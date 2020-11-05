Owens & Minor to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced today that the company will participate in the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on November 12, 2020.

Ed Pesicka, President and CEO, of Owens & Minor, will participate in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at the conference. The discussion, which will begin at approximately 10:15 AM ET on November 12, 2020, will be webcast live and may be accessed at www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the website for 30 days.