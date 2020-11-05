Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today reported strong results for its fiscal second quarter 2021 ended September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for its fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2020 and increased its outlook for the fiscal year 2021, ending March 31, 2021. For additional information, please see the fiscal second quarter 2021 results slide deck posted to the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.take2games.com .

GAAP net revenue was $841.1 million, as compared to $857.8 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter. Recurrent consumer spending (which is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases) increased 56% and accounted for 59% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue in fiscal second quarter 2021 were NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Borderlands 3; PGA TOUR 2K21; Social Point’s mobile offerings; the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy; Sid Meier’s Civilization VI; and the WWE series.

Digitally-delivered GAAP net revenue increased 16% to $711.3 million, as compared to $615.8 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter, and accounted for 85% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP digitally-delivered net revenue in fiscal second quarter 2021 were NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Borderlands 3; Social Point’s mobile offerings; PGA TOUR 2K21; the Mafia Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy; the WWE series; and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.

GAAP net income increased 38% to $99.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, as compared to $71.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year.

During the six-month period ended September 30, 2020, GAAP net cash provided by operating activities increased 335% to $626.7 million, as compared to $144.2 million in the same period last year. During the six-month period ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP), which is defined as GAAP net cash from operating activities, adjusted for changes in restricted cash, increased 1135% to $509.4 million, as compared to $41.2 million in the same period last year (please see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” for additional information). As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and short-term investments of $2.386 billion.

The following data, together with a management reporting tax rate of 16%, are used internally by the Company’s management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP financial results in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Data $ in thousands Statement of operations Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold Stock-based compensation Impact of business reorganization Business acquisition Amortization & impairment of acquired intangible assets Loss on long-term investments Net revenue $841,142 116,392 Cost of goods sold 432,505 13,450 (19,396 ) (4,411 ) Gross Profit 408,637 102,942 19,396 4,411 Operating expenses 293,270 (25,912 ) (239 ) (2,512 ) (2,364 ) Income from operations 115,367 102,942 45,308 239 2,512 6,775 Interest and other, net 2,706 (1,669 ) Loss on long-term investments 655 (655 ) Income before income taxes 117,418 101,273 45,308 239 2,512 6,775 655

In order to calculate net income per diluted share for management reporting purposes, the Company uses its fully diluted share count of 115.4 million.

Operational Metric – Net Bookings

Net Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives.

During fiscal second quarter 2021, total Net Bookings grew to $957.5 million, as compared to $950.5 million during last year’s fiscal second quarter. Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending grew 43% and accounted for 64% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to Net Bookings in fiscal second quarter 2021 were NBA 2K21 and NBA 2K20; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; PGA TOUR 2K21; Borderlands 3; Social Point’s mobile offerings; the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy; the WWE series; and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.

Catalog accounted for $587.3 million of Net Bookings led by Grand Theft Auto; NBA 2K; Red Dead Redemption; Borderlands; Social Point’s mobile offerings; the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy; and the WWE series.

Digitally-delivered Net Bookings grew 14% to $791.7 million, as compared to $695.3 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter, and accounted for 83% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to digitally-delivered Net Bookings in fiscal second quarter 2021 were NBA 2K21 and NBA 2K20; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Borderlands 3; PGA TOUR 2K21; Social Point’s mobile offerings; the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy; Sid Meier’s Civilization VI; and the WWE series.

Management Comments

“Our positive momentum continued in the fiscal second quarter with operating results that significantly exceeded our expectations,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. “Our terrific results were highlighted by the outperformance of NBA 2K, PGA TOUR 2K21, and the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy, reflecting our ability to deliver consistently the highest quality entertainment experiences to consumers.

“As a result of our better-than-expected second quarter operating results and increased forecast for the balance of the year, we are raising our fiscal 2021 outlook, and we now expect record Net Bookings of over $3 billion.

“With the strongest development pipeline in the history of the Company and our ongoing investment in emerging markets, platforms and business models, Take-Two is exceedingly well positioned to capitalize on the many positive trends in our industry and to generate growth and margin expansion over the long-term.”

COVID-19 Response

At Take-Two, our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees and their families. After moving to work-from-home environments by mid-March, several of our offices have re-opened on a voluntary basis. With more people staying at home, we have experienced, and are continuing to experience, heightened levels of engagement and Net Bookings growth-to-date. The full extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our business, operations and financial results will depend on numerous evolving factors that we are not able to predict. The key risks to our business are set forth under the heading “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in this release and in Take-Two’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Business and Product Highlights

Since July 1, 2020:

Take-Two:

Acquired privately-held Playdots, Inc. for final consideration of $196 million, comprised of $98 million in cash and the balance in newly issued shares of Take-Two common stock. Founded in 2013 and based in New York City, Playdots builds mobile games with unique and thoughtful designs. They are best known for Two Dots, which has been downloaded over 80 million times since its launch six years ago and that continues to deeply engage audiences throughout the world. Playdots is led by Nir Efrat, who came to Playdots in March 2018 and serves as its Chief Executive Officer. Prior to Playdots, Efrat was Head of Franchises and Studios at King, the creator of the widely successful Candy Crush mobile game series. He will continue to lead Playdots and its approximately 70 employees. Playdots has a robust development pipeline with a number of innovative puzzle games planned for launch over the coming years.

Rockstar Games:

Acquired Ruffian Games. Based in Dundee, Scotland, the studio will operate under the new name of Rockstar Dundee. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Founded in 2008 by Gary Liddon and Billy Thomson, Ruffian partnered with Microsoft to work on the Crackdown series, and with 343 Industries on Halo: Reach from the Halo Master Chief Collection , among many other projects. Ruffian’s talented team of just over 40 have a depth of development experience that even includes work on some early Rockstar titles from the Grand Theft Auto and Manhunt series. Both Liddon and Thomson will remain on-board as Co-Studio Directors of Rockstar Dundee.

series, and with 343 Industries on from the , among many other projects. Ruffian’s talented team of just over 40 have a depth of development experience that even includes work on some early Rockstar titles from the and series. Both Liddon and Thomson will remain on-board as Co-Studio Directors of Rockstar Dundee. Released new free content updates for Red Dead Online including: The Naturalist , a massive new update to Red Dead Online featuring the latest specialist Role: The Naturalist, giving players the opportunity to track, study and sample animals for Naturalist Harriet Davenport, or hunt them for the trapper Gus MacMillan. The update also featured Legendary Animals, Legendary Animal Sighting Missions, Poaching Missions, new Free Roam Events, two new weapons, a new variant of the Varmint Rifle, the Advanced Camera, new clothing, and an assortment of unique items and rewards in the latest edition of Outlaw Pass: The Outlaw Pass No. 3.

including: Released new free content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online , including The Los Santos Summer Special Update, which introduced six Superyacht Life Co-Op Missions, 15 new Vehicles, nine Open Wheel Race Tracks and the new Open Wheel Race Creator, new Business Battles, the Diamond Adversary Series, two new Arcade Cabinets, new collectibles, clothing and Ambient Events, plus multiple gameplay improvements.

, including The Los Santos Summer Special Update, which introduced six Superyacht Life Co-Op Missions, 15 new Vehicles, nine Open Wheel Race Tracks and the new Open Wheel Race Creator, new Business Battles, the Diamond Adversary Series, two new Arcade Cabinets, new collectibles, clothing and Ambient Events, plus multiple gameplay improvements. Both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online will receive major updates later this fiscal year, featuring an extension to existing Frontier Pursuits for Red Dead Online, as well as Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest update ever, featuring a new take on Heists in a new location.

2K:

Launched NBA 2K21 , the next iteration of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series, for current-generation platforms worldwide. With its release, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and basketball culture, including exciting improvements upon its best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features and deep, varied game modes. Featuring Portland Trail Blazers’ superstar Damian Lillard on the cover, the current-gen version of NBA 2K21 is available for $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC and Stadia. The NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition for current-gen features basketball legend Kobe Bryant on a unique custom cover with his No. 8 jersey and is available for $99.99. Of note, the Mamba Forever Edition includes dual-access to NBA 2K21 for current and next-gen versions of the game on either PlayStation or Xbox consoles, providing purchasers with a copy of the standard edition of the game on the other generation within the same console family. NBA 2K21 will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they launch in November 2020.

, the next iteration of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series, for current-generation platforms worldwide. With its release, offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and basketball culture, including exciting improvements upon its best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features and deep, varied game modes. Featuring Portland Trail Blazers’ superstar Damian Lillard on the cover, the current-gen version of is available for $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC and Stadia. The for current-gen features basketball legend Kobe Bryant on a unique custom cover with his No. 8 jersey and is available for $99.99. Of note, the includes dual-access to for current and next-gen versions of the game on either PlayStation or Xbox consoles, providing purchasers with a copy of the standard edition of the game on the other generation within the same console family. will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they launch in November 2020. Launched Mafia: Definitive Edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Developed by 2K and Hangar 13, Mafia: Definitive Edition is a comprehensive, built-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia . The remake features an updated script, additional cutscenes, all-new gameplay sequences and features, a re-recorded orchestral score, and other enhancements.

for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Developed by 2K and Hangar 13, is a comprehensive, built-from-the-ground-up remake of the original . The remake features an updated script, additional cutscenes, all-new gameplay sequences and features, a re-recorded orchestral score, and other enhancements. Launched WWE 2K Battlegrounds , the arcade-style brawler that will bring over-the-top WWE action to a new level of intensity, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC , Switch and Stadia. Developed by Saber Interactive, WWE 2K Battlegrounds brings fast-paced action and an assortment of power-ups, special moves, unconventional melee items and interactive environments to take the brawl to the next level. Players can take on the challenges alone or compete with friends and family in person or online in cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes.

, the arcade-style brawler that will bring over-the-top WWE action to a new level of intensity, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC , Switch and Stadia. Developed by Saber Interactive, brings fast-paced action and an assortment of power-ups, special moves, unconventional melee items and interactive environments to take the brawl to the next level. Players can take on the challenges alone or compete with friends and family in person or online in cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes. Launched PGA TOUR 2K21 from HB Studios for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (digital), PC and Stadia. The game features PGA TOUR professional Justin Thomas as its cover athlete; officially licensed pro players, courses and gear; the most realistic course scanning to date; play-by-play commentary by Luke Elvy and Rich Beem; a new PGA TOUR Career Mode, online and local multiplayer; course and player customization; and online societies.

from HB Studios for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (digital), PC and Stadia. The game features PGA TOUR professional Justin Thomas as its cover athlete; officially licensed pro players, courses and gear; the most realistic course scanning to date; play-by-play commentary by Luke Elvy and Rich Beem; a new PGA TOUR Career Mode, online and local multiplayer; course and player customization; and online societies. Announced that Borderlands 3 will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they launch in November 2020. In addition, 2K announced a second Season Pass for Borderlands 3 will be available on November 10, 2020 for all previously released and next-gen versions of the game. Season Pass 2 will include two brand new content add-ons - Designer’s Cut , which will add all new ways to play Borderlands 3 by introducing a new Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter, a new standalone mode called Arms Race, and more; and the Director’s Cut , which is planned for release in spring of next year.

will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they launch in November 2020. In addition, 2K announced a second Season Pass for will be available on November 10, 2020 for all previously released and next-gen versions of the game. will include two brand new content add-ons - , which will add all new ways to play by introducing a new Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter, a new standalone mode called Arms Race, and more; and the , which is planned for release in spring of next year. Announced that Season 7 of WWE SuperCard , the newest addition to the action-packed collectible card-battling game, is scheduled to launch in November 2020 as a free, downloadable update for iOS, Android and Facebook Gaming.

of , the newest addition to the action-packed collectible card-battling game, is scheduled to launch in November 2020 as a free, downloadable update for iOS, Android and Facebook Gaming. The NBA 2K League concluded its third season on August 28, 2020 with Wizards District Gaming winning the 2020 League Championship. Games were simulcast live on the NBA 2K League ’s Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as ESPN's platforms and Sportsnet (Canada). The NBA 2K League has begun the tryout process for its fourth season, set to take place in 2021.

concluded its third season on August 28, 2020 with Wizards District Gaming winning the 2020 League Championship. Games were simulcast live on the ’s Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as ESPN's platforms and Sportsnet (Canada). The has begun the tryout process for its fourth season, set to take place in 2021. Announced a partnership with OneTeam Partners and the National Football League Players Association that will allow the label to include the names, numbers, images and likenesses for over 2,000 current NFL players in multiple, non-simulation football games that are currently in development and set to launch starting in calendar year 2021, during fiscal 2022.

Private Division:

Released, along with Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon , the first narrative-led expansion for the critically acclaimed, darkly humorous sci-fi RPG for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The expansion will be coming later to Nintendo Switch. The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is available individually or at a discount as part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass , which will also include The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos , the second expansion set to launch in the first half of calendar 2021.

, the first narrative-led expansion for the critically acclaimed, darkly humorous sci-fi RPG for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The expansion will be coming later to Nintendo Switch. is available individually or at a discount as part of , which will also include , the second expansion set to launch in the first half of calendar 2021. Announced three new publishing agreements with top independent developers Moon Studios, League of Geeks, and Roll7. In collaboration with these developers, Private Division will announce more details about each specific project in the future. The first of these titles is expected to launch in fiscal year 2022.

Outlook for Fiscal 2021

Take-Two is providing its initial outlook for its fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2020 and increasing its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021:

Third Quarter Ending December 31, 2020

GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $760 to $810 million

GAAP net income is expected to range from $128 to $140 million

GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to range from $1.10 to $1.21

Share count used to calculate both GAAP and management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 115.9 million (1)

Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $675 to $725 million

The Company is also providing selected data and its management reporting tax rate of 16%, which are used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ending December 31, 2020 Financial Data $ in millions GAAP outlook (2) Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold Stock-based compensation Amortization of acquired intangible assets Net revenue $760 to $810 ($85) Cost of goods sold $291 to $317 $46 ($55) ($5) Operating Expenses $325 to $335 ($26) ($3) Interest and other, net ($1) Income before income taxes $145 to $159 ($131) $81 $8

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $3.05 to $3.15 billion

GAAP net income is expected to range from $372 to $403 million

GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to range from $3.22 to $3.49

Share count used to calculate both GAAP and management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 115.5 million (3)

Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be over $690 million

Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) is expected to be over $650 million (4)

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $75 million

Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $3.15 to $3.25 billion

The Company is also providing selected data and its management reporting tax rate of 16%, which are used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2021 Financial Data $ in millions GAAP outlook (2) Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold Stock-based compensation Loss on long-term investments Amortization of acquired intangible assets Reorganization & Acquisition Net revenue $3,050 to $3,150 $100 Cost of goods sold $1,441 to $1,487 $12 ($83) ($17) Operating Expenses $1,205 to $1,225 ($97) ($11) ($3) Interest and other, net ($14) $3 ($1) Income before income taxes $418 to $452 $85 $180 $1 $28 $3

1) Includes 115.0 million basic shares and 0.9 million shares representing the potential dilution from unvested employee stock grants. 2) The individual components of the financial outlook may not foot to the totals, as the Company does not expect actual results for every component to be at the low end or high end of the outlook range simultaneously. 3) Includes 114.6 million basic shares and 0.9 million shares representing the potential dilution from unvested employee stock grants. 4) Includes a $40 million net increase in restricted cash for fiscal 2021.

Key assumptions and dependencies underlying the Company’s outlook include: the timely delivery of the titles included in this financial outlook; a stable economic environment; continued consumer acceptance of Xbox One and PlayStation 4; the ability to develop and publish products that capture market share for these current generation systems while also leveraging opportunities on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, PC, mobile and other platforms; and stable foreign exchange rates. See also “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” below.

Product Releases

The following titles have been released since July 1, 2020:

Label Title Platforms Release Date Private Division Kerbal Space Program: Shared Horizons (free update) PC July 1, 2020 2K Sid Meier's Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass: Ethiopia Pack (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC July 23, 2020 Rockstar Games Red Dead Online: The Naturalist PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia July 28, 2020 2K PGA TOUR 2K21 PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia August 21, 2020 2K NBA 2K21 PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia September 4, 2020 Private Division The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, PC September 9, 2020 2K Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Flustercluck (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia September 10, 2020 2K WWE 2K Battlegrounds PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia September 18, 2020 2K Sid Meier's Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass: Byzantium & Gaul Pack (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC September 24, 2020 2K Mafia I Definitive Edition PS4, Xbox One, PC September 25, 2020 2K PGA TOUR 2K21 - 3-Hole Match Types Update (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia October 2, 2020 Private Division Kerbal Space Program: Shared Horizons (free update) PS4, Xbox One October 14, 2020 2K PGA TOUR 2K21 - Halloween Update (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia October 20, 2020 2K WWE 2K Battlegrounds DLC (free update) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia November 4, 2020 Take-Two's lineup of future titles announced to-date includes: Label Title Platforms Release Date 2K Borderlands 3 Xbox Series X (digital only) November 10, 2020 2K NBA 2K21 Xbox Series X November 10, 2020 2K Borderlands 3 - Season Pass 2 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Stadia November 10, 2020 2K Borderlands 3 PS5 (digital only) November 12, 2020 2K NBA 2K21 PS5 November 12, 2020 2K WWE SuperCard: Season 7 iOS, Android, Facebook Gaming November 2020 Private Division The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, PC 1st Half Calendar 2021 Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto V PS5, Xbox Series X Fiscal 2022 Private Division Kerbal Space Program 2 PS4, Xbox One, PC Fiscal 2023

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses a Non-GAAP measure of financial performance: Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash from operating activities, adjusted for changes in restricted cash. The Company’s management believes it is important to consider Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow, in addition to net cash from operating activities, as it provides more transparency into current business trends without regard to the timing of payments from restricted cash, which is primarily related to a dedicated account limited to the payment of certain internal royalty obligations.

This Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. This Non-GAAP financial measure may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. In the future, Take-Two may also consider whether other items should also be excluded in calculating this Non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company. Management believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional useful information to measure Take-Two's financial and operating performance. In particular, this measure facilitates comparison of our operating performance between periods and may help investors to understand better the operating results of Take-Two. Internally, management uses this Non-GAAP financial measure in assessing the Company's operating results and in planning and forecasting. A reconciliation of this Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is contained in the financial tables to this press release.

Final Results

The financial results discussed herein are presented on a preliminary basis; final data will be included in Take-Two’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," “should,” "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers; the impact of reductions in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of potential inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 841,142 $ 857,841 $ 1,672,452 $ 1,398,300 Cost of goods sold: Internal royalties 127,804 109,991 341,867 172,880 Software development costs and royalties 142,771 211,996 290,818 320,437 Licenses 92,944 59,693 148,963 82,197 Product costs 68,986 86,568 127,546 134,203 Total cost of goods sold 432,505 468,248 909,194 709,717 Gross profit 408,637 389,593 763,258 688,583 Selling and marketing 113,691 149,566 198,470 241,387 General and administrative 91,433 76,659 193,606 151,492 Research and development 74,216 76,197 147,324 145,160 Depreciation and amortization 13,691 12,024 26,109 23,281 Business reorganization 239 327 239 713 Total operating expenses 293,270 314,773 565,748 562,033 Income from operations 115,367 74,820 197,510 126,550 Interest and other, net 2,706 8,054 10,924 18,479 Loss on long-term investments 655 - 655 - Income before income taxes 117,418 82,874 207,779 145,029 Provision for income taxes 18,097 11,059 19,953 26,934 Net income $ 99,321 $ 71,815 $ 187,826 $ 118,095 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.63 $ 1.65 $ 1.05 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.63 $ 1.63 $ 1.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 114,444 113,117 114,153 112,869 Diluted 115,414 114,077 115,245 113,925 Computation of Basic EPS: Net income $ 99,321 $ 71,815 $ 187,826 $ 118,095 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 114,444 113,117 114,153 112,869 Basic earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.63 $ 1.65 $ 1.05 Computation of Diluted EPS: Net income for diluted EPS calculation $ 99,321 $ 71,815 $ 187,826 $ 118,095 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 114,444 113,117 114,153 112,869 Add: dilutive effect of common stock equivalents 970 960 1,092 1,056 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 115,414 114,077 115,245 113,925 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.63 $ 1.63 $ 1.04

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, March 31, 2020 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,345,099 $ 1,357,664 Short-term investments 1,040,786 644,003 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 450,145 546,604 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $448 and $443 at September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 787,818 592,555 Inventory 26,934 19,108 Software development costs and licenses 73,714 40,316 Deferred cost of goods sold 15,410 19,598 Prepaid expenses and other 192,192 273,503 Total current assets 3,932,098 3,493,351 Fixed assets, net 133,404 131,888 Right-of-use assets 156,310 154,284 Software development costs and licenses, net of current portion 403,390 401,778 Goodwill 521,000 386,494 Other intangibles, net 126,392 51,260 Deferred tax assets 117,692 116,676 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 289,536 89,124 Other assets 156,332 123,977 Total assets $ 5,836,154 $ 4,948,832 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 85,103 $ 65,684 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,148,617 1,169,884 Deferred revenue 1,063,064 777,784 Lease liabilities 29,051 25,187 Total current liabilities 2,325,835 2,038,539 Non-current deferred revenue 32,880 28,339 Non-current lease liabilities 150,793 152,059 Non-current software development royalties 302,435 104,417 Other long-term liabilities 122,929 86,234 Total liabilities 2,934,872 2,409,588 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized; 137,349 and 135,927 shares issued and 114,928 and 113,506 outstanding at September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 1,373 1,359 Additional paid-in capital 2,285,394 2,134,748 Treasury stock, at cost; 22,421 common shares at September 30, 2020 and, March 31, 2020, respectively (820,572 ) (820,572 ) Retained earnings 1,469,911 1,282,085 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,824 ) (58,376 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,901,282 2,539,244 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,836,154 $ 4,948,832

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 187,826 $ 118,095 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and impairment of software development costs and licenses 92,664 72,505 Depreciation 25,826 23,037 Amortization of intellectual property 11,801 10,627 Stock-based compensation 98,719 113,199 Other, net (2,631 ) 4,325 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (189,477 ) (463,019 ) Inventory (7,266 ) (12,064 ) Software development costs and licenses (127,290 ) (51,932 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and other non-current assets 65,296 (131,055 ) Deferred revenue 284,441 66,148 Deferred cost of goods sold 4,753 15,287 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 182,083 379,005 Net cash provided by operating activities 626,745 144,158 Investing activities: Change in bank time deposits (218,239 ) 6,720 Proceeds from available-for-sale securities 260,729 137,071 Purchases of available-for-sale securities (435,511 ) (141,244 ) Purchases of fixed assets (25,021 ) (25,532 ) Purchases of long-term investments (9,100 ) (4,500 ) Business acquisitions (75,482 ) (8,715 ) Net cash used in investing activities (502,624 ) (36,200 ) Financing activities: Tax payment related to net share settlements on restricted stock awards (48,202 ) (61,478 ) Issuance of common stock 6,503 - Net cash used in financing activities (41,699 ) (61,478 ) Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 8,966 (8,063 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 91,388 38,417 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,993,392 1,391,986 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,084,780 $ 1,430,403

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Net Revenue and Net Bookings by Geographic Region, Distribution Channel, and Platform Mix (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Net revenue by geographic region United States $ 503,583 60 % $ 494,661 58 % International 337,559 40 % 363,180 42 % Total net revenue $ 841,142 100 % $ 857,841 100 % Net bookings by geographic region United States $ 612,813 64 % $ 567,503 60 % International 344,721 36 % 383,013 40 % Total net bookings $ 957,534 100 % $ 950,516 100 % Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Net revenue by distribution channel Digital online $ 711,299 85 % $ 615,774 72 % Physical retail and other 129,843 15 % 242,067 28 % Total net revenue $ 841,142 100 % $ 857,841 100 % Net bookings by distribution channel Digital online $ 791,705 83 % $ 695,346 73 % Physical retail and other 165,829 17 % 255,170 27 % Total net bookings $ 957,534 100 % $ 950,516 100 % Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Net revenue by platform mix Console $ 641,269 76 % $ 651,818 76 % PC and other 199,873 24 % 206,023 24 % Total net revenue $ 841,142 100 % $ 857,841 100 % Net bookings by platform mix Console $ 761,450 80 % $ 737,085 78 % PC and other 196,084 20 % 213,431 22 % Total net bookings $ 957,534 100 % $ 950,516 100 %

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Net Revenue and Net Bookings by Geographic Region, Distribution Channel, and Platform Mix (in thousands) Six Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Net revenue by geographic region United States $ 974,073 58 % $ 825,140 59 % International 698,379 42 % 573,160 41 % Total net revenue $ 1,672,452 100 % $ 1,398,300 100 % Net bookings by geographic region United States $ 1,199,927 61 % $ 826,738 60 % International 753,857 39 % 546,018 40 % Total net bookings $ 1,953,784 100 % $ 1,372,756 100 % Six Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Net revenue by distribution channel Digital online $ 1,437,525 86 % $ 1,043,555 75 % Physical retail and other 234,927 14 % 354,745 25 % Total net revenue $ 1,672,452 100 % $ 1,398,300 100 % Net bookings by distribution channel Digital online $ 1,706,894 87 % $ 1,077,825 79 % Physical retail and other 246,890 13 % 294,931 21 % Total net bookings $ 1,953,784 100 % $ 1,372,756 100 % Six Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Net revenue by Platform Mix Console $ 1,252,954 75 % $ 1,086,632 78 % PC and other 419,498 25 % 311,668 22 % Total net revenue $ 1,672,452 100 % $ 1,398,300 100 % Net bookings by platform mix Console $ 1,484,249 76 % $ 1,049,716 76 % PC and other 469,535 24 % 323,040 24 % Total net bookings $ 1,953,784 100 % $ 1,372,756 100 %

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL DATA (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net revenue Cost of goods sold- Internal royalties Cost of goods sold- Software development costs and royalties Cost of goods sold- Licenses Cost of goods sold- Product costs Selling and marketing As reported $ 841,142 $ 127,804 $ 142,771 $ 92,944 $ 68,986 $ 113,691 Net effect from deferral and related cost of goods sold 116,392 16,209 (3,994 ) 1,235 Stock-based compensation (19,396 ) (4,439 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (4,411 ) (517 ) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 General and administrative Research and development Depreciation and amortization Business reorganization Interest and other, net Loss on long- term investments As reported $ 91,433 $ 74,216 $ 13,691 $ 239 $ 2,706 $ 655 Net effect from deferral and related cost of goods sold (1,669 ) Stock-based compensation (13,830 ) (7,643 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (1,684 ) (163 ) Impact of business reorganization (239 ) Loss on long-term investments (655 ) Acquisition related expenses (2,512 ) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net revenue Cost of goods sold- Internal royalties Cost of goods sold- Software development costs and royalties Cost of goods sold- Licenses Cost of goods sold- Product costs Selling and marketing As reported $ 857,841 $ 109,991 $ 211,996 $ 59,693 $ 86,568 $ 149,566 Net effect from deferral and related cost of goods sold 92,675 (26,161 ) 1,133 (1,904 ) Stock-based compensation (27,832 ) (3,744 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (3,311 ) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 General and administrative Research and development Depreciation and amortization Business reorganization Interest and other, net As reported $ 76,659 $ 76,197 $ 12,024 $ 327 $ 8,054 Net effect from deferral and related cost of goods sold 1,306 Stock-based compensation (13,576 ) (10,616 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (1,546 ) (121 ) Impact of business reorganization (327 ) Acquisition related expenses (41 ) TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL DATA (in thousands) Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net revenue Cost of goods sold- Internal royalties Cost of goods sold- Software development costs and royalties Cost of goods sold- Licenses Cost of goods sold- Product costs Selling and marketing As reported $ 1,672,452 $ 341,867 $ 290,818 $ 148,963 $ 127,546 $ 198,470 Net effect from deferral and related cost of goods sold 281,331 20,260 (4,444 ) (3,589 ) Stock-based compensation (48,429 ) (9,167 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (7,694 ) (517 ) Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 General and administrative Research and development Depreciation and amortization Business reorganization Interest and other, net Loss on long- term investments As reported $ 193,606 $ 147,324 $ 26,109 $ 239 $ 10,924 $ 655 Net effect from deferral and related cost of goods sold (2,430 ) Stock-based compensation (27,030 ) (14,093 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (3,237 ) (283 ) Impact of business reorganization Loss on long-term investments (655 ) Acquisition related expenses (2,512 ) (239 ) Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net revenue Cost of goods sold- Internal royalties Cost of goods sold- Software development costs and royalties Cost of goods sold- Product costs Cost of goods sold- Licenses Selling and marketing As reported $ 1,398,300 $ 172,880 $ 320,437 $ 134,203 $ 82,197 $ 241,387 Net effect from deferral and related cost of goods sold (25,544 ) (39,320 ) (17,553 ) 344 Stock-based compensation (58,630 ) (10,220 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (7,015 ) Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 General and administrative Research and development Depreciation and amortization Business reorganization Interest and other, net As reported $ 151,492 $ 145,160 $ 23,281 $ 713 $ 18,479 Net effect from deferral and related cost of goods sold 812 Stock-based compensation (27,143 ) (17,206 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (3,106 ) (244 ) Impact of business reorganization (713 ) Acquisition related expenses (367 )

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE (in thousands) Six months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net cash from operating activities $ 626,745 $ 144,158 Net change in Restricted cash related to Operations (1) (117,393 ) (102,910 ) Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow $ 509,352 $ 41,248 FY 2021 FY 2020 Restricted cash beginning of period (4/1) $ 635,728 $ 565,461 Less Restricted cash end of period (9/30) 739,681 668,371 Less Restricted cash related to acquisitions 13,440 - (1) Net change in Restricted cash realated to Operations $ (117,393 ) ($ 102,910 )

