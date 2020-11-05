Yelp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Yelp’s third quarter results demonstrate our business’s considerable resilience, highlighted by positive year-over-year revenue growth in two key areas of our long-term strategy: Home & Local Services and our Self-serve sales channel,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Together with our strong balance sheet and increased sales efficiency, we are confident in our ability to return to sustainable growth in the new year while still managing the impacts of the pandemic.”

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today posted its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 in the Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter available on its Investor Relations website at www.yelp-ir.com .

Yelp today separately announced the appointment of Tony Wells to its Board of Directors. More information on Mr. Wells and the expansion of Yelp’s Board to nine seats can be found here.

About Yelp

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Yelp’s future performance, including Yelp’s ability to return to sustainable growth in the new year as well as the strength and resilience of its business, that are based on its current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties.

Yelp’s actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to:

the duration and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures implemented to help control its spread;

The pace of reopening and recovery by local economies;

Yelp’s ability to maintain and expand its base of advertisers, particularly as many businesses reduce spending on advertising in connection with COVID-19;

Yelp’s ability to continue to operate effectively with a primarily remote work force and attract and retain key talent;

Yelp’s limited operating history in an evolving industry;

Yelp’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to regain profitability, particularly in light of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and Yelp’s relief initiatives; and

Yelp’s ability to generate and maintain sufficient high-quality content from its users.

YELP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 590,789 $ 170,281 Short-term marketable securities — 242,000 Accounts receivable, net 84,813 106,832 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,590 14,196 Total current assets 694,192 533,309 Long-term marketable securities — 53,499 Property, equipment and software, net 105,488 110,949 Operating lease right-of-use assets 176,603 197,866 Goodwill 106,772 104,589 Intangibles, net 14,240 10,082 Restricted cash 826 22,037 Other non-current assets 40,829 38,369 Total assets $ 1,138,950 $ 1,070,700 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 103,378 $ 72,333 Operating lease liabilities — current 54,396 57,507 Deferred revenue 4,731 4,315 Total current liabilities 162,505 134,155 Operating lease liabilities — long-term 155,297 174,756 Other long-term liabilities 5,520 6,798 Total liabilities 323,322 315,709 Stockholders' equity: Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 1,358,804 1,259,803 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,576 ) (11,759 ) Accumulated deficit (533,600 ) (493,053 ) Total stockholders' equity 815,628 754,991 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,138,950 $ 1,070,700

YELP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 220,807 $ 262,474 $ 639,738 $ 745,371 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (1) 13,193 16,514 41,865 45,754 Sales and marketing (1) 101,301 127,655 334,887 374,016 Product development (1) 53,022 56,661 174,104 169,302 General and administrative (1) 30,887 39,703 100,825 101,927 Depreciation and amortization 12,544 12,391 37,484 36,507 Restructuring 535 — 3,847 — Total costs and expenses 211,482 252,924 693,012 727,506 Income (loss) from operations 9,325 9,550 (53,274 ) 17,865 Other income, net 399 3,063 3,277 11,645 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,724 12,613 (49,997 ) 29,510 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 10,744 2,552 (9,484 ) 5,781 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (1,020 ) $ 10,061 $ (40,513 ) $ 23,729 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.31 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.30 Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 73,514 70,773 72,495 75,975 Diluted 73,514 73,712 72,495 79,315 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 849 $ 1,054 $ 2,835 $ 3,415 Sales and marketing 7,196 7,683 22,194 23,143 Product development 15,551 15,250 50,133 46,572 General and administrative 6,659 5,249 17,428 17,876 Total stock-based compensation $ 30,255 $ 29,236 $ 92,590 $ 91,006

YELP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (40,513 ) $ 23,729 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 37,484 36,507 Provision for doubtful accounts 26,802 15,259 Stock-based compensation 92,590 91,006 Noncash lease cost 31,545 31,379 Deferred income taxes (6,505 ) (673 ) Other adjustments, net 1,316 (2,559 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,783 ) (29,395 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,552 (2,312 ) Operating lease liabilities (34,284 ) (31,002 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 23,181 17,329 Net cash provided by operating activities 128,385 149,268 Investing Activities Sales and maturities of marketable securities — available-for-sale 290,395 — Purchases of marketable securities — held-to-maturity (87,438 ) (396,648 ) Maturities of marketable securities — held-to-maturity 93,200 530,597 Release of escrow deposit — 28,750 Purchases of property, equipment and software (24,072 ) (29,950 ) Other investing activities 329 383 Net cash provided by investing activities 272,414 133,132 Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans 11,620 15,813 Repurchases of common stock — (474,993 ) Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards (12,557 ) (32,784 ) Other financing activities (433 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (1,370 ) (491,964 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (132 ) 258 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 399,297 (209,306 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 192,318 354,835 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period $ 591,615 $ 145,529

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements made during the above referenced webcast may include information relating to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure."

We define EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: provision for (benefit from) income taxes; other income, net; and depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: provision for (benefit from) income taxes; other income, net; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; and, in certain periods, certain other income and expense items, such as restructuring costs and fees related to shareholder activism. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by Yelp management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve Yelp’s annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of Yelp’s primary business operations. Accordingly, Yelp believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of Yelp’s financial results as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). In particular, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as substitutes for, or superior to, net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Some of these limitations are:

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect all cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Yelp's working capital needs;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of the recording or release of valuation allowances or tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to Yelp;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account any income or costs that management determines are not indicative of ongoing operating performance, such as restructuring costs and fees related to shareholder activism; and

other companies, including those in Yelp’s industry, may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, you should consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin alongside other financial performance measures, net income (loss) and Yelp’s other GAAP results.

The following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) income $ (1,020 ) $ 10,061 $ (40,513 ) $ 23,729 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 10,744 2,552 (9,484 ) 5,781 Other income, net (399 ) (3,063 ) (3,277 ) (11,645 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,544 12,391 37,484 36,507 EBITDA 21,869 21,941 (15,790 ) 54,372 Stock-based compensation 30,255 29,236 92,590 91,006 Fees related to shareholder activism(1) — 7,116 — 7,116 Restructuring 535 — 3,847 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,659 $ 58,293 $ 80,647 $ 152,494 Net revenue $ 220,807 $ 262,474 $ 639,738 $ 745,371 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24 % 22 % 13 % 20 % (1) Recorded within general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

