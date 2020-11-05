Clearwater Paper Announces Virtual Participation at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present virtually at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11, at 9:50 a.m., Pacific Standard Time. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Accompanying slide materials for the conference can be accessed by Wednesday, November 11 on the Investors' section of Clearwater Paper's website at http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com/events-presentations