 

Airgain Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

Airgain, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced GAAP net loss of $0.3 million and GAAP EPS of $(0.03) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (Q3-20). The Q3-20 GAAP net loss decreased $0.4 million from net loss of $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (Q2-20). Q3-20 non-GAAP net income totaled $0.6 million or $0.06 per diluted share compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.2 million or $0.02 per diluted share in Q2-20. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $0.7 million in Q3-20 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million in Q2-20 (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

“I am pleased we executed to our previous financial guidance for the third quarter and equally excited about the prospects for growth across our markets in 2021,” said Airgain’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Jacob Suen. “We are seeing very positive responses from prospective customers for our new product platform, AirgainConnect, which is expected to drive material growth in 2021.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Sales of $13.0 million
  • Gross margin of 46.3%
  • Net loss of $0.3 million
  • GAAP earnings per share of $(0.03)
  • Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.06
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Sales increased 13.7% to $13.0 million in Q3-20 compared to $11.4 million in Q2-20. This increase was primarily due to partial recovery from COVID-19 related revenue declines from carriers in Q2‑20. Our Q3-20 sales decrease of $0.1 million from $13.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019 (Q3-19) was due to a significantly larger order of an automotive product in Q3-19, as offset by an increase in revenue from several large volume embedded antenna products in Q3-20.

Gross profit increased 11.8% in Q3-20 to $6.0 million from $5.4 million in Q2-20. Gross margin was 46.3% in Q3-20, which decreased from 47.1% in Q2-20 largely due to unfavorable product sales mix. Q3-20 gross margin increased 0.1% from 46.2% in Q3-19.

Total operating expenses of $6.2 million for Q3-20 increased 4.0% compared to $6.0 million in Q2‑20 primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses. Q3-20 operating expenses decreased 0.8% from $6.3 million in Q3-19. The decrease was primarily due to lower travel expenses. Q3-20 non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $5.5 million compared to non-GAAP operating expenses of $5.2 million in Q2-20. Non-GAAP operating expenses for Q3-19 were $5.6 million (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Net loss totaled $0.3 million or $(0.03) per share (based on 9.7 million shares) in Q3-20, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million or $(0.08) per share (based on 9.7 million shares) in Q2-20. The Q3-20 net loss increased $0.1 million as compared to the Q3-19 net loss of $0.1 million or $(0.01) per share (based on 9.7 million shares). Q3-20 non-GAAP net income totaled $0.6 million or $0.06 per share (based on 10.1 million diluted shares), compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share (based on 9.9 million diluted shares) in Q2-20. Non-GAAP net income in Q3-19 was $0.5 million or $0.05 per share (based on 10.0 million diluted shares) (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation) increased to $0.7 million in Q3-20 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million in Q2-20. The Q3-19 Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

First Nine Months 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Sales of $35.7 million
  • Gross margin of 46.9%
  • Net loss of $2.2 million
  • GAAP earnings per share of $(0.23)
  • Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.03
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million

First Nine Months 2020 Financial Results

Sales decreased 16.5% to $35.7 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to $42.7 million in the same nine month period a year ago. The lower sales were primarily driven by impacts from COVID-19 and a product cycle transition for several large volume embedded antenna products.

Gross profit decreased 14.3% in the first nine months of 2020 to $16.7 million from $19.5 million in the same nine month period a year ago. Gross margin was 46.9% in the first nine months of 2020, which increased from 45.8% in the same nine month period a year ago and is primarily due to product cost reductions.

Total operating expenses of $18.9 million for the first nine months of 2020 decreased 1.2% compared to $19.1 million in the same nine month period a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to lower travel expenses and tradeshow cancellations, but partially offset by an increase in engineering product development costs and personnel-related expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $16.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to non-GAAP operating expenses of $17.1 million in the same nine month period a year ago (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

In the first nine months of 2020 net loss totaled $2.2 million or $(0.23) per share (based on 9.7 million shares), compared to net income of $0.9 million or $0.09 per share (based on 10.1 million diluted shares) in the same nine month period a year ago. For the first nine months of 2020 non-GAAP net income totaled $0.3 million or $0.03 per share (based on 9.9 million diluted shares), compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.6 million or $0.25 per share (based on 10.1 million diluted shares) in the same nine month period a year ago (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million in the same nine month period a year ago (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Outlook

  • Total sales are expected to be in the range of $12.25 million to $13.25 million
  • Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 45.5% to 46.5%
  • Non-GAAP operating expense is expected to be $5.60 million, plus or minus $0.10 million
  • Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share is expected to be $0.03 at midpoint
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $0.41 million at midpoint

Our financial outlook for the three months ending December 31, 2020 (Q4-20), including reconciliations of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income, operating expense, and EPS and to adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

Airgain management will hold a conference call today Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and to provide an update on business conditions.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific)

Please follow the below web address to register for the Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. Upon registering, you will be provided call details with a unique ID. There will be a reminder email sent out to all registered participants.

Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5654866

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the call is available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern on the same day through December 5, 2020.

U.S. replay dial-in: 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406
Replay ID: 5654866

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, and fleet and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of launch of the first product from our AirgainConnect platform, and our Q4-20 financial outlook and prospects for growth across our markets in 2021, including AirgainConnect. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks related to the timing of the launch of AT&T’s FirstNet network upon which our AirgainConnect products will operate; our operating results may fluctuate significantly, including based on seasonal factors, which makes future operating results difficult to predict and could cause our operating results to fall below expectations or guidance; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers, and the overall supply chain that our antennas are used in, as well as adversely affecting the general U.S. and global economic conditions and financial markets, and, ultimately, our sales and operating results; our products are subject to intense competition, including competition from the customers to whom we sell and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates, and market share; risks associated with the performance of our products including risks associated with introducing AirgainConnect into the newly licensed Band 14 frequencies; our future success depends on our ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products for the wireless market that meet the needs of our customers, including our ability to transition to provide a more diverse solutions capability; our ability to identify and consummate strategic acquisitions and partnerships; we sell to customers who are extremely price conscious, and a few customers represent a significant portion of our sales, and if we lose any of these customers, our sales could decrease significantly; we rely on a few contract manufacturers to produce and ship all of our products, a single or limited number of suppliers for some components of our products and channel partners to sell and support our products, and the failure to manage our relationships with these parties successfully could adversely affect our ability to market and sell our products; risks associated with ramping up and relying on a new third-party manufacturer; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (non-GAAP net income (loss)), non-GAAP earnings per (basic or diluted) share (non-GAAP EPS), and non-GAAP operating expenses. We believe these financial measures provide useful information to investors with which to analyze our operating trends and performance.

In computing Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP EPS, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, which represents non-cash charges for the fair value of stock awards; other income, which includes loss on disposals and/or interest income offset by interest expense; depreciation and/or amortization; and provision for income taxes. In computing non-GAAP operating expenses we exclude stock-based compensation expense and amortization. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses; we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time. Management considers these types of expenses and adjustments, to a great extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period.

Our Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP EPS, and non-GAAP operating expenses measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. Our Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP EPS, and non-GAAP operating expenses are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. We do not consider these non-GAAP measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. Reconciliations with specific adjustments to GAAP results and outlooks are provided at the end of this release.

Airgain, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

 

December 31, 2019

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

35,795

 

 

$

13,197

 

Short-term investments

 

 

2,184

 

 

 

21,686

 

Trade accounts receivable

 

 

4,182

 

 

 

7,656

 

Inventory

 

 

1,077

 

 

 

1,193

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

1,469

 

 

 

1,361

 

Total current assets

 

 

44,707

 

 

 

45,093

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

2,323

 

 

 

2,126

 

Goodwill

 

 

3,700

 

 

 

3,700

 

Customer relationships, net

 

 

2,748

 

 

 

3,110

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

574

 

 

 

687

 

Other assets

 

 

197

 

 

 

10

 

Total assets

 

$

54,249

 

 

$

54,726

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

3,078

 

 

$

3,838

 

Accrued bonus

 

 

1,220

 

 

 

1,385

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

 

1,653

 

 

 

1,536

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

5,951

 

 

 

6,759

 

Deferred tax liability

 

 

44

 

 

 

52

 

Deferred rent obligation under operating lease

 

 

190

 

 

 

11

 

Total liabilities

 

 

6,185

 

 

 

6,822

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, par value $0.0001, 200,000 shares authorized; 10,302 shares issued and 9,768 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020; and 10,146 shares issued and 9,681 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019

 

 

99,597

 

 

 

96,623

 

Treasury stock, at cost: 534 shares and 465 shares at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

(5,267

)

 

 

(4,659

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

1

 

 

 

8

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(46,267

)

 

 

(44,068

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

48,064

 

 

 

47,904

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

54,249

 

 

$

54,726

 

Airgain, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Sales

$

13,010

 

 

$

11,446

 

 

$

13,142

 

 

$

35,672

 

 

$

42,713

 

Cost of goods sold

 

6,981

 

 

 

6,052

 

 

 

7,067

 

 

 

18,924

 

 

 

23,167

 

Gross profit

 

6,029

 

 

 

5,394

 

 

 

6,075

 

 

 

16,748

 

 

 

19,546

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

2,231

 

 

 

2,224

 

 

 

2,403

 

 

 

6,873

 

 

 

6,944

 

Sales and marketing

 

1,559

 

 

 

1,379

 

 

 

1,461

 

 

 

4,477

 

 

 

5,964

 

General and administrative

 

2,439

 

 

 

2,389

 

 

 

2,416

 

 

 

7,506

 

 

 

6,168

 

Total operating expenses

 

6,229

 

 

 

5,992

 

 

 

6,280

 

 

 

18,856

 

 

 

19,076

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

(200

)

 

 

(598

)

 

 

(205

)

 

 

(2,108

)

 

 

470

 

Other expense (income):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

(23

)

 

 

(47

)

 

 

(183

)

 

 

(194

)

 

 

(558

)

Other expense

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

Total other income

 

(23

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(183

)

 

 

(183

)

 

 

(558

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(177

)

 

 

(562

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(1,925

)

 

 

1,028

 

Provision for income taxes

 

84

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

274

 

 

 

165

 

Net income (loss)

$

(261

)

 

$

(736

)

 

$

(135

)

 

$

(2,199

)

 

$

863

 

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

0.09

 

Diluted

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

0.09

 

Weighted average shares used in calculating income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

9,710

 

 

 

9,683

 

 

 

9,711

 

 

 

9,694

 

 

 

9,678

 

Diluted

 

9,710

 

 

 

9,683

 

 

 

9,711

 

 

 

9,694

 

 

 

10,083

Airgain, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(2,199

)

 

$

863

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

348

 

 

 

373

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

Amortization

 

 

475

 

 

 

491

 

Amortization of premium (discounts) on investments, net

 

 

49

 

 

 

(248

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

1,956

 

 

 

1,605

 

Deferred tax liability

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts receivable

 

 

3,474

 

 

 

(1,551

)

Inventory

 

 

116

 

 

 

86

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(120

)

 

 

(500

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(756

)

 

 

305

 

Accrued bonus

 

 

(165

)

 

 

(674

)

Accrued liabilities and other

 

 

296

 

 

 

125

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

3,477

 

 

 

875

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

 

 

(753

)

 

 

(30,080

)

Maturities of available-for-sale securities

 

 

20,199

 

 

 

29,520

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(560

)

 

 

(1,045

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

18,886

 

 

 

(1,605

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(608

)

 

 

(799

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net

 

 

1,018

 

 

 

779

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

410

 

 

 

(20

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

22,773

 

 

 

(750

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash; beginning of period

 

 

13,197

 

 

 

13,621

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash; end of period

 

$

35,970

 

 

$

12,871

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes paid

 

$

137

 

 

$

54

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrual of property and equipment

 

$

 

 

$

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

35,795

 

 

$

12,871

 

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

 

175

 

 

 

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

$

35,970

 

 

$

12,871

 

Airgain, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income (loss)

$

(261

)

 

$

(736

)

 

$

(135

)

 

$

(2,199

)

 

$

863

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

634

 

 

 

654

 

 

 

549

 

 

 

1,956

 

 

 

1,605

 

Amortization

 

153

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

475

 

 

 

491

 

Other income

 

(23

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(183

)

 

 

(183

)

 

 

(558

)

Provision for income taxes

 

84

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

274

 

 

 

165

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders

$

587

 

 

$

214

 

 

$

507

 

 

$

323

 

 

$

2,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.27

 

Diluted

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.25

 

Weighted average shares used in calculating non-GAAP income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

9,710

 

 

 

9,683

 

 

 

9,711

 

 

 

9,694

 

 

 

9,678

 

Diluted

 

10,069

 

 

 

9,857

 

 

 

10,041

 

 

 

9,929

 

 

 

10,083

 

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Expenses

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Operating expenses

$

6,229

 

 

$

5,992

 

 

$

6,280

 

 

$

18,856

 

 

$

19,076

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(634

)

 

 

(654

)

 

 

(549

)

 

 

(1,956

)

 

 

(1,605

)

Amortization

 

(121

)

 

 

(124

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(376

)

 

 

(392

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

5,474

 

 

$

5,214

 

 

$

5,601

 

 

$

16,524

 

 

$

17,079

 

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income (loss)

$

(261

)

 

$

(736

)

 

$

(135

)

 

$

(2,199

)

 

$

863

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

634

 

 

 

654

 

 

 

549

 

 

 

1,956

 

 

 

1,605

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

259

 

 

 

278

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

823

 

 

 

864

 

Interest income, net

 

(23

)

 

 

(47

)

 

 

(183

)

 

 

(194

)

 

 

(558

)

Provision for income taxes

 

84

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

274

 

 

 

165

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

693

 

 

$

323

 

 

$

612

 

 

$

660

 

 

$

2,939

 

Q4 Projections

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliations of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income, Operating

 

Expense, and EPS and to Adjusted EBITDA

 

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

(in millions, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(0.49

)

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(0.49

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

0.63

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

0.63

 

Amortization

 

 

0.15

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

0.26

 

Interest income, net

 

 

(0.02

)

 

Interest income, net

 

 

(0.02

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

0.03

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

0.03

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

0.30

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

0.41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expense Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

 

$

6.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(0.63

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization

 

 

(0.12

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

 

$

5.60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS Reconciliation(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP EPS

 

$

(0.05

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP EPS

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Amounts are based on 9.8 million basic and 10.1 million diluted shares outstanding.

 

Airgain Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Airgain Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Airgain, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced GAAP …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Airgain Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4: 30 p.m. ET
13.10.20
Getac Selects Airgain as a Strategic Partner for Rugged Computer Systems