforms for incremental growth and we are confident that the investments we are making to support our continued growth momentum will drive increased shareholder value over the long-term.”

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK, TWNKW) (the "Company"), today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2020 as Compared to the Prior Year Period1

Net revenue was $260.9 million, an increase of 18.5%*, driven primarily by strong performance of recently acquired Voortman Cookies Limited (“Voortman”) and Hostess branded sales, partially offset by lower private-label and other non-Hostess branded sales.

Gross profit was $91.2 million, an increase of 32.6%*. On an adjusted basis, gross profit increased 23.9%* primarily due to the accretive margin expansion generated from the successful integration of Voortman and increased Hostess branded sales.

Net income was $24.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income increased $6.1 million, or 31.8%, to $25.3 million, resulting in $0.19 adjusted EPS compared to $0.13 adjusted EPS in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted net income and adjusted EPS was primarily due to the accretion from the Voortman acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA was $60.2 million, or 23.1% of net revenue, an increase of 29.2%*. The increase was primarily driven by Voortman's adjusted EBITDA contribution and higher Hostess branded sales.

Cash and cash equivalents were $152.3 million as of September 30, 2020 with a proforma leverage ratio of 4.0x after factoring in the expected 2020 adjusted EBITDA contribution from Voortman.

∗ Excluding the In-Store Bakery business sold in 2019.

Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter 2020

Developed exciting 2021 innovation slate which establishes platforms for incremental future growth in both the sweet baked goods and specialty better-for-you cookie segments with strong initial sell-in performance.

Achieved strong profit accretion from Voortman while continuing to expand distribution following the completion of key integration activities.

Executed key operational changes including completion of a new Donette production line during the third quarter in response to continuously increasing consumer demand while keeping our manufacturing and distribution facilities operational in the challenging environment caused by the COVID pandemic.

Total Hostess manufacturer point of sale increased 6.7% and market share was 19.7% within the Sweet Baked Goods category driven by 8.5% Hostess branded point of sale growth, which was ahead of the category growth of 7.5%.

Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 20191

Net revenue was $260.9 million, an increase of 14.8%, or $33.7 million, compared to $227.2 million. The increase in net revenue was driven primarily by the acquisition of Voortman which contributed $26.8 million of net revenue. Sweet baked goods net revenue increased 6.3% or $13.9 million, primarily driven by higher volume of core Hostess branded products partially offset by lower sales of private label and non-Hostess branded products.

Gross profit was $91.2 million, or 35.0% of net revenue, compared to $70.4 million, or 31.0% of net revenue. Adjusted gross profit was $91.2 million, or 35.0% of net revenue, compared to $75.2 million, or 33.1% of net revenue. Adjusted gross profit increased 23.9%* as a result of accretion from Voortman supported by achievement of synergies, lower promotional activity and higher productivity efficiencies, partially offset by higher operating costs due to COVID-19.

Operating costs and expenses were $49.8 million compared to $46.8 million. The increase was primarily attributed to the addition of Voortman's operating costs, including transition costs, partially offset by prior-year charges totaling $5.8 million due to costs related to the sale of the In-Store Bakery business, debt refinancing costs, remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and costs related to the transition of the Company's primary distribution center.

The Company's effective tax rate was 20.8% compared to 22.0%. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the effective tax rate was impacted by a tax law change which resulted in a discrete tax benefit of $1.2 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the effective tax rate was impacted by a discrete tax benefit of $0.5 million related to the divestiture of the In-Store Bakery operations.

Net income was $24.0 million compared to $10.7 million and EPS was $0.18 per diluted share compared to $0.07 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $25.3 million compared to $19.2 million and adjusted EPS was $0.19 compared to $0.13. Adjusted net income increased as a result of the higher volume and increase in gross profit noted above, partially offset by higher operating costs and depreciation and amortization as a result of the Voortman acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA was $60.2 million, or 23.1% of net revenue, compared to $47.8 million, or 21.0% of net revenue, an increase of $12.4 million, or 25.9%. Excluding the impact of the In-store Bakery Business, adjusted EBITDA increased $13.6 million or 29.2%. The increase was driven by approximately $9.2 million of adjusted EBITDA from Voortman and higher volume of core Hostess branded products.

Cash from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $108.0 million compared to $107.4 million for the same period last year. Operating cash flow benefited from the incremental profits generated by Voortman as well as increased sales of Hostess branded products partially offset by cash used to fund Voortman’s transaction and warehouse transition costs.

∗ Excluding the In-Store Bakery business sold in 2019.

2020 Outlook

Assuming there are no significant disruptions due to the COVID pandemic, we have raised our expected consolidated financial results for the full year 2020 to the upper-end of our previous outlook as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA of $235 million to $240 million (from previous outlook of $230 million to $240 million), including Voortman Adjusted EBITDA of $27 million to $30 million (from previous outlook of $25 million to $30 million)

Adjusted EPS of $0.73 to $0.75 (from previous outlook of $0.70 to $0.75)

Leverage ratio of approximately 4x at the end of 2020 (consistent with previous outlook)

The Company reaffirms its long-term financial objectives of organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow conversion in the top-quartile of its peers.

The Company provides guidance only on a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) basis and does not provide a reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking financial expectations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation; including adjustments that could be made for deferred taxes; remeasurement of the Tax Receivable Agreement, changes in allocation to the non-controlling interest, transformation expenses and other non-operating gains or losses reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historic non-GAAP financial measures, the amount of which could be material. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in this press release for further information about the use of these measures.

Share Repurchase

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase authorization of up to $100 million shares of its Common Stock, to provide additional flexibility with another avenue to generate shareholder value. The program has no expiration date and acquired shares of the Class A common stock will be held in treasury shares. The share repurchase program may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion and does not commit the Company to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock. The actual timing, number and value of shares to be purchased under the program will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the performance of the Company's stock price, general market and other conditions, applicable legal requirements, and compliance with the terms of the Company's outstanding indebtedness.

1This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributed to Class A stockholders and adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”). Please refer to the schedules in the press release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measure. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons of financial measures in this press release are to the third quarter of 2019. All measures of market performance contained in this press release, including point of sale and market share include all Company branded products within the SBG category as reported by Nielsen but do not include other products sold outside of the SBG category. All market data in this press release refer to the 13 week period ended September 26, 2020. All market data in this press release reflect the restatement of historical convenience channel data executed by Nielsen during 2020. The Company's proforma leverage ratio is net debt (total long-term debt less cash) divided by the trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA (including $27.0 million of full-year 2020 Voortman EBITDA).

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,297 $ 285,087 Accounts receivable, net 136,930 104,892 Inventories 47,710 47,608 Prepaids and other current assets 20,116 15,569 Total current assets 357,053 453,156 Property and equipment, net 284,118 242,384 Intangible assets, net 1,974,081 1,853,315 Goodwill 707,132 535,853 Other assets, net 17,459 12,993 Total assets $ 3,339,843 $ 3,097,701 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Long-term debt and lease obligations payable within one year $ 13,097 $ 11,883 Tax receivable agreement payments payable within one year 9,100 12,100 Accounts payable 60,096 68,566 Customer trade allowances 57,059 45,715 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 57,020 21,661 Total current liabilities 196,372 159,925 Long-term debt and lease obligations 1,106,374 975,405 Tax receivable agreement obligations 128,355 126,096 Deferred tax liability 298,387 256,051 Other long-term liabilities 1,340 — Total liabilities 1,730,828 1,517,477 Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 125,149,257 and 122,108,086 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 12 12 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,622,149 and 8,409,834 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1 1 Additional paid in capital 1,185,003 1,152,055 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,004) (756) Retained earnings 375,603 334,480 Stockholders’ equity 1,549,615 1,485,792 Non-controlling interest 59,400 94,432 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,339,843 $ 3,097,701

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Net revenue $ 260,855 $ 227,211 $ 760,566 $ 691,009 Cost of goods sold 169,700 156,791 500,700 461,951 Gross profit 91,155 70,420 259,866 229,058 Operating costs and expenses: Advertising and marketing 11,762 10,627 32,983 30,186 Selling expense 8,675 6,992 39,173 23,822 General and administrative 21,913 17,736 71,261 54,483 Amortization of customer relationships 6,739 5,755 20,333 17,749 Business combination transaction costs — — 4,282 — Other operating expense 729 5,739 756 6,256 Total operating costs and expenses 49,818 46,849 168,788 132,496 Operating income 41,337 23,571 91,078 96,562 Other expense: Interest expense, net 10,265 9,813 32,570 30,351 Other expense 818 — 2,503 1,286 Total other expense 11,083 9,813 35,073 31,637 Income before income taxes 30,254 13,758 56,005 64,925 Income tax expense 6,281 3,029 12,022 10,915 Net income 23,973 10,729 43,983 54,010 Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest 1,368 1,944 2,860 12,615 Net income attributable to Class A stockholders $ 22,605 $ 8,785 $ 41,123 $ 41,395 Earnings per Class A share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.08 $ 0.33 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.07 $ 0.33 $ 0.37 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 124,905,538 115,196,195 123,901,333 106,904,733 Diluted 127,586,881 121,122,895 126,090,645 110,804,367

Results of Operations by Segment Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Net Revenue Snacking $ 260,855 $ 220,156 $ 760,566 $ 662,307 In-Store Bakery — 7,055 — 28,702 $ 260,855 $ 227,211 $ 760,566 $ 691,009 Gross Profit Snacking $ 91,155 $ 68,804 $ 259,866 $ 222,872 In-Store Bakery — 1,616 — 6,186 $ 91,155 $ 70,420 $ 259,866 $ 229,058

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 43,983 $ 54,010 Depreciation and amortization 40,999 32,678 Impairment of property, goodwill and intangibles — 1,005 Debt discount (premium) amortization 977 (803) Tax receivable agreement remeasurement 610 1,296 Non-cash fees on disposal of assets — 1,414 Unrealized foreign exchange losses 1,392 — Non-cash lease expense 358 — Share-based compensation 6,583 7,157 Deferred taxes 8,575 9,519 Loss on sale of assets 317 471 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable (7,106) (13,536) Inventories 7,462 (3,451) Prepaids and other current assets (4,334) (3,793) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,186 18,305 Customer trade allowances 5,989 3,080 Net cash provided by operating activities 107,991 107,352 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (33,382) (28,421) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (316,013) — Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash — 63,353 Acquisition and development of software assets (4,994) (4,298) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (354,389) 30,634 Financing activities Repayments of long-term debt and lease obligations (8,375) (7,470) Proceeds from long-term debt origination, net of fees paid 136,888 — Distributions to non-controlling interest (3,423) (6,659) Tax payments related to issuance of shares to employees (1,383) (607) Cash received from exercise of options and warrants 565 23 Payments on tax receivable agreement (10,327) (2,779) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 113,945 (17,492) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (337) — Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (132,790) 120,494 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 285,087 146,377 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 152,297 $ 266,871 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 31,883 $ 33,602 Net taxes paid $ 5,403 $ 2,416 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing: Accrued capital expenditures $ 3,124 $ 1,468

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted net revenue, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted Class A net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS collectively referred to as “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” are commonly used in the Company's industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net revenue, gross profit, operating income, net income, net income attributed to Class A stockholders or earnings per share as indicators of operating performance (as determined in accordance with GAAP). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included these Non-GAAP Financial Measures because it believes the measures provide management and investors with additional information to measure the Company's performance, estimate the Company's value and evaluate the Company's ability to service debt.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures are adjusted to exclude certain items that affect comparability. The adjustments are itemized in the tables below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reason the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating adjustments, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments set forth below. The presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or recurring items.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude (i) interest expense, net, (ii) depreciation and amortization (iii) income taxes and (iv) share-based compensation, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. For example, adjusted EBITDA:

does not reflect the Company's capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs;

does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company's debt; and

does not reflect payments related to income taxes, the Tax Receivable Agreement or distributions to the non-controlling interest to reimburse its tax liability.

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net Revenue Gross Profit Operating Income Net Income Class A Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP Results $ 260,855 $ 91,155 $ 41,337 $ 23,973 $ 22,605 $ 0.18 Non-GAAP adjustments: Foreign currency impacts — — — 398 378 — Acquisition, disposal and integration related costs (1) — — 1,556 1,556 1,478 0.01 Tax Receivable Agreement remeasurement — — 610 610 610 0.01 Other — — 120 541 514 — Remeasurement of tax liabilities — — — (1,222) (1,222) (0.01) Tax impact of adjustments — — — (601) (601) — Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 260,855 $ 91,155 $ 43,623 25,255 $ 23,762 $ 0.19 Income tax 8,104 Interest expense 10,265 Depreciation and amortization 14,522 Share-based compensation 2,080 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,226

(1) Acquisition, disposal and integration operating costs are included in general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net Revenue Gross Profit Operating Income Net Income Class A Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP Results $ 227,211 $ 70,420 $ 23,571 $ 10,729 $ 8,785 $ 0.07 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, disposal and integration related costs — — 1,995 1,995 1,762 0.01 Facility transition costs (1) — 4,816 5,347 5,347 4,722 0.05 Tax Receivable Agreement remeasurement — — 1,779 1,779 1,779 0.01 Impairment of property and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill — — 471 471 416 — Other — — 1,493 1,493 1,318 0.01 Remeasurement of deferred taxes — — — (448) (448) — Tax impact of adjustments — — — (2,158) (2,158) (0.02) Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 227,211 $ 75,236 $ 34,656 $ 19,208 $ 16,176 $ 0.13 Income tax 5,635 Interest expense 9,813 Depreciation and amortization 10,739 Share-based compensation 2,377 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,772

(1) Facility transition operating costs are included in general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net Revenue Gross Profit Operating Income Net Income Class A Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP Results $ 760,566 $ 259,866 $ 91,078 $ 43,983 41,123 $ 0.33 Non-GAAP adjustments: Foreign currency impacts — — — 1,394 1,317 0.01 Acquisition, disposal and integration related costs (1) 6,821 7,963 28,857 28,857 27,270 0.22 Facility transition costs — 3,681 5,710 5,710 5,396 0.04 Tax Receivable Agreement remeasurement — — 610 610 610 — COVID-19 Costs (2) — 2,082 2,388 2,388 2,257 0.02 Other — — 100 1,217 1,150 0.01 Remeasurement of tax liabilities — — — (1,222) (1,222) (0.01) Tax impact of adjustments — — — (9,894) (9,894) (0.08) Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 767,387 $ 273,592 $ 128,743 $ 73,043 $ 68,007 $ 0.54 Income tax 23,138 Interest expense 32,570 Depreciation and amortization 40,999 Share-based compensation 6,582 Adjusted EBITDA $ 176,332

(1) Acquisition, disposal and integration operating costs include $8.0 million of selling expense, $8.6 million of general and administrative expenses and $4.3 million of business combination transaction costs on the consolidated statement of operations.

(2) COVID-19 operating costs are included in general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statement of operations. Total COVID-19 non-GAAP adjustments primarily consist of costs of incremental cleaning and sanitation, personal protective equipment and employee bonuses.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net Revenue Gross Profit Operating Income Net Income Class A Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP Results $ 691,009 $ 229,058 $ 96,562 $ 54,010 41,395 $ 0.37 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, disposal and integration related costs — 1,563 3,558 3,558 3,049 0.03 Special employee incentive compensation (1) — 33 1,910 1,910 1,637 0.01 Facility transition costs (1) — 4,816 6,163 6,163 5,282 0.05 Tax Receivable Agreement remeasurement — — 1,296 1,296 1,296 0.01 Impairment of property and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill — — 1,476 1,476 1,265 0.01 Other — — 1,493 2,773 2,377 0.02 Remeasurement of deferred taxes — — — (3,672) (3,672) (0.03) Tax impact of adjustments — — — (3,495) (3,495) (0.03) Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 691,009 $ 235,470 $ 112,458 $ 64,019 49,134 $ 0.44 Income tax 18,082 Interest expense 30,351 Depreciation and amortization 32,678 Share-based compensation 7,157 Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,287

(1) Special employee incentive compensation and facility transition operating costs are included general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

