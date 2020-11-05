 

Teradata Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 22:05  |  32   |   |   

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced its third-quarter 2020 financial results.

“Our strong third quarter performance reflects the progress we are making across our business, particularly as customers increasingly adopt Vantage, our cloud data analytics platform. We remain laser focused on our Cloud-First initiatives, while also intensifying our execution and optimizing our business model for the future,” said Steve McMillan, President and CEO, Teradata. “Throughout the global pandemic, it has become abundantly clear that enterprises must adapt with agility and speed to unpredictable situations. To do that, they require real-time data and analytics, and there is no better cloud data analytics platform than Teradata, built for today’s hybrid multi-cloud reality. With strong recurring revenue and free cash flow in the quarter that exceeded expectations, we look forward to continue executing on our strategic priorities and carrying this momentum into the fourth quarter and 2021.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights compared to Third Quarter 2019

  • Recurring revenue was $365 million, an increase of 6% and exceeded the Company’s guidance range of $359 million - $361 million
  • ARR increased 8% to $1.501 billion and increased $47 million sequentially
  • GAAP gross margin was 55.9% versus 53.8%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.0% versus 56.0%(3)
  • GAAP operating income was $1 million versus $10 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $67 million versus $43 million(3)
  • GAAP loss per share was $0.01 versus earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP EPS was $0.43 versus $0.32, exceeding guidance range of $0.28 to $0.31(3)
  • Cash flow from operations was $71 million compared to using $10 million
  • Free cash flow was $58 million compared to negative $27 million(2)

Cloud-First Initiatives and Realignment Activities

During the quarter, the Company continued to make progress on its Cloud-First initiatives including:

  • Releasing Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud; and
  • Introducing Consumption-based pricing or Pay for What is Used on AWS & Azure

Also, during the quarter, Teradata offered a voluntary separation program (VSP) to certain employees. The cost of the program in the third quarter was $27 million. The Company expects to incur costs related to this program of $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Additionally, the Company approved a plan to reduce both its workforce and real estate footprint. Teradata expects that it will incur charges from these actions of approximately $38 million to $48 million which are incremental to the VSP described above. Combined, the cash expenditures from these programs are expected to be approximately $75 million with the majority of the cash expenditures recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company intends to reallocate some of the future savings from these programs to Cloud-First initiatives.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Teradata expects recurring revenue between $371 million and $373 million.

GAAP loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be in the range of $(0.26) and $(0.24). GAAP results in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be impacted by the realignment activities described above. Non-GAAP earnings per share, excluding stock-based compensation expense, realignment expenses and other special items, in the fourth quarter is expected to be in the $0.23 to $0.25 range(3).

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled today at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss the Company’s 2020 third-quarter results and provide a business and financial update. Access to the conference call, as well as a replay of the conference call, is available on Teradata’s website at investor.teradata.com.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional information regarding Teradata’s operating results is provided below as well as on Teradata’s website at investor.teradata.com.

    The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior-period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates (except for currency impact on ARR which is calculated using month-end rates). See the foreign currency fluctuation schedule, which is used to determine revenue on a constant currency (“CC”) basis, on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.teradata.com

    Revenue

     

    (in millions)

     

     

    For the Three Months ended September 30

    2020

    		   

     

    2019

     

    % Change as
    Reported

     

    % Change in CC

    Recurring revenue

    $365

    		   

     

    $343

     

    6%

     

    6%

    Perpetual software licenses and hardware

    17

    		   

     

    16

     

    6%

     

    5%

    Consulting services

    72

    		   

     

    100

     

    (28)%

     

    (29)%

    Total revenue

    $454

    		   

     

    $459

     

    (1)%

     

    (2)%

     

     

    		   

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Americas

    $261

    		   

     

    $256

     

    2%

     

    3%

    EMEA

    115

    		   

     

    118

     

    (3)%

     

    (6)%

    APJ

    78

    		   

     

    85

     

    (8)%

     

    (9)%

    Total revenue

    $454

    		   

     

    $459

     

    (1)%

     

    (2)%

     

    For the Nine Months ended September 30

    2020

    		   

     

    2019

     

    % Change as
    Reported

     

    % Change in CC

    Recurring revenue

    $1,068

    		   

     

    $1,012

     

    6%

     

    7%

    Perpetual software licenses and hardware

    48

    		   

     

    76

     

    (37)%

     

    (37)%

    Consulting services

    229

    		   

     

    317

     

    (28)%

     

    (27)%

    Total revenue

    $1,345

    		   

     

    $1,405

     

    (4%)

     

    (3)%

     

     

    		   

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Americas

    $764

    		   

     

    $794

     

    (4)%

     

    (3)%

    EMEA

    351

    		   

     

    353

     

    (1)%

     

    0%

    APJ

    230

    		   

     

    258

     

    (11)%

     

    (10)%

    Total revenue

    $1,345

    		   

     

    $1,405

     

    (4)%

     

    (3)%

     

     

    		   

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		   

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    As of September 30

     

    2020

    		   

     

    2019

     

    % Change as
    Reported

     

    % Change in CC

    Annual recurring revenue*

    $1,501

    		   

     

    $1,389

     

    8%

     

    7%

    * Annual recurring revenue is defined as the annual value at a point in time of all recurring contracts, including subscription, software upgrade rights, maintenance and managed services.

    2.

    As described below, the Company believes that free cash flow is a useful non-GAAP measure for investors. Teradata defines free cash flow as cash provided by / used in operating activities, less capital expenditures for property and equipment, and additions to capitalized software. Free cash flow does not have a uniform definition under GAAP and therefore, Teradata’s definition may differ from other companies’ definitions of this measure. Teradata’s management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company and believes it is useful for investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations. In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures for, among other things, investment in the Company’s existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, strengthening the Company’s balance sheet, repurchase of the Company’s stock and repayment of the Company’s debt obligations, if any. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since there may be other nondiscretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. This non-GAAP measure is not meant to be considered in isolation to, as a substitute for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

    (in millions)

    For the Three Months

     

    For the Nine Months

     

    ended September 30

     

    ended September 30

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash provided by / (used in) operating activities (GAAP)

    $71

    $(10)

     

    $211

     

    $94

    Less capital expenditures for:

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Expenditures for property and equipment

    (11)

    (16)

     

    (34)

     

    (43)

    Additions to capitalized software

    (2)

    (1)

     

    (6)

     

    (3)

    Total capital expenditures

    (13)

    (17)

     

    (40)

     

    (46)

    Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)

    $58

    $(27)

     

    $171

     

    $48

     

    3.

    Teradata reports its results in accordance with GAAP. However, as described below, the Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, or EPS, all of which exclude certain items (as well as free cash flow) are useful for investors. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation to, as substitutes for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

     

    The following tables reconcile Teradata’s actual and projected results and EPS under GAAP to the Company’s actual and projected non-GAAP results and EPS for the periods presented, which exclude certain specified items. Our management internally uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, operating income, net income and EPS, excluding certain items, to understand, manage and evaluate our business and support operating decisions on a regular basis. The Company believes such non-GAAP financial measures (1) provide useful information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations, (2) are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations and results, that may be more easily compared to peer companies and allow investors a view of the Company’s operating results excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, (3) provide useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends, and (4) provide consistency and comparability with past reports and projections of future results.

     

    Teradata’s reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included in this release.

    For the

    Three Months

     

     

     

    For the

    Nine Months

     

     

    (in millions, except per share data)

    ended September 30

     

     

    ended September 30

     

     

    Gross Profit:

    2020

     

    2019

     

    % Chg.

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    % Chg.

    GAAP Gross Profit

    $254

    $247

    3%

    $735

     

    $707

     

    4%

    % of Revenue

    55.9%

    53.8%

     

    54.6%

     

    50.3%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Excluding:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

    5

    4

     

    13

     

    11

     

     

    Acquisition, integration, reorganization related, and other costs

    12

    (1)

     

    16

     

    4

     

     

    Amortization of capitalized software

     

    6

     

    7

     

     

     

    17

     

    28

     

     

    Non-GAAP Gross Profit

    $277

    $257

    8%

    $781

     

    $750

     

    4%

    % of Revenue

    61.0%

    56.0%

     

    58.1%

     

    53.4%

     

     

     

    Operating Income

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    GAAP Operating Income

    $1

    $10

     

    $3

     

    $15

     

     

    % of Revenue

    0.2%

    2.2%

     

    0.2%

     

    1.1%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Excluding:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

    27

    23

     

    79

     

    59

     

     

    Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

    1

    1

     

    3

     

    5

     

     

    Acquisition, integration, reorganization related, and other costs

    32

    2

     

    61

     

    28

     

     

    Amortization of capitalized software

     

    6

     

    7

     

     

     

    17

     

    28

     

     

    Non-GAAP Operating Income

    $67

    $43

    56%

    $163

     

    $135

     

    21%

    % of Revenue

    14.8%

    9.4%

     

    12.1%

     

    9.6%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net Income

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    GAAP Net (Loss) / Income

    $(1)

    $10

     

    $124

     

    $(1)

     

     

    % of Revenue

    (0.2)%

    2.2%

     

    9.2%

     

    (0.1)%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Excluding:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

    27

    23

     

    79

     

    59

     

     

    Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

    1

    1

     

    3

     

    5

     

     

    Acquisition, integration, reorganization related, and other costs

    32

     

    2

     

    61

     

    28

     

     

    Amortization of capitalized software

     

    6

     

    7

     

     

     

    17

     

    28

     

     

    IP restructuring tax expense (benefit)(i)

     

    -

     

    -

     

     

     

    (156)

     

    -

     

     

    Tax contingency adjustment(ii)

     

    (3)

     

    -

     

     

     

    (1)

     

    -

     

     

    Income tax adjustments(iii)

     

    (14)

     

    (7)

     

     

     

    (23)

     

    (23)

     

     

    Non-GAAP Net Income

    $48

    $36

    33%

    $104

     

    $96

     

    8%

    % of Revenue

     

    10.6%

     

    7.8%

     

     

     

    7.7%

     

    6.8%

     

     

    For the Three Months

    ended September 30

     

    For the Nine Months

    ended September 30

     

     

    Earnings Per Share:

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020 Q4

    Guidance

    GAAP (Loss) / Earnings Per Share

    $(0.01)

     

    $0.09

     

    $1.12

     

    $(0.01)

     

    $(0.26) - $(0.24)

     

    Excluding:

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

    0.24

    0.20

     

    0.71

     

    0.51

    0.22

    Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

    0.01

    0.01

     

    0.03

     

    0.04

    0.01

    Acquisition, integration, reorganization related, and other costs

    0.29

    0.02

     

    0.55

     

    0.24

    0.33

    Amortization of capitalized software

    0.06

     

    0.06

     

    0.15

     

    0.24

     

    0.05

    IP restructuring tax expense (benefit)(i)

    -

     

    -

     

    (1.40)

     

    -

     

    0.01

    Tax contingency adjustment(ii)

    (0.03)

     

    -

     

    (0.01)

     

    -

     

    -

    Income tax adjustments(iii)

    (0.13)

     

    (0.06)

     

    (0.21)

     

    (0.20)

     

    (0.13)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

    $0.43

    $0.32

     

    $0.94

     

    $0.82

    $0.23 - $0.25

    1. The Company’s GAAP effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $156 million of discrete tax benefit related to an intra-entity asset transfer of certain of its intellectual property to one of its Irish subsidiaries, which occurred on January 1, 2020. The one-time tax benefit for this intra-entity asset transfer of $157 million was recorded as a deferred tax asset for GAAP reporting purposes in the first quarter of 2020 but was excluded from non-GAAP results. This was offset by $1 million of tax expense related to withholding taxes associated with the same intra-entity transfer recorded in the second quarter of 2020.
    2. The Company’s forecasted full-year 2020 GAAP marginal effective tax rate includes $3 million of tax expense related to tax contingencies pursuant to FIN 48. For GAAP purposes, this is a component of the marginal rate and is recognized as tax benefit or expense based on the Company’s reported GAAP pre-tax income or loss for the quarter. To more accurately reflect the impact of the expense on a quarterly basis for non-GAAP purposes, the $3 million of tax expense is being recognized ratably each quarter instead of being included in the marginal effective rate.
    3. Represents the income tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP income based on the applicable jurisdictional statutory tax rate of the underlying item. Including the income tax effect assists investors in understanding the tax provision associated with those adjustments and the effective tax rate related to the underlying business and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations. As a result of these adjustments, the Company’s non-GAAP effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30 was 14.3% for 2020 and 2.7% for 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, the Company’s non-GAAP effective tax rate was 21.8% for 2020 and 19.3% for 2019.

    Note to Investors

    This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to opinions, beliefs and projections of expected future financial and operating performance, business trends, and market conditions, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the factors discussed in this release and those relating to: the global economic environment and business conditions in general or on the ability of our suppliers to meet their commitments to us, or the timing of purchases by our current and potential customers; the rapidly changing and intensely competitive nature of the information technology industry and the data analytics business; fluctuations in our operating results, including as a result of the pace and extent to which customers shift from perpetual to subscription-based licenses; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our business transformation program or other restructuring and cost saving initiatives, including the workforce and real estate measures described in this release; risks inherent in operating in foreign countries, including foreign currency fluctuations; risks associated with the ongoing and uncertain impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and operating results, including the impact of COVID-19 on our customers and suppliers; risks associated with data privacy, cyberattacks and maintaining secure and effective internal information technology and control systems; the timely and successful development, production or acquisition, availability and/or market acceptance of new and existing products, product features and services; tax rates; turnover of workforce and the ability to attract and retain skilled employees; protecting our intellectual property; availability and successful exploitation of new alliance and acquisition opportunities; recurring revenue may decline or fail to be renewed; the impact on our business and financial reporting from changes in accounting rules; and other factors described from time to time in Teradata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q, as well as the Company’s annual report to stockholders. Teradata does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

    About Teradata

    Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a hybrid multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. We help businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset. See how at Teradata.com.

    The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

    Schedule A
     
    TERADATA CORPORATION
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
    (in millions, except per share amounts - unaudited)

    For the Period Ended September 30

    Three Months

     

    Nine Months

    2020

     

    2019

     

    % Chg

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    % Chg

    Revenue

     

     

     

     

    Recurring

    $ 365

    $ 343

    6%

    $ 1,068

    $ 1,012

    6%

    Perpetual software licenses and hardware

    17

    16

    6%

    48

    76

    (37%)

    Consulting services

    72

    100

    (28%)

    229

    317

    (28%)

     

     

    Total revenue

    454

    459

    (1%)

    1,345

    1,405

    (4%)

     
    Gross profit
     
    Recurring

    242

    233

    709

    689

    % of Revenue

    66.3%

    67.9%

    66.4%

    68.1%

    Perpetual software licenses and hardware

    10

    7

    21

    16

    % of Revenue

    58.8%

    43.8%

    43.8%

    21.1%

    Consulting services

    2

    7

    5

    2

    % of Revenue

    2.8%

    7.0%

    2.2%

    0.6%

     
    Total gross profit

    254

    247

    735

    707

    % of Revenue

    55.9%

    53.8%

    54.6%

    50.3%

     
    Selling, general and administrative expenses

    163

    151

    486

    447

    Research and development expenses

    90

    86

    246

    245

     
    Income from operations

    1

    10

    3

    15

    % of Revenue

    0.2%

    2.2%

    0.2%

    1.1%

     
    Other expense, net

    (11)

    (6)

    (30)

    (16)

     
    (Loss) income before income taxes

    (10)

    4

    (27)

    (1)

    % of Revenue

    (2.2%)

    0.9%

    (2.0%)

    (0.1%)

     
    Income tax benefit

    (9)

    (6)

    (151)

    -

    % Tax rate

    90.0%

    (150.0%)

    559.3%

    -

     
    Net (loss) income

    $ (1)

    $ 10

    $ 124

    $ (1)

    % of Revenue

    (0.2%)

    2.2%

    9.2%

    (0.1%)

     
    Net (loss) income per common share
    Basic

    $ (0.01)

    $ 0.09

    $ 1.13

    $ (0.01)

    Diluted

    $ (0.01)

    $ 0.09

    $ 1.12

    $ (0.01)

     
    Weighted average common shares outstanding
    Basic

    109.1

    113.2

    109.3

    115.2

    Diluted

    109.1

    114.2

    110.9

    115.2

    Schedule B
     
    TERADATA CORPORATION
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    (in millions - unaudited)
     

    September 30,

     

    December 31,

     

    September 30,

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2019

    Assets
     
    Current assets
    Cash and cash equivalents

    $ 533

    $ 494

    $ 528

    Accounts receivable, net

    321

    398

    328

    Inventories

    14

    31

    36

    Other current assets

    97

    91

    86

     
    Total current assets

    965

    1,014

    978

     
    Property and equipment, net

    336

    350

    333

    Capitalized software, net

    19

    36

    42

    Right of use assets - operating lease, net

    42

    51

    53

    Goodwill

    397

    396

    394

    Capitalized contract costs, net

    89

    91

    91

    Deferred income taxes

    238

    87

    67

    Other assets

    31

    32

    21

     
    Total assets

    $ 2,117

    $ 2,057

    $ 1,979

     
    Liabilities and stockholders' equity
     
    Current liabilities
    Current portion of long-term debt

    $ 38

    $ 25

    $ 25

    Current portion of finance lease liability

    75

    55

    42

    Current portion of operating lease liability

    17

    20

    19

    Accounts payable

    59

    66

    103

    Payroll and benefits liabilities

    131

    157

    115

    Deferred revenue

    482

    472

    408

    Other current liabilities

    93

    91

    60

     
    Total current liabilities

    895

    886

    772

     
    Long-term debt

    423

    454

    460

    Finance lease liability

    70

    75

    66

    Operating lease liability

    30

    38

    41

    Pension and other postemployment plan liabilities

    136

    137

    101

    Long-term deferred revenue

    38

    61

    68

    Deferred tax liabilities

    6

    6

    4

    Other liabilities

    135

    138

    139

     
    Total liabilities

    1,733

    1,795

    1,651

     
    Stockholders' equity
    Common stock

    1

    1

    1

    Paid-in capital

    1,632

    1,545

    1,517

    Accumulated deficit

    (1,094)

    (1,143)

    (1,063)

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

    (155)

    (141)

    (127)

     
    Total stockholders' equity

    384

    262

    328

     
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

    $ 2,117

    $ 2,057

    $ 1,979

    Schedule C
    TERADATA CORPORATION
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
    (in millions - unaudited)

    For the Period Ended September 30

    Three Months

     

     

     

    Nine Months

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Operating activities
    Net (loss) income

    $

    (1

    )

    $

    10

     

    $

    124

     

    $

    (1

    )

     
    Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided

    by operating activities:

    Depreciation and amortization

     

    41

     

     

    36

     

     

    126

     

     

    113

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

     

    27

     

     

    22

     

     

    79

     

     

    59

     

    Deferred income taxes

     

    (3

    )

     

    1

     

     

    (152

    )

     

    1

     

    Changes in assets and liabilities:
    Receivables

     

    18

     

     

    49

     

     

    77

     

     

    260

     

    Inventories

     

    12

     

     

    (1

    )

     

    17

     

     

    (8

    )

    Current payables and accrued expenses

     

    8

     

     

    (1

    )

     

    (24

    )

     

    (156

    )

    Deferred revenue

     

    (39

    )

     

    (104

    )

     

    (13

    )

     

    (119

    )

    Other assets and liabilities

     

    8

     

     

    (22

    )

     

    (23

    )

     

    (55

    )

     
    Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

     

    71

     

     

    (10

    )

     

    211

     

     

    94

     

     
    Investing activities
    Expenditures for property and equipment

     

    (11

    )

     

    (16

    )

     

    (34

    )

     

    (43

    )

    Additions to capitalized software

     

    (2

    )

     

    (1

    )

     

    (6

    )

     

    (3

    )

     
    Net cash used in investing activities

     

    (13

    )

     

    (17

    )

     

    (40

    )

     

    (46

    )

     
    Financing activities
    Repurchases of common stock

     

    -

     

     

    (64

    )

     

    (75

    )

     

    (239

    )

    Repayments of long-term borrowings

     

    (6

    )

     

    (6

    )

     

    (19

    )

     

    (12

    )

    Payments of finance leases

     

    (18

    )

     

    (9

    )

     

    (43

    )

     

    (18

    )

    Other financing activities, net

     

    1

     

     

    4

     

     

    7

     

     

    40

     

     
    Net cash used in financing activities

     

    (23

    )

     

    (75

    )

     

    (130

    )

     

    (229

    )

     
    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

     

    4

     

     

    (6

    )

     

    (3

    )

     

    (6

    )

     
    Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

     

    39

     

     

    (108

    )

     

    38

     

     

    (187

    )

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

     

    495

     

     

    637

     

     

    496

     

     

    716

     

     
    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

    $

    534

     

    $

    529

     

    $

    534

     

    $

    529

     

     
    Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
    Non-cash investing and financing activities:
    Assets acquired by finance leases

    $

    19

     

    $

    30

     

    $

    58

     

    $

    78

     

    Assets acquired by operating leases

    $

    1

     

    $

    1

     

    $

    6

     

    $

    5

     

     
    Schedule D
    TERADATA CORPORATION
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
    (in millions - unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended September 30

     

     

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30

    2020

     

    2019

     

    % Change
    As
    Reported

     

    % Change
    Constant
    Currency (2)

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    % Change
    As
    Reported

     

    % Change
    Constant
    Currency (2)

    Segment Revenue
     
    Americas

    $

    261

     

    $

    256

     

    2

    %

    3

    %

    $

    764

     

    $

    794

     

    (4

    %)

    (3

    %)

    EMEA

     

    115

     

     

    118

     

    (3

    %)

    (6

    %)

     

    351

     

     

    353

     

    (1

    %)

    0

    %

    APJ

     

    78

     

     

    85

     

    (8

    %)

    (9

    %)

     

    230

     

     

    258

     

    (11

    %)

    (10

    %)

     
     
    Total segment revenue

     

    454

     

     

    459

     

    (1

    %)

    (2

    %)

     

    1,345

     

     

    1,405

     

    (4

    %)

    (3

    %)

     
    Segment gross profit
     
    Americas

     

    165

     

     

    158

     

     

    470

     

     

    473

     

    % of Revenue

     

    63.2

    %

     

    61.7

    %

     

    61.5

    %

     

    59.6

    %

    EMEA

     

    69

     

     

    62

     

     

    197

     

     

    169

     

    % of Revenue

     

    60.0

    %

     

    52.5

    %

     

    56.1

    %

     

    47.9

    %

    APJ

     

    43

     

     

    37

     

     

    114

     

     

    108

     

    % of Revenue

     

    55.1

    %

     

    43.5

    %

     

    49.6

    %

     

    41.9

    %

     
    Total segment gross profit

     

    277

     

     

    257

     

     

    781

     

     

    750

     

    % of Revenue

     

    61.0

    %

     

    56.0

    %

     

    58.1

    %

     

    53.4

    %

     
    Reconciling items(1)

     

    (23

    )

     

    (10

    )

     

    (46

    )

     

    (43

    )

     
    Total gross profit

    $

    254

     

    $

    247

     

    $

    735

     

    $

    707

     

    % of Revenue

     

    55.9

    %

     

    53.8

    %

     

    54.6

    %

     

    50.3

    %

    (1) Reconciling items include stock-based compensation, capitalized software, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition, integration and reorganization-related items
    (2) The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates.

     

    Teradata Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



    Diesen Artikel teilen

    0 Kommentare

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

     

    Disclaimer

    Teradata Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced its third-quarter 2020 financial results. “Our strong third quarter performance reflects the progress we are making across our business, particularly as customers increasingly adopt Vantage, our cloud data …

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

    Titel
    Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
    Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
    Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
    Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
    Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
    Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
    Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
    Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
    AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
    Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
    Titel
    SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
    Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
    Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
    REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
    XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
    Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
    Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
    Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
    Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
    Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
    Titel
    Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
    Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
    Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
    SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
    Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
    Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
    Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
    Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
    Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
    FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
    Titel
    WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
    Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
    Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
    Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
    Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
    Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
    Halo Provides Operational Update
    Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
    Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

    Nachrichten zu den Werten

    ZeitTitel
    22:10 Uhr
    Teradata Announces Changes to Board of Directors
    02.11.20
    New Teradata Executives Bolster C-suite
    26.10.20
    Global Survey: 9 out of 10 Business Leaders Say Data Is More Important Since Onset of COVID-19
    15.10.20
    Teradata Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date
    14.10.20
    Data Analytics Customers Value Choice and Simplicity; Teradata’s New Flexible Cloud Pricing Provides Both
    13.10.20
    Teradata Named to IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100