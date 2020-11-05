Owens & Minor to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced today that the company will participate in the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on November 12, 2020.
Ed Pesicka, President and CEO, of Owens & Minor, will participate in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at the conference. The discussion, which will begin at approximately 10:15 AM ET on November 12, 2020, will be webcast live and may be accessed at www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the website for 30 days.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. With over 15,000 dedicated teammates serving healthcare industry customers in 70 countries, Owens & Minor helps to reduce total costs across the supply chain by optimizing episode and point-of-care performance, freeing up capital and clinical resources, and managing contracts to optimize financial performance. A FORTUNE 500 company, Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 in Richmond, Virginia, where it remains headquartered today. The Company has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter, and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005953/en/
