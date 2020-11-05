Yelp Appoints Tony Wells to Board of Directors

“We are excited to welcome Tony to the Yelp Board,” said Diane Irvine, Chair of the Yelp Board of Directors. “He brings to Yelp a deep understanding of marketing, operations, data analytics and strategy. Tony’s tenured experience across retail, automotive, home and financial services industries will bring critical expertise and unique perspective to our team as the company continues to execute on its long-term growth strategy within services industries and multi-location businesses.”

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced the appointment of USAA Chief Brand Officer Tony Wells to its Board of Directors, effective October 30, 2020. Tony will serve on the Compensation Committee, and his appointment expanded Yelp’s Board to a total of nine directors.

“In my conversations with Tony, it was clear that his deep marketing background will provide Yelp with invaluable insight during this next phase of growth and unlock even more value for the consumers and local businesses we serve,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder and CEO of Yelp. “Tony is the fifth Board member we’ve welcomed to Yelp over the last couple of years, as we further diversify and refresh the Board’s collective expertise in relevant verticals in order to best serve the company and our shareholders as we embark on our next chapter. We welcome Tony’s creativity and perspective, and we are thrilled to have him join our Board.”

“As a long-time Yelp user, I’ve followed the company’s journey as it has grown from a review site into a trusted household brand,” said Tony Wells. “As Yelp continues to evolve its go-to-market strategy with greater emphasis on self-serve and marketing channels, I am excited about the company’s vision and see tremendous potential for its continued growth. I look forward to supporting Yelp’s long-term strategy and am honored to join the Board.”

Yelp today separately announced its third quarter 2020 financial results and will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

About Tony Wells

As USAA’s chief brand officer, Tony leads all marketing, corporate communications, corporate responsibility, military affairs and USAA Foundation functions for the $35 billion Fortune 100 financial services association. Before being named Chief Brand Officer, Tony led USAA’s marketing research, analytics and member intelligence function, and also later directed the marketing teams for USAA Bank and USAA Financial Advice Solutions Group.

Prior to joining USAA, Tony was the chief marketing officer for Schneider Electric’s North American market, and has also served as chief marketing officer at ADT Security and 24 Hour Fitness. His career has spanned the automotive, home, financial services, and retail industries, having worked at Visa USA, Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), SFX Sports Group, The Mills Corporation and Nissan North America.

Tony was formerly an infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Pattern89, an AI software company. He also previously served on boards for Octiv Software, the national board of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, and his alma mater Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. Tony is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and earned a management certificate from Johns Hopkins University.

About Yelp Inc.

Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004. Since then, Yelp has taken root in major metros in more than 30 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005716/en/