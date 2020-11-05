 

Funko Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today reported its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

  • Net sales of $191.2 million
  • Gross margin1 increased 30bps to 38.6%
  • SG&A expenses decreased 21% to $41.2 million
  • Net income of $15.6 million
  • Net income margin increased 120bps to 8.2%
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of $36.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin2 increased 70bps to 18.9%
  • Total liquidity3 of $106.9 million as of September 30, 2020
  • Cash flow from operations increased 87% to $28.1 million

Third Quarter 2020 Operating Highlights

  • Strong consumer demand within the domestic mass-market and third party e-commerce channels
  • Funko’s direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales increased more than 150% compared to prior year
  • Loungefly branded products grew 25% compared to prior year, driven by strong momentum on Loungefly.com and within wholesale channels
  • 70% of sales were attributable to evergreen content
  • Expansion of Adjusted EBITDA margin2 to 18.9% driven by strong gross margin1 and cost controls
  • Increased profitability, combined with close management of working capital, drove a 53% increase in total liquidity3 compared to prior year

"Our teams have executed well in 2020 despite the challenges presented by the pandemic," said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer. “In the third quarter, we outperformed revenue expectations, reflecting strength within our domestic mass market and digital channels. We also maintained strong gross margins and cost controls, which allowed us to deliver improved profitability. The quarter was highlighted by our successful evergreen programs, expanded product offerings and enhanced e-commerce capabilities, all of which are enabling us to drive increased engagement with our fans around the globe.”

"While we expect to face continued headwinds in specific channels and regions in the fourth quarter, we believe we are well positioned for the holiday season with our most diverse product offering yet and an expanded presence within key retail partners. Looking further ahead, we are staying focused on our four key strategies and remaining agile in the face of today's dynamic environment."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net sales decreased 14% to $191.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $223.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decline was primarily attributable to the slower recovery from COVID-19 impacts within the domestic specialty channel and European region. These impacts were partially offset by growth within the domestic third party e-commerce and mass-market channel as well as the Company's own direct-to-consumer business.

In the third quarter of 2020, the number of active properties was 715, which represents a 14% increase from the third quarter of 2019. On a geographical basis, net sales in the United States decreased 4% to $140.9 million. Net sales internationally decreased 34% to $50.3 million, reflecting more significant impacts from COVID-19 primarily within the European region. On a product category basis, net sales of figures decreased 18% to $145.0 million. Net sales of other products decreased 1% to $46.2 million, reflecting strength in Loungefly branded products which increased 25% compared to the prior year due to strong momentum on Loungefly.com as well as at wholesale retailers.

The tables below show the breakdown of net sales on a geographical and product category basis (in thousands):

 
Three Months Ended September 30, Period Over Period Change

 

2020

 

2019

Dollar Percentage
Net sales by geography:
United States

$

140,935

$

147,308

$

(6,373

)

(4.3

)%

International

 

50,294

 

75,999

 

(25,705

)

(33.8

)%

Total net sales

$

191,229

$

223,307

$

(32,078

)

(14.4

)%

 
 
Three Months Ended September 30, Period Over Period Change

 

2020

 

2019

Dollar Percentage
Net sales by product:
Figures

$

145,049

$

176,480

$

(31,431

)

(17.8

)%

Other

 

46,180

 

46,827

 

(647

)

(1.4

)%

Total net sales

$

191,229

 

223,307

$

(32,078

)

(14.4

)%

 
 

Gross margin1 in the third quarter of 2020 increased 30 basis points to 38.6% compared to 38.3% in the third quarter of 2019. The increase primarily reflects improved product margins due to an increase in direct-to-consumer sales in the quarter, which were partially offset by increased shipping costs, freight costs and duties as a percentage of net sales.

SG&A expenses decreased 21% to $41.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $52.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting cost reduction initiatives put in place in the second quarter of 2020. The year over year decline was primarily due to lower professional fees, marketing, stock based compensation, personnel and fulfillment costs.

Net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $15.6 million compared to net income of $15.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, and Adjusted Net Income2 (non-GAAP) was $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 versus Adjusted Net Income2 (non-GAAP) of $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA2 (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2020 was $36.2 million, compared to $40.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to its most directly related GAAP measure is provided below.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total liquidity3 at the end of the third quarter totaled $106.9 million, an increase of 53% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Total liquidity was comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $31.9 million and total revolver availability of $75.0 million.

As of September 30, 2020, total debt was $208.1 million, a decrease of 12% compared to a year ago. Total debt includes the amount outstanding under the Company’s term loan facility, net of unamortized discounts. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repaid all borrowings under its revolving line of credit.

Inventories at the end of the third quarter totaled $72.6 million, a decrease of 23% compared to a year ago.

Outlook

The Company anticipates that effects from the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 and currently expects net sales on a percentage basis to be down 10% to 8% compared to prior year, which includes approximately eight percentage points of pressure due to new pandemic-related closures and restrictions in the European region.

1 Gross margin is calculated as net sales less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of net sales.
2 Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
3 Total liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents plus availability under the Company’s $75 million revolving credit facility.

Funko, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

 

2019

(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales

$

191,229

$

223,307

$

426,028

 

$

581,571

Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

117,504

 

137,801

 

261,103

 

 

361,455

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

41,167

 

52,424

 

127,590

 

 

136,539

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,887

 

10,472

 

33,947

 

 

31,127

Total operating expenses

 

170,558

 

200,697

 

422,640

 

 

529,121

Income from operations

 

20,671

 

22,610

 

3,388

 

 

52,450

Interest expense, net

 

2,875

 

3,620

 

8,221

 

 

11,455

Other expense, net

 

779

 

577

 

1,450

 

 

423

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

17,017

 

18,413

 

(6,283

)

 

40,572

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

1,420

 

2,865

 

(1,139

)

 

6,464

Net income (loss)

 

15,597

 

15,548

 

(5,144

)

 

34,108

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

 

5,801

 

6,909

 

(229

)

 

18,142

Net income (loss) attributable to Funko, Inc.

$

9,796

$

8,639

$

(4,915

)

$

15,966

Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock:
Basic

$

0.28

$

0.27

$

(0.14

)

$

0.54

Diluted

$

0.27

$

0.25

$

(0.14

)

$

0.50

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:
Basic

 

35,483

 

32,055

 

35,155

 

 

29,555

Diluted

 

35,904

 

34,503

 

35,155

 

 

31,712

Funko, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 
September 30,
2020 		December 31,
2019
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

31,895

$

25,229

Accounts receivable, net

 

136,300

 

151,564

Inventory

 

72,603

 

62,124

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

11,944

 

20,280

Total current assets

 

252,742

 

259,197

Property and equipment, net

 

58,771

 

65,712

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

55,679

 

62,901

Goodwill

 

124,634

 

124,835

Intangible assets, net

 

209,335

 

221,492

Deferred tax asset

 

56,884

 

57,547

Other assets

 

4,738

 

4,783

Total assets

$

762,783

$

796,467

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Line of credit

$

-

$

25,822

Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized discount

 

22,462

 

13,685

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

12,612

 

11,314

Accounts payable

 

40,843

 

42,531

Income taxes payable

 

155

 

637

Accrued royalties

 

31,574

 

34,625

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

44,918

 

28,955

Total current liabilities

 

152,564

 

157,569

Long-term debt, net of unamortized discount

 

185,659

 

202,816

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

55,594

 

61,622

Deferred tax liability

 

303

 

341

Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion

 

62,369

 

61,554

Other long-term liabilities

 

3,609

 

7,421

 
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)
 
Stockholders’ equity:
Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 200,000 shares authorized; 35,486 and 34,918 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

4

 

3

Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000 shares authorized; 14,040 and 14,515 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

1

 

1

Additional paid-in-capital

 

213,365

 

204,174

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

244

 

791

Retained earnings

 

15,527

 

20,442

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Funko, Inc.

 

229,141

 

225,411

Non-controlling interests

 

73,544

 

79,733

Total stockholders’ equity

 

302,685

 

305,144

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

762,783

$

796,467

Funko, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 
Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

(In thousands)
Operating Activities
Net income (loss)

$

(5,144

)

$

34,108

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and other

 

35,929

 

 

32,254

 

Equity-based compensation

 

7,494

 

 

9,830

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts

 

1,006

 

 

893

 

Deferred tax expense (benefit)

 

1,237

 

 

(172

)

Other

 

1,715

 

 

(84

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net

 

13,507

 

 

(19,643

)

Inventory

 

(11,115

)

 

(8,759

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

15,163

 

 

1,527

 

Accounts payable

 

(1,595

)

 

24,310

 

Income taxes payable

 

(465

)

 

(3,522

)

Accrued royalties

 

(3,045

)

 

(1,240

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

5,658

 

 

(6,516

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

60,345

 

 

62,986

 

 
Investing Activities
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(14,704

)

 

(27,155

)

Acquisitions of businesses and related intangible assets, net of cash

 

-

 

 

(6,369

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(14,704

)

 

(33,524

)

 
Financing Activities
Borrowings on line of credit

 

28,267

 

 

22,543

 

Payments on line of credit

 

(55,103

)

 

(23,383

)

Debt issuance costs

 

(569

)

 

(411

)

Payments of long-term debt

 

(8,814

)

 

(8,813

)

Contributions from continuing equity owners

 

177

 

 

-

 

Distributions to continuing equity owners

 

(3,496

)

 

(22,905

)

Payments under tax receivable agreement

 

(165

)

 

-

 

Proceeds from exercise of equity-based options

 

41

 

 

2,210

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(39,662

)

 

(30,759

)

 
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

687

 

 

1,303

 

 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

6,666

 

 

6

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

25,229

 

 

13,486

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

31,895

 

$

13,492

 

 

Funko, Inc. and Subsidiaries
 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (collectively the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not measurements of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted for non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation programs, acquisition transaction costs and other expenses, customs investigation and related costs, certain severance, relocation and related costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses and other unusual or one-time items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) attributable to Funko, Inc. adjusted for the reallocation of income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of all outstanding common units and options in FAH, LLC for newly issued-shares of Class A common stock of Funko, Inc. and further adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash charges and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include, among other things, non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation programs, acquisition transaction costs and other expenses, customs investigation and related costs, certain severance, relocation and related costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses and other unusual or one-time items, and the income tax expense effect of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income Margin is calculated as Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of net sales. We define Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming (1) the full exchange of all outstanding common units and options in FAH, LLC for newly issued-shares of Class A common stock of Funko, Inc. and (2) the dilutive effect of stock options and unvested common units, if any. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by our competitors, because not all companies and analysts calculate the Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the same manner. We present the Non-GAAP Financial Measures because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management believes that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these Non-GAAP Financial Measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations.

Management uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

  • as a measurement of operating performance because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;
  • as a consideration to assess incentive compensation for our employees;
  • to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and
  • to evaluate our capacity to expand our business.

By providing these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, together with reconciliations, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial statement data presented in this press release. Some of the limitations are:

  • such measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • such measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • such measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and such measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • other companies in our industry may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Due to these limitations, Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using these non-GAAP measures only supplementally. As noted in the table below, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures include adjustments for non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation programs, acquisition transaction costs and other expenses, customs investigation and related costs, certain severance, relocation and related costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses and other unusual or one-time items. It is reasonable to expect that these items will occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described herein and in the reconciliation table below help management with a measure of our core operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations.

The following tables reconcile the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income (loss), for the periods presented:

 
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

(In thousands, except per share data)
Net income (loss) attributable to Funko, Inc.

$

9,796

 

$

8,639

 

$

(4,915

)

$

15,966

 

Reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of common units of FAH, LLC for Class A common stock (1)

 

5,801

 

 

6,909

 

 

(229

)

 

18,142

 

Equity-based compensation (2)

 

2,456

 

 

3,715

 

 

7,494

 

 

9,830

 

Acquisition transaction costs and other expenses (3)

 

-

 

 

733

 

 

-

 

 

383

 

Customs investigation and related costs (4)

 

-

 

 

2,907

 

 

-

 

 

3,357

 

Certain severance, relocation and related costs (5)

 

1,178

 

 

180

 

 

2,184

 

 

180

 

Foreign currency transaction loss (6)

 

778

 

 

577

 

 

1,449

 

 

423

 

Income tax expense (7)

 

(3,937

)

 

(3,766

)

 

(2,350

)

 

(7,222

)

Adjusted net income

$

16,072

 

$

19,894

 

$

3,633

 

$

41,059

 

Adjusted net income margin (8)

 

8.4

%

 

8.9

%

 

0.9

%

 

7.1

%

Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding-basic

 

35,483

 

 

32,055

 

 

35,155

 

 

29,555

 

Equity-based compensation awards and common units of FAH, LLC that are convertible into Class A common stock

 

16,047

 

 

20,510

 

 

15,770

 

 

22,556

 

Adjusted weighted-average shares of Class A stock outstanding - diluted

 

51,530

 

 

52,565

 

 

50,925

 

 

52,111

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$

0.31

 

$

0.38

 

$

0.07

 

$

0.79

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

(amounts in thousands)
Net income (loss)

$

15,597

 

$

15,548

 

$

(5,144

)

$

34,108

 

Interest expense, net

 

2,875

 

 

3,620

 

 

8,221

 

 

11,455

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

1,420

 

 

2,865

 

 

(1,139

)

 

6,464

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,887

 

 

10,472

 

 

33,947

 

 

31,127

 

EBITDA

$

31,779

 

$

32,505

 

$

35,885

 

$

83,154

 

Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation (2)

 

2,456

 

 

3,715

 

 

7,494

 

 

9,830

 

Acquisition transaction costs and other expenses (3)

 

-

 

 

733

 

 

-

 

 

383

 

Customs investigation and related costs (4)

 

-

 

 

2,907

 

 

-

 

 

3,357

 

Certain severance, relocation and related costs (5)

 

1,178

 

 

180

 

 

2,184

 

 

180

 

Foreign currency transaction loss (6)

 

778

 

 

577

 

 

1,449

 

 

423

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

36,191

 

$

40,617

 

$

47,012

 

$

97,327

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin (9)

 

18.9

%

 

18.2

%

 

11.0

%

 

16.7

%

(1)

Represents the reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of common units of FAH, LLC for Class A common stock in periods in which income (loss) was attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2)

Represents non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation programs, which vary from period to period depending on the timing of awards.

(3)

Represents legal, accounting, and other related costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other potential transactions.

(4)

Represents legal, accounting and other related costs incurred in connection with the Company's investigation of the underpayment of customs duties at Loungefly. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, includes the accrual of a contingent liability of $0.5 million related to potential penalties that may be assessed by U.S. Customs in connection with the underpayment of customs duties at Loungefly.

(5)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, represents severance, relocation and related costs associated with the consolidation of our warehouse facilities in the United Kingdom. The Company also incurred charges to impaired right-of-use leased and fixed assets related to Funko Animation Studios and charges related to the global workforce reduction implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, represents severance, relocation and related costs associated with the consolidation of our warehouse facilities in the United Kingdom.

(6)

Represents both unrealized and realized foreign currency losses on transactions denominated other than in U.S. dollars, including derivative gains and losses on foreign currency forward exchange contracts.

(7)

Represents the income tax expense effect of the above adjustments. This adjustment uses an effective tax rate of 25% for all periods presented.

(8)

Adjusted net income margin is calculated as Adjusted net income as a percentage of net sales.

(9)

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

 

