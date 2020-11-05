Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (“Magnolia,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MGY) today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2020.

Magnolia reported third quarter 2020 net income attributable to Class A Common Stock of $9.1 million, or $0.05 per share. Third quarter 2020 total net income was $13.7 million and adjusted net income was $15.6 million, or $0.06 per share.

Third quarter 2020 production averaged 54.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Mboe/d”). As expected, Magnolia did not complete any operated wells during the third quarter. Quarterly volumes were negatively impacted by 2 Mboe/d due to the delays of non-operated wells in Karnes until the fourth quarter and some unplanned downtime at a Karnes processing facility.

Adjusted EBITDAX during the third quarter of 2020 was $76.4 million. Drilling and completion costs (“D&C”) for the quarter were $27.4 million or just 36% of adjusted EBITDAX, and better than our earlier guidance. We continue to target D&C spending during 2020 of approximately 60 percent of adjusted EBITDAX, and inline with our strategy and business plan.

We began completing wells in Giddings at the end of the third quarter with several wells coming online during October. Progress continues in reducing our well costs in Giddings, with current total well costs averaging $6.5 million (including costs for drilling, completion, and facilities), representing a 45 percent improvement in total costs per lateral foot compared to 2019 levels.

We purchased 1.2 million shares of Class A Common Stock for $7 million during the third quarter as part of our active share repurchase program. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 2.2 million shares and currently have 6.8 million shares remaining under our current authorization. (1)

Magnolia ended the quarter with approximately $148.5 million of cash on its balance sheet and remains undrawn on its recently reaffirmed $450.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company has no debt maturities until 2026 and has no plans to increase its debt levels.

(1) Includes 0.1 million shares of Class A Common Stock repurchased for $0.5 million in September with settlement dates in October.

“Magnolia is in a strong position with an attractive, high-margin asset base and a business model that generates consistent free cash flow with low levels of debt,” said Magnolia Chairman, President, and CEO, Steve Chazen. “We generated $46 million of free cash flow after capital outlays during the quarter, ending the period with $149 million of cash and after allocating $10 million toward buying back our stock and for a small bolt-on acquisition. This general framework of organic investment in our business and small bolt-on acquisitions that generate moderate growth, while returning excess cash to shareholders, is expected to continue into next year.

“As we had previously indicated, the third quarter marked a trough period for the Company’s production as we had not completed any wells since February. Production volumes are expected to rebound in the fourth quarter by 7 to 10 percent, particularly in Giddings, where we started bringing on new well completions last month. While still early, we remain very optimistic on Giddings as the results of the initial batch of wells brought on last month are better than the average of the 14 wells we drilled in this area and laid out last quarter. Our initial core area of development in Giddings continues to outperform our expectations providing us with longer term confidence in this opportunity.”

Operational Update

Third quarter total company production averaged 54.3 Mboe/d, with oil production representing half of our total volumes. Production from Karnes and Giddings and other averaged 33.9 Mboe/d and 20.4 Mboe/d, respectively, during the third quarter 2020. As per our scheduled plan, Magnolia did not complete or turn on any operated wells during the third quarter. The delay of several non-operated wells in Karnes, previously expected to come online in the third quarter, negatively impacted our production during the period, and these wells have since come online in the fourth quarter.

Magnolia is currently operating one rig in Giddings that continues to drill multi-well pads in our initial core developmental area. We ended the third quarter with 8 drilled but uncompleted wells in Giddings which are expected to be brought online during the fourth quarter. The first 3-well pad was brought online in mid-October and early results indicate that the performance of these wells exceeds the average of the wells that we have drilled thus far within the initial 70,000-acre core area. We are not planning any operated activity in Karnes during the fourth quarter.

Our total cost per well at Giddings continues to improve with recent well costs averaging $6.5 million. Drilling times are continuing to set new company records providing further confidence that well costs should experience additional declines. Drilling costs per lateral foot have declined nearly 55 percent and completion costs per lateral foot have decreased 50 percent compared to 2019 levels. These operational efficiencies have resulted in a 45 percent improvement in the total costs per lateral foot (including costs for drilling and completion, and facilities). Magnolia anticipates well costs in Giddings to decline toward $6 million per well in our development area driven by continued efficiencies.

Guidance

Our total capital spending for drilling, completions, and facilities is expected to be approximately 55 percent of our adjusted EBITDAX in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter production is expected to increase 7 to 10 percent sequentially. The increase in our overall volumes is expected to be driven by several multi-well pads in Giddings to be turned in line throughout the current quarter in addition to several non-operated wells in Karnes. Overall, we continue to run one operated rig in Giddings where our development drilling program is expected to continue through the fourth quarter.

Oil price differentials are anticipated to be a roughly $3 per barrel discount to Magellan East Houston (“MEH”) during the fourth quarter, which is in line with historical levels. During the third quarter, Magnolia hedged 50,000 million British thermal units (“MMbtu”) per day of natural gas production (just under half our total natural gas production) using costless collars with a weighted average floor price of $2.31 per MMbtu and a weighted average ceiling price of $3.00 per MMbtu, from September 2020 through August of 2021.

Looking into 2021, we plan to invest approximately 60 percent of our adjusted EBITDAX on drilling and completing wells consistent with the capital discipline that has supported our business model since our inception. At current product prices, Magnolia plans to operate one rig focused on pad drilling in the Giddings initial core area. Based on current drill times in Giddings, we estimate a one rig drilling program is on pace to drill approximately 20 wells per year.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Magnolia's financial statements and related footnotes will be available in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, which is expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 6, 2020.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Operating Highlights For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Production: Oil (MBbls) 2,485 3,520 8,965 9,615 Natural gas (MMcf) 9,444 10,763 29,261 30,583 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 937 1,245 3,213 3,389 Total (Mboe) 4,996 6,559 17,055 18,101 Average daily production: Oil (Bbls/d) 27,016 38,261 32,718 35,220 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 102,653 116,989 106,790 112,026 Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d) 10,181 13,533 11,725 12,414 Total (boe/d) 54,306 71,292 62,241 66,305 Revenues (in thousands): Oil revenues $ 95,677 $ 207,840 $ 311,153 $ 584,009 Natural gas revenues 14,895 21,243 44,238 71,208 Natural gas liquids revenues 10,495 15,716 29,880 51,215 Total Revenues $ 121,067 $ 244,799 $ 385,271 $ 706,432 Average sales price: Oil (per Bbl) $ 38.50 $ 59.05 $ 34.71 $ 60.74 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.58 1.97 1.51 2.33 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 11.20 12.62 9.30 15.11 Total (per boe) $ 24.23 $ 37.32 $ 22.59 $ 39.03 NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl) $ 40.94 $ 56.45 $ 38.30 $ 57.06 NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf) $ 1.97 $ 2.23 $ 1.88 $ 2.67 Realization to benchmark: Oil (per Bbl) 94 % 105 % 91 % 106 % Natural Gas (per Mcf) 80 % 88 % 80 % 87 % Operating expenses (in thousands): Lease operating expenses $ 18,802 $ 24,344 $ 61,275 $ 70,752 Gathering, transportation and processing 5,771 9,270 20,579 26,016 Taxes other than income 7,331 13,333 22,874 40,825 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,731 143,894 238,273 385,942 Operating costs per boe: Lease operating expenses $ 3.76 $ 3.71 $ 3.59 $ 3.91 Gathering, transportation and processing 1.16 1.41 1.21 1.44 Taxes other than income 1.47 2.03 1.34 2.26 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8.95 21.94 13.97 21.32

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 REVENUES Oil revenues $ 95,677 $ 207,840 $ 311,153 $ 584,009 Natural gas revenues 14,895 21,243 44,238 71,208 Natural gas liquids revenues 10,495 15,716 29,880 51,215 Total revenues 121,067 244,799 385,271 706,432 OPERATING EXPENSES Lease operating expenses 18,802 24,344 61,275 70,752 Gathering, transportation and processing 5,771 9,270 20,579 26,016 Taxes other than income 7,331 13,333 22,874 40,825 Exploration expense 701 3,924 563,589 10,017 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties — — 1,381,258 — Asset retirement obligation accretion 1,501 1,394 4,403 4,095 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,731 143,894 238,273 385,942 Amortization of intangible assets 3,626 3,626 10,879 10,879 General & administrative expenses 16,663 17,345 50,472 52,651 Transaction related costs — — — 438 Total operating costs and expenses 99,126 217,130 2,353,602 601,615 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 21,941 27,669 (1,968,331 ) 104,817 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Income from equity method investee 1,007 92 2,059 608 Interest expense, net (7,333 ) (6,896 ) (21,345 ) (21,611 ) Loss on derivatives, net (2,208 ) — (2,208 ) — Other expense, net (51 ) 21 (510 ) 8 Total other income (expense) (8,585 ) (6,783 ) (22,004 ) (20,995 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 13,356 20,886 (1,990,335 ) 83,822 Income tax expense (benefit) (339 ) 3,529 (79,340 ) 12,449 NET INCOME (LOSS) 13,695 17,357 (1,910,995 ) 71,373 LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,548 6,810 (674,860 ) 29,294 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MAGNOLIA 9,147 10,547 (1,236,135 ) 42,079 LESS: Non-cash deemed dividend related to warrant exchange — 2,763 — 2,763 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCK $ 9,147 $ 7,784 $ (1,236,135 ) $ 39,316 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ (7.41 ) $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ (7.41 ) $ 0.24 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 166,467 166,872 166,728 160,051 Diluted 170,676 167,108 166,728 161,488 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF CLASS B SHARES OUTSTANDING(1) 85,790 91,790 85,790 92,292

(1) Shares of Class B Common Stock, and corresponding Magnolia LLC Units, are anti-dilutive in the calculation of weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Summary Cash Flow Data (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 13,695 $ 17,357 $ (1,910,995 ) $ 71,373 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,731 143,894 238,273 385,942 Amortization of intangible assets 3,626 3,626 10,879 10,879 Exploration expense, non-cash — 53 561,629 536 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties — — 1,381,258 — Asset retirement obligation accretion 1,501 1,394 4,403 4,095 Amortization of deferred financing costs 913 892 2,710 2,644 Loss on derivatives, net 2,208 — 2,208 — Deferred tax expense (benefit) — 3,414 (77,834 ) 11,765 Stock based compensation 2,927 2,829 8,871 8,376 Other (1,007 ) (88 ) (2,059 ) (512 ) Net change in operating assets and liabilities (3,438 ) 5,849 11,656 (6,487 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 65,156 179,220 230,999 488,611 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of EnerVest properties — — — 4,250 Acquisitions, other (3,920 ) (1,318 ) (73,702 ) (93,221 ) Additions to oil and natural gas properties (27,674 ) (88,403 ) (157,325 ) (351,467 ) Changes in working capital associated with additions to oil and natural gas properties 5,409 (9,147 ) (18,972 ) (13,392 ) Other investing (496 ) 1 (842 ) (247 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,681 ) (98,867 ) (250,841 ) (454,077 ) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Contributions from noncontrolling interest owners — — — 7,301 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners (104 ) (490 ) (594 ) (716 ) Class A Common Stock repurchases (6,479 ) (9,722 ) (12,962 ) (9,722 ) Other financing activities (209 ) (2,361 ) (702 ) (2,666 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,792 ) (12,573 ) (14,258 ) (5,803 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 31,683 67,780 (34,100 ) 28,731 Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of period 116,850 96,709 182,633 135,758 Cash and cash equivalents – End of period $ 148,533 $ 164,489 $ 148,533 $ 164,489

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Summary Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,533 $ 182,633 Other current assets 66,329 110,585 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,169,949 3,116,757 Other assets 49,468 56,431 Total assets $ 1,434,279 $ 3,466,406 Current liabilities $ 124,462 $ 175,208 Long-term debt, net 390,787 389,835 Other long-term liabilities 106,849 172,834 Common stock 26 26 Additional paid in capital 1,709,043 1,703,362 Treasury stock (23,240 ) (10,277 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (1,153,195 ) 82,940 Noncontrolling interest 279,547 952,478 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,434,279 $ 3,466,406

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDAX

In this press release, we refer to adjusted EBITDAX, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We define adjusted EBITDAX as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, exploration costs, accretion of asset retirement obligation, non-cash stock based compensation expense, and loss on derivatives, net. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income in accordance with GAAP.

Our management believes that adjusted EBITDAX is useful because it allows them to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties may use adjusted EBITDAX in the evaluation of our Company. We exclude the items listed above from net income in arriving at adjusted EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of adjusted EBITDAX. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX should not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computations of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDAX, our most directly comparable financial measure, calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP:

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 NET INCOME $ 13,695 $ 17,357 Exploration expense 701 3,924 Asset retirement obligation accretion 1,501 1,394 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,731 143,894 Amortization of intangible assets 3,626 3,626 Interest expense, net 7,333 6,896 Income tax expense (benefit) (339 ) 3,529 EBITDAX 71,248 180,620 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 2,927 2,829 Loss on derivatives, net(1) 2,208 — Adjusted EBITDAX $ 76,383 $ 183,449

(1) There were no cash settlements or realized gains or losses on the Company’s derivative instruments during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of net income attributable to Class A Common Stock to adjusted earnings

Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in net income attributable to Class A Common Stock. Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, and capital structure, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

For the Three

Months Ended

September 30,

2020 Per Share

Diluted

EPS For the Three

Months Ended

September 30,

2019 Per Share

Diluted

EPS (In thousands, except per share data) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCK $ 9,147 $ 0.05 $ 7,784 $ 0.05 Adjustments: Non-cash deemed dividend — — 2,763 0.01 Loss on derivatives, net 2,208 0.01 — — Noncontrolling interest impact of adjustments (752 ) — — — ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCK $ 10,603 $ 0.06 $ 10,547 $ 0.06

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income

Our presentation of adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measures because it excludes the effect of certain items included in net income and adjusts for income taxes assuming the exchange of all outstanding Magnolia LLC Units and corresponding Class B Common Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock. Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted net income may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, and capital structure, among other factors. Management believes adjusting these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 NET INCOME $ 13,695 $ 17,357 Income tax expense (benefit) (339 ) 3,529 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 13,356 20,886 Adjustments: Loss on derivatives, net 2,208 — Adjusted income tax expense(1) — 4,720 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 15,564 $ 16,166 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding during the period 170,676 167,108 Weighted average shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding during the period(2) 85,790 91,790 Total weighted average shares of Class A and B Common Stock, including dilutive impact of other securities(2) 256,466 258,898

(1) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 0% and 22.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Shares of Class B Common Stock, and corresponding Magnolia LLC Units, are anti-dilutive in the calculation of weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operations before net change in operating assets and liabilities less additions to oil and natural gas properties and changes in working capital associated with additions to oil and natural gas properties. Management believes free cash flow is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as financial indicators of a company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund drilling and completion activities, fund acquisitions, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and are frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Free cash flow, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity, but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities.

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 65,156 $ 179,220 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 3,438 (5,849 ) Cash flows from operations before net change in operating assets and liabilities 68,594 173,371 Additions to oil and natural gas properties (27,674 ) (88,403 ) Changes in working capital associated with additions to oil and natural gas properties 5,409 (9,147 ) Free cash flow $ 46,329 $ 75,821

