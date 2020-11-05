Anaplan Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released before market open and posted on the Anaplan Investor Center website .

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Anaplan’s executive management team will hold a conference call and webcast beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET to share financial results and business highlights.

Event: Anaplan Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 (Q3 FY21) Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Time: 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call: Please see online registration

Replay: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 with passcode 2554059

Live Webcast: https://investors.anaplan.com or with replay available for 12 months

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company helping global enterprises orchestrate business performance. Leaders across industries rely on our platform—powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology—to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 20 offices globally, 175 partners and approximately 1,500 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

Investors and others should note that the Company routinely uses the Investor Center section of its corporate website to announce material information to investors and the marketplace. While not all of the information that the Company posts on its corporate website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information that it shares on www.anaplan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006182/en/