 

Yelp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today posted its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 in the Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter available on its Investor Relations website at www.yelp-ir.com.

“Yelp’s third quarter results demonstrate our business’s considerable resilience, highlighted by positive year-over-year revenue growth in two key areas of our long-term strategy: Home & Local Services and our Self-serve sales channel,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Together with our strong balance sheet and increased sales efficiency, we are confident in our ability to return to sustainable growth in the new year while still managing the impacts of the pandemic.”

Yelp today separately announced the appointment of Tony Wells to its Board of Directors. More information on Mr. Wells and the expansion of Yelp’s Board to nine seats can be found here.

Quarterly Conference Call

Yelp will host a live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results and outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020. The webcast of the Q&A can be accessed on the Yelp Investor Relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos, and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect, and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment, or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

Yelp intends to make future announcements of material financial and other information through its Investor Relations website. Yelp will also, from time to time, disclose this information through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, or webcasts, as required by applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Yelp’s future performance, including Yelp’s ability to return to sustainable growth in the new year as well as the strength and resilience of its business, that are based on its current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties.

Yelp’s actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to:

  • the duration and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures implemented to help control its spread;
  • The pace of reopening and recovery by local economies;
  • Yelp’s ability to maintain and expand its base of advertisers, particularly as many businesses reduce spending on advertising in connection with COVID-19;
  • Yelp’s ability to continue to operate effectively with a primarily remote work force and attract and retain key talent;
  • Yelp’s limited operating history in an evolving industry;
  • Yelp’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to regain profitability, particularly in light of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and Yelp’s relief initiatives; and
  • Yelp’s ability to generate and maintain sufficient high-quality content from its users.
 

YELP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

590,789

 

 

 

$

170,281

 

 

Short-term marketable securities

 

 

 

242,000

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

84,813

 

 

 

106,832

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

18,590

 

 

 

14,196

 

 

Total current assets

694,192

 

 

 

533,309

 

 

Long-term marketable securities

 

 

 

53,499

 

 

Property, equipment and software, net

105,488

 

 

 

110,949

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

176,603

 

 

 

197,866

 

 

Goodwill

106,772

 

 

 

104,589

 

 

Intangibles, net

14,240

 

 

 

10,082

 

 

Restricted cash

826

 

 

 

22,037

 

 

Other non-current assets

40,829

 

 

 

38,369

 

 

Total assets

$

1,138,950

 

 

 

$

1,070,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

103,378

 

 

 

$

72,333

 

 

Operating lease liabilities — current

54,396

 

 

 

57,507

 

 

Deferred revenue

4,731

 

 

 

4,315

 

 

Total current liabilities

162,505

 

 

 

134,155

 

 

Operating lease liabilities — long-term

155,297

 

 

 

174,756

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

5,520

 

 

 

6,798

 

 

Total liabilities

323,322

 

 

 

315,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,358,804

 

 

 

1,259,803

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,576

)

 

 

(11,759

)

 

Accumulated deficit

(533,600

)

 

 

(493,053

)

 

Total stockholders' equity

815,628

 

 

 

754,991

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,138,950

 

 

 

$

1,070,700

 

 

 

YELP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net revenue

$

220,807

 

 

 

$

262,474

 

 

$

639,738

 

 

 

$

745,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue (1)

13,193

 

 

 

16,514

 

 

41,865

 

 

 

45,754

 

Sales and marketing (1)

101,301

 

 

 

127,655

 

 

334,887

 

 

 

374,016

 

Product development (1)

53,022

 

 

 

56,661

 

 

174,104

 

 

 

169,302

 

General and administrative (1)

30,887

 

 

 

39,703

 

 

100,825

 

 

 

101,927

 

Depreciation and amortization

12,544

 

 

 

12,391

 

 

37,484

 

 

 

36,507

 

Restructuring

535

 

 

 

 

 

3,847

 

 

 

 

Total costs and expenses

211,482

 

 

 

252,924

 

 

693,012

 

 

 

727,506

 

Income (loss) from operations

9,325

 

 

 

9,550

 

 

(53,274

)

 

 

17,865

 

Other income, net

399

 

 

 

3,063

 

 

3,277

 

 

 

11,645

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

9,724

 

 

 

12,613

 

 

(49,997

)

 

 

29,510

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

10,744

 

 

 

2,552

 

 

(9,484

)

 

 

5,781

 

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$

(1,020

)

 

 

$

10,061

 

 

$

(40,513

)

 

 

$

23,729

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.01

)

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(0.56

)

 

 

$

0.31

 

Diluted

$

(0.01

)

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(0.56

)

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

73,514

 

 

 

70,773

 

 

72,495

 

 

 

75,975

 

Diluted

73,514

 

 

 

73,712

 

 

72,495

 

 

 

79,315

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Cost of revenue

$

849

 

 

 

$

1,054

 

 

$

2,835

 

 

 

$

3,415

 

Sales and marketing

7,196

 

 

 

7,683

 

 

22,194

 

 

 

23,143

 

Product development

15,551

 

 

 

15,250

 

 

50,133

 

 

 

46,572

 

General and administrative

6,659

 

 

 

5,249

 

 

17,428

 

 

 

17,876

 

Total stock-based compensation

$

30,255

 

 

 

$

29,236

 

 

$

92,590

 

 

 

$

91,006

 

 

YELP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$

(40,513

)

 

 

$

23,729

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

37,484

 

 

 

36,507

 

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

26,802

 

 

 

15,259

 

 

Stock-based compensation

92,590

 

 

 

91,006

 

 

Noncash lease cost

31,545

 

 

 

31,379

 

 

Deferred income taxes

(6,505

)

 

 

(673

)

 

Other adjustments, net

1,316

 

 

 

(2,559

)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(4,783

)

 

 

(29,395

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,552

 

 

 

(2,312

)

 

Operating lease liabilities

(34,284

)

 

 

(31,002

)

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities

23,181

 

 

 

17,329

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

128,385

 

 

 

149,268

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

Sales and maturities of marketable securities — available-for-sale

290,395

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities — held-to-maturity

(87,438

)

 

 

(396,648

)

 

Maturities of marketable securities — held-to-maturity

93,200

 

 

 

530,597

 

 

Release of escrow deposit

 

 

 

28,750

 

 

Purchases of property, equipment and software

(24,072

)

 

 

(29,950

)

 

Other investing activities

329

 

 

 

383

 

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

272,414

 

 

 

133,132

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans

11,620

 

 

 

15,813

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

 

(474,993

)

 

Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards

(12,557

)

 

 

(32,784

)

 

Other financing activities

(433

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,370

)

 

 

(491,964

)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(132

)

 

 

258

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

399,297

 

 

 

(209,306

)

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period

192,318

 

 

 

354,835

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period

$

591,615

 

 

 

$

145,529

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements made during the above referenced webcast may include information relating to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure."

We define EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: provision for (benefit from) income taxes; other income, net; and depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: provision for (benefit from) income taxes; other income, net; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; and, in certain periods, certain other income and expense items, such as restructuring costs and fees related to shareholder activism. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by Yelp management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve Yelp’s annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of Yelp’s primary business operations. Accordingly, Yelp believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of Yelp’s financial results as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). In particular, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as substitutes for, or superior to, net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Some of these limitations are:

  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect all cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Yelp's working capital needs;
  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of the recording or release of valuation allowances or tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to Yelp;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account any income or costs that management determines are not indicative of ongoing operating performance, such as restructuring costs and fees related to shareholder activism; and
  • other companies, including those in Yelp’s industry, may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, you should consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin alongside other financial performance measures, net income (loss) and Yelp’s other GAAP results.

The following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(1,020

)

 

 

$

10,061

 

 

 

$

(40,513

)

 

 

$

23,729

 

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

10,744

 

 

 

2,552

 

 

 

(9,484

)

 

 

5,781

 

 

Other income, net

(399

)

 

 

(3,063

)

 

 

(3,277

)

 

 

(11,645

)

 

Depreciation and amortization

12,544

 

 

 

12,391

 

 

 

37,484

 

 

 

36,507

 

 

EBITDA

21,869

 

 

 

21,941

 

 

 

(15,790

)

 

 

54,372

 

 

Stock-based compensation

30,255

 

 

 

29,236

 

 

 

92,590

 

 

 

91,006

 

 

Fees related to shareholder activism(1)

 

 

 

7,116

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,116

 

 

Restructuring

535

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,847

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

52,659

 

 

 

$

58,293

 

 

 

$

80,647

 

 

 

$

152,494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

$

220,807

 

 

 

$

262,474

 

 

 

$

639,738

 

 

 

$

745,371

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

24

 

%

 

22

 

%

 

13

 

%

 

20

 

%

 

(1) Recorded within general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

 

Yelp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yelp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today posted its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 in the Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter available on its Investor Relations website at …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
Yelp Appoints Tony Wells to Board of Directors
22.10.20
Yelp Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22.10.20
Yelp Economic Average Shows Promising Signs of Resilience Across the U.S.
20.10.20
Yelp Helps Its Users Re-Empty the Nest As Record-breaking Number of Adult Children Now Live With Parents