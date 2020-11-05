nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We delivered record quarterly revenues and exceeded the high-end of our third quarter outlook due to strong performance in each of our end markets and geographies,” commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our third quarter results reflect the continued execution of our strategy to grow in aerospace and defense, which included new directed energy applications, and to increase sales to strategic industrial customers outside of China.

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

“Increased sales and a favorable mix resulted in higher gross margins and better overall profitability compared to the prior quarter,” continued Keeney. “While we remain concerned about the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and an uncertain macroeconomic environment, we continue to see strong demand from our customers globally in the fourth quarter.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2020 2019 % Change Revenues $ 61,732 $ 43,814 40.9 % Gross margin 27.8 % 29.6 % Loss from operations $ (3,976 ) $ (696 ) (471.3 ) % Operating margin (6.4 ) % (1.6 ) % Net loss $ (2,110 ) $ (778 ) (171.2 ) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 6,211 $ 2,696 130.4 % Adjusted EBITDA, as percentage of revenues 10.1 % 6.2 %

(1) A reconciliation of the non GAAP information provided here to the most directly comparable GAAP metric has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this release.

Revenues of $61.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 were up 40.9% compared to $43.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 27.8% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 29.6% for the third quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $(2.1) million, or net loss of $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(0.8) million, or net loss of $(0.02) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.3 million, or non-GAAP net income of $0.12 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.3 million, or non-GAAP net income of $0.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP information provided here to the most directly comparable GAAP metric have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this release.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, nLIGHT expects revenues to be in the range of $59 million to $65 million, gross margin to be in the range of 25% to 29%, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $3 million to $7 million.

Investor Conference Call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Wednesday, November 5, 2020

Parties interested in listening to nLIGHT’s quarterly conference call may do so by dialing 1-833-535-2198 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-412-902-6775 (international and toll), with the conference title: nLIGHT Third Quarter 2020 Earnings. The call can also be accessed via the web by going to nLIGHT’s Investor Relations page at http://investors.nlight.net.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release contains non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted. We use Adjusted EBITDA to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of performance as it is commonly utilized by us and the investment community to analyze operating performance in our industry. Similarly, we believe that providing non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, is useful to our investors as they present an informative supplemental view of our results from period to period by removing the effect of stock-based compensation expense and other non-recurring items. However, the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are specific to us and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating them.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for income tax expense, other non-operating expense or income, interest expense or income, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs and other special items as determined by management, as applicable. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition and integration-related costs, and other special items as determined by management, as applicable. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by common weighted-average shares outstanding during the respective period plus the dilutive effect of any common stock equivalents during the period, if applicable.

Tables presenting the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), as well as the reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, respectively, the two most directly comparable GAAP financial metrics, are included at the end of this press release.

We have not reconciled our outlook for Adjusted EBITDA because unrealized and realized foreign exchange gains and losses cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted nor can the probable significance be determined at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “outlook,” “guidance,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “anticipates,” and similar expressions may identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected revenues, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA and our expectations regarding customer demand for our products, operating results, and financial position, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (1) the impact on our sales and operations of public health crises in China, the United States or internationally, including the COVID-19 pandemic, (2) our ability to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or maintain profitability in the future, (3) fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures, (4) downturns in the markets we serve could materially adversely affect our revenues and profitability, (5) our high levels of fixed costs and inventory levels may harm our gross profits and results of operations in the event that demand for our products declines or we maintain excess inventory levels, (6) the competitiveness of the markets for our products, (7) our substantial sales and operations in China, which expose us to risks inherent in doing business there, (8) the effect of current and potential tariffs and global trade policies on the cost of our products, (9) our manufacturing capacity and operations may not be appropriate for future levels of demand, (10) our reliance on a small number of customers for a significant portion of our revenues, and (11) the risk that we may be unable to protect our proprietary technology and intellectual property rights. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in nLIGHT's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including other risks, relevant factors and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of nLIGHT's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or subsequent filings with the SEC. nLIGHT undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

nLIGHT, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Products $ 51,117 $ 43,814 $ 133,151 $ 133,723 Development 10,615 — 23,934 — Total revenue 61,732 43,814 157,085 133,723 Cost of revenue: Products 34,645 30,852 95,142 91,376 Development 9,927 — 22,226 — Total cost of revenue(1) 44,572 30,852 117,368 91,376 Gross profit 17,160 12,962 39,717 42,347 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 11,126 6,402 29,136 19,318 Sales, general, and administrative(1) 10,010 7,256 27,343 23,972 Total operating expenses 21,136 13,658 56,479 43,290 Loss from operations (3,976 ) (696 ) (16,762 ) (943 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (96 ) 665 122 2,155 Other income, net 477 90 63 3 Income (loss) before income taxes (3,595 ) 59 (16,577 ) 1,215 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,485 ) 837 (162 ) 3,383 Net loss $ (2,110 ) $ (778 ) $ (16,415 ) $ (2,168 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.06 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.06 ) Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 38,558 37,262 38,195 37,005 Diluted 38,558 37,262 38,195 37,005 (1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenues $ 505 $ 340 $ 1,189 $ 816 Research and development 2,545 424 6,602 1,693 Sales, general, and administrative 3,633 315 8,692 2,860 $ 6,683 $ 1,079 $ 16,483 $ 5,369

nLIGHT, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,152 $ 117,252 Accounts receivable, net 23,452 27,126 Inventory 53,432 46,131 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,996 8,084 Total current assets 200,032 198,593 Restricted cash 291 41 Lease right-of-use assets 11,428 — Property and equipment, net 42,365 27,747 Intangible assets, net 9,088 10,006 Goodwill 12,503 9,872 Other assets, net 4,681 3,707 Total assets $ 280,388 $ 249,966 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,403 $ 12,700 Accrued liabilities 14,663 11,605 Deferred revenue 2,124 679 Lease liabilities 2,347 — Current portion of long-term debt 142 51 Total current liabilities 43,679 25,035 Non-current income taxes payable 7,219 6,429 Long-term lease liabilities 9,397 — Long-term debt 205 — Other long-term liabilities 3,796 1,894 Total liabilities 64,296 33,358 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - par value 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 351,703 336,732 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,757 ) (2,685 ) Accumulated deficit (133,869 ) (117,454 ) Total stockholders’ equity 216,092 216,608 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 280,388 $ 249,966

nLIGHT, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (16,415 ) $ (2,168 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 5,614 4,859 Amortization 4,319 1,935 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 2,162 — Provision for losses on accounts receivable 84 58 Stock-based compensation 16,483 5,369 Gain on disposal of assets — (7 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 4,094 (2,836 ) Inventory (6,411 ) (11,055 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,753 ) 2,590 Other assets (2,418 ) (2,670 ) Accounts payable 10,565 3,290 Accrued and other long-term liabilities 1,494 (1,337 ) Deferred revenues 1,405 (259 ) Lease liabilities (2,120 ) — Non-current income taxes payable 591 337 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 14,694 (1,894 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (168 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (19,395 ) (8,943 ) Capitalization of patents (717 ) (1,064 ) Proceeds from sale of assets — 19 Net cash used in investing activities (20,280 ) (9,988 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from term loan 15,000 — Principal payments on term loans and financing leases (15,126 ) (67 ) Proceeds from employee stock plan purchases 685 762 Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,117 1,032 Tax payments related to stock award issuances (3,314 ) (489 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,638 ) 1,238 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 373 29 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,851 ) (10,615 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 117,294 149,520 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 110,443 $ 138,905 Supplemental disclosures: Cash received for interest $ 312 $ 2,265 Cash paid for income taxes 1,015 1,741 Accrued purchases of property, equipment and patents 1,294 1,275 Accrued acquisition consideration 1,390 — Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities $ 13,470 $ —

nLIGHT, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (2,110 ) $ (778 ) $ (16,415 ) $ (2,168 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,485 ) 837 (162 ) 3,383 Other income, net (477 ) (90 ) (63 ) (3 ) Interest (income) expense, net 96 (665 ) (122 ) (2,155 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,504 2,313 9,933 6,794 Stock-based compensation 6,683 1,079 16,483 5,369 Acquisition and integration-related costs — — 50 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,211 $ 2,696 $ 9,704 $ 11,220 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Basic and Diluted Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (2,110 ) $ (778 ) $ (16,415 ) $ (2,168 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation(1) 6,683 1,079 16,483 5,369 Amortization of purchased intangibles 696 — 2,008 — Acquisition and integration-related costs — — 50 — Non-GAAP net income 5,269 301 2,126 3,201 GAAP weighted average shares outstanding 38,558 37,262 38,195 37,005 Participating securities 629 444 508 271 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares, basic 39,187 37,706 38,703 37,276 Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents 4,290 4,016 4,112 4,358 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares, diluted 43,477 41,722 42,815 41,634 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.08

(1) There is no income tax effect related to the stock-based compensation adjustment due to the full valuation allowance in the U.S.

