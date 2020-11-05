Envestnet Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Key Financial Metrics September 30, % September 30, %

(in millions except per share data) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change

GAAP:

Total revenues $ 252.6 $ 236.1 7 % $ 734.4 $ 660.2 11 %

Net income (loss) $ 2.3 $ (3.0 ) n/m $ (10.3 ) $ (20.6 ) (50 )%

Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Envestnet, Inc. $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) n/m $ (0.19 ) $ (0.40 ) (53 )%

Non-GAAP:

Adjusted revenues(1) $ 252.7 $ 239.3 6 % $ 735.0 $ 666.9 10 %

Adjusted net revenues(1) $ 181.5 $ 175.0 4 % $ 533.4 $ 488.4 9 %

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 67.6 $ 54.5 24 % $ 178.0 $ 131.8 35 %

Adjusted net income(1) $ 40.2 $ 32.4 24 % $ 103.2 $ 76.3 35 %

Adjusted net income per diluted share(1) $ 0.72 $ 0.60 20 % $ 1.88 $ 1.46 29 %

n/m - not meaningful

"During the third quarter Envestnet again delivered strong financial results, managing through these uncertain days, while supporting our clients and executing on our strategic plan," said Bill Crager, Chief Executive Officer.

"Our mission is to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. We are building the ecosystem that enables a new standard for personal financial services," concluded Mr. Crager.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Asset-based recurring revenues increased 9% from the third quarter of 2019, and represented 55% of total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 54% for the third quarter 2019. Subscription-based recurring revenues increased 7% from the third quarter of 2019, and represented 43% of total revenues for the third quarter of 2020, consistent with the third quarter of 2019. Professional services and other non-recurring revenues decreased 22% from the prior year period. Total revenues increased 7% to $252.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 from $236.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased 2% to $240.9 million from $236.2 million in the prior year period. Cost of revenues increased 9% to $78.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 from $71.9 million for the prior year period. Compensation and benefits decreased 1% to $94.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 from $95.6 million for the prior year period. Compensation and benefits were 37% of total revenues for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 40% in the prior year period. General and administration expenses decreased 7% to $39.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 from $42.0 million for the prior year period. General and administrative expenses were 15% of total revenues for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 18% in the prior year period.

Income from operations was $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to loss of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net income was $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net loss of $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net income per diluted share attributable to Envestnet, Inc. was $0.03 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net loss per diluted share attributable to Envestnet, Inc. of $0.06 for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted revenues(1) for the third quarter of 2020 increased 6% to $252.7 million from $239.3 million for the prior year period. Adjusted net revenues(1) for the third quarter of 2020 increased 4% to $181.5 million from $175.0 million for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2020 increased 24% to $67.6 million from $54.5 million for the prior year period. Adjusted net income(1) increased 24% for the third quarter of 2020 to $40.2 million from $32.4 million for the prior year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share(1) for the third quarter of 2020 increased 20% to $0.72 from $0.60 in the third quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $362.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $862.5 million in outstanding debt. The outstanding debt as of September 30, 2020 included $345 million in convertible notes maturing in 2023 and $517.5 million in convertible notes maturing in 2025. The Company's $500 million revolving credit facility was undrawn as of September 30, 2020.

Outlook

The Company provided the following outlook for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020. This outlook is based on the market value of assets on September 30, 2020. We caution that we cannot predict the market value of our assets on any future date and, in particular, in light of recent market volatility. See “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.”

In Millions Except Adjusted EPS 4Q 2020 FY 2020 GAAP: Revenues: Asset-based $ 141.5 - $ 142.5 Subscription-based 108.0 - 108.5 Total recurring revenues $ 249.5 - $ 251.0 Professional services and other revenues 6.0 - 6.5 Total revenues $ 255.5 - $ 257.5 $ 989.8 - $ 991.8 Asset-based cost of revenues $ 74.0 - $ 74.5 $ 275.6 - $ 276.1 Total cost of revenues $ 81.5 - $ 82.0 Net income (a) - (a) (a) - (a) Diluted shares outstanding 55.5 55.0 Net income per diluted share (a) - (a) (a) - (a) Non-GAAP: Adjusted revenues (1): Asset-based $ 141.5 - $ 142.5 Subscription-based 108.0 - 108.5 Total recurring revenues $ 249.5 - $ 251.0 Professional services and other revenues 6.0 - 6.5 Total revenues $ 255.5 - $ 257.5 $ 990.5 - $ 992.5 Adjusted net revenues (1) $ 181.0 - $ 183.5 $ 714.4 - $ 716.9 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 60.0 - $ 61.0 $ 238.0 - $ 239.0 Adjusted net income per diluted share(1) $ 0.64 $ 2.51 - $ 2.53

(a) The Company does not forecast net income and net income per diluted share due to the unpredictable nature of various items adjusted for non-GAAP disclosure purposes, including the periodic GAAP income tax provision.

Conference Call

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 105,000 advisors and more than 5,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their business and client relationships.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“Adjusted revenues” excludes the effect of purchase accounting on the fair value of acquired deferred revenue. Under GAAP, we record at fair value the acquired deferred revenue for contracts in effect at the time the entities were acquired. Consequently, revenue related to acquired entities for periods subsequent to the acquisition does not reflect the full amount of revenue that would have been recorded by these entities had they remained stand-alone entities.

“Adjusted net revenues” represents adjusted revenues less asset-based cost of revenues. Under GAAP, we are required to recognize as revenue certain fees paid to investment managers and other third parties needed for implementation of investment solutions included in our assets under management. Those fees also are required to be recorded as cost of revenues. This non-GAAP metric presents adjusted revenues without such fees included, as they have no impact on our profitability.

Adjusted revenues and Adjusted net revenues have limitations as financial measures, should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant as a substitute for revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP.

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents net income before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, interest income, interest expense, accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability, litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, gain on acquisition of equity method investment, loss allocation from equity method investments and (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest.

“Adjusted net income” represents net income before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability, non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability, amortization of acquired intangibles, litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, gain on acquisition of equity method investment, loss allocation from equity method investments and (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest. Reconciling items are presented gross of tax, and a normalized tax rate is applied to the total of all reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net income. The normalized tax rate is based solely on the estimated blended statutory income tax rates in the jurisdictions in which we operate. We monitor the normalized tax rate based on events or trends that could materially impact the rate, including tax legislation changes and changes in the geographic mix of our operations.

“Adjusted net income per diluted share” represents adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders divided by the diluted number of weighted-average shares outstanding.

See reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pages 10-16 of this press release. Reconciliations are not provided for guidance on such measures as the Company is unable to predict the amounts to be adjusted, such as the GAAP tax provision. The Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be viewed as a substitute for revenues, net income or net income per share determined in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this press release and its attachments concerning, among other things, Envestnet, Inc.’s expected financial performance and outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, its strategic operational plans and growth strategy are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, a pandemic or health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on financial institutions, the global economy or capital markets, as well as our products, clients, vendors and employees, and our results of operations, the full extent of which is currently unknown; changes and volatility in financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for our products or services or in the value of assets on which we earn revenue; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of any of our acquisitions will not be realized to the extent or when expected, difficulty in sustaining rapid revenue growth, which may place significant demands on our administrative, operational and financial resources, the concentration of nearly all of our revenues from the delivery of our solutions and services to clients in the financial services industry, our reliance on a limited number of clients for a material portion of our revenues, the renegotiation of fee percentages or termination of our services by our clients, our ability to identify potential acquisition candidates, complete acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired companies, the impact of market and economic conditions on revenues, our inability to successfully execute the conversion of clients’ assets from their technology platform to our technology platforms in a timely and accurate manner, our ability to expand our relationships with existing customers, grow the number of customers and derive revenue from new offerings such as our data analytics solutions and market research services and premium financial applications, compliance failures, adverse judicial or regulatory proceedings against us, liabilities associated with potential, perceived or actual breaches of fiduciary duties and/or conflicts of interest, changes in laws and regulations, including tax laws and regulations, general economic conditions, political and regulatory conditions, the impact of fluctuations in market condition and interest rates on the demand for our products and services and the value of assets under management or administration, the impact of market conditions on our ability to issue debt and equity, the impact of fluctuations in interest rates on our cost of borrowing, our financial performance, the results of our investments in research and development, our data center and other infrastructure, our ability to maintain the security and integrity of our systems and facilities and to maintain the privacy of personal information, failure of our systems to work properly, our ability to realize operating efficiencies, the advantages of our solutions as compared to those of others, the failure to protect our intellectual property rights, our ability to establish and maintain intellectual property rights, our ability to retain and hire necessary employees and appropriately staff our operations and management’s response to these factors. More information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or our Investor Relations website at http://ir.envestnet.com/. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All information in this press release and its attachments is as of November 5, 2020 and, unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Envestnet, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,918 $ 82,505 Fees receivable, net 76,328 67,815 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,966 32,183 Total current assets 481,212 182,503 Property and equipment, net 48,983 53,756 Internally developed software, net 87,478 60,263 Intangible assets, net 452,583 505,589 Goodwill 906,697 879,850 Operating lease right-of-use-assets, net 76,090 82,796 Other non-current assets 48,218 37,127 Total assets $ 2,101,261 $ 1,801,884 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 141,290 $ 137,944 Accounts payable 29,609 17,277 Operating lease liabilities 13,835 13,816 Contingent consideration 1,549 — Deferred revenue 40,037 34,753 Total current liabilities 226,320 203,790 Convertible Notes 749,918 305,513 Revolving credit facility — 260,000 Contingent consideration 11,741 9,045 Deferred revenue 2,307 5,754 Non-current operating lease liabilities 83,820 88,365 Deferred tax liabilities, net 36,088 29,481 Other non-current liabilities 37,700 32,360 Total liabilities 1,147,894 934,308 Equity: Total stockholders’ equity 954,673 869,094 Non-controlling interest (1,306 ) (1,518 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 2,101,261 $ 1,801,884

Envestnet, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Asset-based $ 137,744 $ 126,591 $ 394,801 $ 355,595 Subscription-based 107,897 100,583 317,427 275,928 Total recurring revenues 245,641 227,174 712,228 631,523 Professional services and other revenues 6,918 8,906 22,183 28,668 Total revenues 252,559 236,080 734,411 660,191 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 78,545 71,870 222,327 205,595 Compensation and benefits 94,428 95,587 300,423 285,590 General and administration 38,979 42,016 118,537 124,961 Depreciation and amortization 28,951 26,735 85,077 73,167 Total operating expenses 240,903 236,208 726,364 689,313 Income (loss) from operations 11,656 (128 ) 8,047 (29,122 ) Other expense, net (8,836 ) (9,813 ) (18,546 ) (23,088 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) 2,820 (9,941 ) (10,499 ) (52,210 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 497 (6,977 ) (161 ) (31,591 ) Net income (loss) 2,323 (2,964 ) (10,338 ) (20,619 ) Add: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (413 ) (116 ) (12 ) 247 Net income (loss) attributable to Envestnet, Inc. $ 1,910 $ (3,080 ) $ (10,350 ) $ (20,372 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Envestnet, Inc.: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,800,048 52,215,469 53,464,101 50,414,427 Diluted 55,558,983 52,215,469 53,464,101 50,414,427

Envestnet, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (10,338 ) $ (20,619 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 85,077 73,167 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,323 1,243 Deferred income taxes 79 (37,626 ) Non-cash compensation expense 45,721 43,167 Non-cash interest expense 12,255 17,195 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability 1,308 1,240 Payments of contingent consideration — (578 ) Fair market value adjustment to contingent consideration liability (2,056 ) — Gain on acquisition of equity method investment (4,230 ) — Loss allocation from equity method investment 4,280 1,507 Impairment of right of use assets 1,426 — Other 556 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Fees receivables, net (10,825 ) 6,164 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,139 ) (4,784 ) Other non-current assets (1,807 ) (6,113 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,393 (9,732 ) Accounts payable 12,084 (6,859 ) Deferred revenue 1,488 1,231 Other non-current liabilities 2,084 3,242 Net cash provided by operating activities 131,679 61,845 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (8,824 ) (16,098 ) Capitalization of internally developed software (40,257 ) (23,649 ) Investments in private companies (13,875 ) (3,200 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (20,257 ) (321,571 ) Net cash used in investing activities (83,213 ) (364,518 )

Envestnet, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Notes due 2025 517,500 — Convertible Notes due 2025 issuance costs (14,540 ) — Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 45,000 175,000 Payments on revolving credit facility (305,000 ) (75,000 ) Revolving credit facility issuance costs — (2,103 ) Payments of deferred consideration on past acquisitions (1,879 ) — Payments of contingent consideration — (171 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,053 7,029 Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for stock-based compensation (16,283 ) (19,697 ) Issuance of restricted stock units 3 4 Net cash provided by financing activities 232,854 85,062 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (1,009 ) (178 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 280,311 (217,789 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 82,755 289,671 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD (a) $ 363,066 $ 71,882

(a) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to amounts reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets:

September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,918 $ 71,632 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets — 82 Restricted cash included in other non-current assets 148 168 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 363,066 $ 71,882

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 252,559 $ 236,080 $ 734,411 $ 660,191 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 91 3,250 607 6,670 Adjusted revenues 252,650 239,330 735,018 666,861 Asset-based cost of revenues (71,133 ) (64,339 ) (201,600 ) (178,474 ) Adjusted net revenues $ 181,517 $ 174,991 $ 533,418 $ 488,387 Net income (loss) $ 2,323 $ (2,964 ) $ (10,338 ) $ (20,619 ) Add (deduct): Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 91 3,250 607 6,670 Interest income (b) (262 ) (448 ) (850 ) (2,859 ) Interest expense (b) 8,139 8,986 21,907 24,345 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (c) 398 498 1,308 1,240 Income tax provision (benefit) 497 (6,977 ) (161 ) (31,591 ) Depreciation and amortization 28,951 26,735 85,077 73,167 Non-cash compensation expense (d) 15,852 15,389 43,197 43,241 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (e) 4,993 4,151 14,461 24,725 Severance (f) 2,715 2,387 18,566 8,147 Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (c) (74 ) — (2,056 ) — Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (c) 1,809 2,065 6,029 2,065 Foreign currency (b) (37 ) 363 (68 ) 208 Non-income tax expense adjustment (c) 1,795 362 1,341 1,480 Non-recurring gain (b) — — (4,230 ) — Loss allocation from equity method investments (b) 994 957 4,280 1,507 (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (603 ) (210 ) (1,103 ) 31 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,581 $ 54,544 $ 177,967 $ 131,757

(a) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $91 and $3,249 were included within subscription-based revenues, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $605 and $6,664 were included within subscription-based revenues, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The remaining amounts for all periods were included within professional services and other revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (b) Included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (c) Included within general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (d) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the entire amount was included in compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, $45,721 was included in compensation and benefits and a fair value adjustment of $(2,524) included in other expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. All of 2019 included in compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (e) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $3,992 and $3,240 were included within general and administrative expenses, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $969 and $911 were included within compensation and benefits, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 , $11,485 and $14,071 were included within general and administrative expenses, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $2,764 and $10,654 were included within compensation and benefits, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The remaining amounts for the 2020 periods were included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (f) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Envestnet, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 2,323 $ (2,964 ) $ (10,338 ) $ (20,619 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (a) 497 (6,977 ) (161 ) (31,591 ) Loss before income tax provision (benefit) 2,820 (9,941 ) (10,499 ) (52,210 ) Add (deduct): Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (b) 91 3,250 607 6,670 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (d) 398 498 1,308 1,240 Non-cash interest expense (c) 4,738 5,006 10,682 14,268 Non-cash compensation expense (f) 15,852 15,389 43,197 43,241 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (e) 4,993 4,151 14,461 24,725 Severance (g) 2,715 2,387 18,566 8,147 Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (d) (74 ) — (2,056 ) — Amortization of acquired intangibles (h) 18,510 19,242 56,014 51,048 Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (d) 1,809 2,065 6,029 2,065 Foreign currency (c) (37 ) 363 (68 ) 208 Non-income tax expense adjustment (d) 1,795 362 1,341 1,480 Non-recurring gain (c) — — (4,230 ) — Loss allocation from equity method investments (c) 994 957 4,280 1,507 (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (603 ) (210 ) (1,103 ) 31 Adjusted net income before income tax effect 54,001 43,519 138,529 102,420 Income tax effect (i) (13,772 ) (11,097 ) (35,325 ) (26,117 ) Adjusted net income $ 40,229 $ 32,422 $ 103,204 $ 76,303 Basic number of weighted-average shares outstanding 53,800,048 52,215,469 53,464,101 50,414,427 Effect of dilutive shares: Options to purchase common stock 331,728 953,184 458,232 1,107,995 Unvested restricted stock units 610,442 548,057 548,858 662,364 Convertible notes 730,267 9,875 280,375 11,637 Warrants 86,498 — 46,562 — Diluted number of weighted-average shares outstanding 55,558,983 53,726,585 54,798,128 52,196,423 Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 1.88 $ 1.46

(a) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the effective tax rate computed in accordance with GAAP equaled 17.6% and 70.2%, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the effective tax rate computed in accordance with GAAP equaled 1.5% and 60.5%, respectively. (b) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $91 and $3,249 were included within subscription-based revenues, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $605 and $6,664 were included within subscription-based revenues, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The remaining amounts for all periods were included within professional services and other revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (c) Included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (d) Included within general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (e) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $3,992 and $3,240 were included within general and administrative expenses, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $969 and $911 were included within compensation and benefits, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $11,485 and $14,071 were included within general and administrative expenses, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, $2,764 and $10,654 were included within compensation and benefits, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The remaining amounts for the 2020 periods were included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (f) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, $15,852 included in compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, $45,721 included in compensation and benefits and a fair value adjustment of $(2,524) included in other expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. All of 2019 included in compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (g) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (h) Included within depreciation and amortization in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (i) An estimated normalized effective tax rate of 25.5% have been used to compute adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Envestnet Wealth Solutions Envestnet Data & Analytics Nonsegment Total Total Revenues $ 204,294 $ 48,265 $ — $ 252,559 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 91 — — 91 Adjusted revenues 204,385 48,265 — 252,650 Less: Asset-based cost of revenues (71,133 ) — — (71,133 ) Adjusted net revenues $ 133,252 $ 48,265 $ — $ 181,517 Revenues: Asset-based $ 137,744 $ — $ — $ 137,744 Subscription-based 62,783 45,114 — 107,897 Total recurring revenues 200,527 45,114 — 245,641 Professional services and other revenues 3,767 3,151 — 6,918 Total revenues 204,294 48,265 — 252,559 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues: Asset-based 71,133 — — 71,133 Subscription-based 1,272 6,019 — 7,291 Professional services and other 30 91 — 121 Total cost of revenues 72,435 6,110 — 78,545 Compensation and benefits 59,522 26,540 8,366 94,428 General and administration 22,248 8,308 8,423 38,979 Depreciation and amortization 20,406 8,545 — 28,951 Total operating expenses $ 174,611 $ 49,503 $ 16,789 $ 240,903 Income (loss) from operations $ 29,683 $ (1,238 ) $ (16,789 ) $ 11,656 Add: Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 91 — — 91 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (b) 341 57 — 398 Depreciation and amortization 20,406 8,545 — 28,951 Non-cash compensation expense (c) 8,685 4,458 2,709 15,852 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (d) 944 33 4,016 4,993 Non-income tax expense adjustment (b) 1,860 (65 ) — 1,795 Severance (c) 2,154 495 66 2,715 Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (b) — (74 ) — (74 ) Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (b) — 1,809 — 1,809 Income attributable to non-controlling interest (603 ) — — (603 ) Other (2 ) — — (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,559 $ 14,020 $ (9,998 ) $ 67,581

(a) Included within subscription-based revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (b) Included within general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (c) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (d) $3,992 included within general and administrative expenses, $969 included within compensation and benefits and $32 included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Envestnet Wealth Solutions Envestnet Data & Analytics Nonsegment Total Total Revenues $ 590,399 $ 144,012 $ — $ 734,411 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 607 — — 607 Adjusted revenues 591,006 144,012 — 735,018 Less: Asset-based cost of revenues (201,600 ) — — (201,600 ) Adjusted net revenues $ 389,406 $ 144,012 $ — $ 533,418 Revenues: Asset-based $ 394,801 $ — $ — $ 394,801 Subscription-based 184,516 132,911 — 317,427 Total recurring revenues 579,317 132,911 — 712,228 Professional services and other revenues 11,082 11,101 — 22,183 Total revenues 590,399 144,012 — 734,411 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues: Asset-based 201,600 — — 201,600 Subscription-based 3,691 16,684 — 20,375 Professional services and other 47 305 — 352 Total cost of revenues 205,338 16,989 — 222,327 Compensation and benefits 194,906 82,455 23,062 300,423 General and administration 69,358 26,162 23,017 118,537 Depreciation and amortization 59,907 25,170 — 85,077 Total operating expenses $ 529,509 $ 150,776 $ 46,079 $ 726,364 Income (loss) from operations $ 60,890 $ (6,764 ) $ (46,079 ) $ 8,047 Add: Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 607 — — 607 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (b) 1,087 221 — 1,308 Depreciation and amortization 59,907 25,170 — 85,077 Non-cash compensation expense (c) 27,437 11,665 6,619 45,721 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (d) 5,864 489 8,108 14,461 Non-income tax expense adjustment (b) 1,532 (191 ) — 1,341 Severance (c) 14,593 2,587 1,386 18,566 Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (b) — (2,056 ) — (2,056 ) Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (b) — 6,029 — 6,029 Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,103 ) — — (1,103 ) Other (31 ) — — (31 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 170,783 $ 37,150 $ (29,966 ) $ 177,967

(a) $605 included within subscription-based revenues and $2 included within professional services and other revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (b) Included within general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (c) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (d) $11,485 included within general and administrative expenses, $2,764 included within compensation and benefits and $212 included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2019 Envestnet Wealth Solutions Envestnet Data & Analytics Nonsegment Total Revenues $ 188,224 $ 47,856 $ — $ 236,080 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 3,250 — — 3,250 Adjusted revenues 191,474 47,856 — 239,330 Less: Asset-based cost of revenues (64,339 ) — — (64,339 ) Adjusted net revenues $ 127,135 $ 47,856 $ — $ 174,991 Revenues: Asset-based $ 126,591 $ — $ — $ 126,591 Subscription-based 57,353 43,230 — 100,583 Total recurring revenues 183,944 43,230 — 227,174 Professional services and other revenues 4,280 4,626 — 8,906 Total revenues 188,224 47,856 — 236,080 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues: Asset-based 64,339 — — 64,339 Subscription-based 1,248 6,030 — 7,278 Professional services and other 165 88 — 253 Total cost of revenues 65,752 6,118 — 71,870 Compensation and benefits 60,836 28,956 5,795 95,587 General and administration 25,476 11,573 4,967 42,016 Depreciation and amortization 18,414 8,321 — 26,735 Total operating expenses $ 170,478 $ 54,968 $ 10,762 $ 236,208 Income (loss) from operations $ 17,746 $ (7,112 ) $ (10,762 ) $ (128 ) Add: Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 3,250 — — 3,250 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (b) 498 — — 498 Depreciation and amortization 18,414 8,321 — 26,735 Non-cash compensation expense (c) 9,317 3,844 2,228 15,389 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (d) 733 624 2,794 4,151 Non-income tax expense adjustment (b) 299 63 — 362 Severance (c) 1,076 1,218 93 2,387 Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (b) — 2,065 — 2,065 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (210 ) — — (210 ) Other 46 (1 ) — 45 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,169 $ 9,022 $ (5,647 ) $ 54,544

(a) $3,249 included within subscription-based revenues and $1 included within professional services and other revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (b) Included within general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (c) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (d) $3,240 included within general and administrative expenses and $911 included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Envestnet Wealth Solutions Envestnet Data & Analytics Nonsegment Total Revenues $ 517,819 $ 142,372 $ — $ 660,191 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 6,670 — — 6,670 Adjusted revenues 524,489 142,372 — 666,861 Less: Asset-based cost of revenues (178,474 ) — — (178,474 ) Adjusted net revenues $ 346,015 $ 142,372 $ — $ 488,387 Revenues: Asset-based $ 355,595 $ — $ — $ 355,595 Subscription-based 148,457 127,471 — 275,928 Total recurring revenues 504,052 127,471 — 631,523 Professional services and other revenues 13,767 14,901 — 28,668 Total revenues 517,819 142,372 — 660,191 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues: Asset-based 178,474 — — 178,474 Subscription-based 4,371 17,281 — 21,652 Professional services and other 5,012 457 — 5,469 Total cost of revenues 187,857 17,738 — 205,595 Compensation and benefits 165,610 91,913 28,067 285,590 General and administration 71,326 29,611 24,024 124,961 Depreciation and amortization 46,057 27,110 — 73,167 Total operating expenses $ 470,850 $ 166,372 $ 52,091 $ 689,313 Income (loss) from operations $ 46,969 $ (24,000 ) $ (52,091 ) $ (29,122 ) Add: Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 6,670 — — 6,670 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (b) 1,240 — — 1,240 Depreciation and amortization 46,057 27,110 — 73,167 Non-cash compensation expense (c) 23,586 11,799 7,856 43,241 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (d) 1,789 1,393 21,543 24,725 Non-income tax expense adjustment (b) 1,407 73 — 1,480 Severance (c) 2,244 5,714 189 8,147 Non-recurring litigation and regulator related expenses (b) — 2,065 — 2,065 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest 31 — — 31 Other 111 — 2 113 Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,104 $ 24,154 $ (22,501 ) $ 131,757

(a) $6,664 included within subscription-based revenues and $6 included within professional services and other revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (b) Included within general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (c) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (d) $14,071 included within general and administrative expenses and $10,654 included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Envestnet, Inc. Historical Assets, Accounts and Advisors (in millions, except accounts and advisors) (unaudited) As of September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 (in millions, except accounts and advisors data) Platform Assets Assets under Management (“AUM”) $ 188,739 $ 207,083 $ 185,065 $ 215,994 $ 228,905 Assets under Administration (“AUA”) 316,742 343,505 312,472 344,957 375,860 Total AUM/A 505,481 550,588 497,537 560,951 604,765 Subscription 2,947,582 3,205,281 2,875,394 3,247,400 3,498,353 Total Platform Assets $ 3,453,063 $ 3,755,869 $ 3,372,931 $ 3,808,351 $ 4,103,118 Platform Accounts AUM 934,811 935,039 970,896 1,007,386 1,018,817 AUA 1,136,430 1,193,882 1,254,856 1,252,247 1,318,730 Total AUM/A 2,071,241 2,128,921 2,225,752 2,259,633 2,337,547 Subscription 9,692,714 9,793,175 10,090,172 10,003,156 10,639,399 Total Platform Accounts 11,763,955 11,922,096 12,315,924 12,262,789 12,976,946 Advisors AUM/A 39,735 40,563 40,971 41,206 41,450 Subscription 60,319 61,180 62,077 62,404 63,862 Total Advisors 100,054 101,743 103,048 103,610 105,312

The following table summarizes the changes in AUM and AUA for the three months ended September 30, 2020:

6/30/2020 Gross Sales Redemptions Net Flows Market Impact 9/30/2020 (in millions except account data) AUM $ 215,994 $ 12,526 $ (10,151 ) $ 2,375 $ 10,536 $ 228,905 AUA 344,957 33,944 (19,618 ) 14,326 16,577 375,860 Total AUM/A $ 560,951 $ 46,470 $ (29,769 ) $ 16,701 $ 27,113 $ 604,765 Fee-Based Accounts 2,259,633 77,914 2,337,547

The above AUM/A gross sales figures include $8.4 billion in new client conversions. The Company onboarded an additional $33.9 billion in subscription conversions during the three months ended September 30, 2020, bringing total conversions for the quarter to $42.3 billion.

