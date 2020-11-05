 

Ichor Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced management’s participation in the following upcoming investor events:

Event:

Stifel Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference

Date:

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

 

 

Event:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

Date:

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Presentation:

11:40am PST / 2:40pm EST

The presentation material utilized for each conference, and the live and archived webcast of the RBC presentation, will be made available on the investor relations page of Ichor’s website at ir.ichorsystems.com.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically-integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. ichorsystems.com.

