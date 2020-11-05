Inseego Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported third quarter net revenue of $90.2 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 44%, GAAP operating loss of $3.4 million, GAAP net loss of $5.4 million, GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million and non-GAAP net income of $0.01 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end was $42.0 million.
“We had a monumental quarter with revenue over $90 million, an adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million, and we achieved positive free cash flow. These are all major milestones that confirm the success of our turnaround and, at the same time, firmly establish that the company has entered a growth and cash generation phase,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “Global demand for our mobile broadband and fixed wireless access products is very strong, illustrating momentum throughout our 5G portfolio. Our strategy of diversifying our customer base and recurring revenue streams will make for an exciting 2021 for the company and investors.”
Corporate Highlights
- $90.2 million revenue, up 44% year-over-year and up 12% sequentially
- $7.4 million adjusted EBITDA, up 69% year-over-year, earnings of $0.01 per share
- Operating cash flow increased to $12.0 million in the quarter and achieved positive free cash flow
- Ending cash balance of $42.0 million with zero bank debt
- Appointed Chris Lytle to Board of Directors
- Appointed new Chief Financial Officer Craig Foster
IoT & Mobile Solutions
- Q3 revenue of $77.3 million, up 62% year-over-year and up 12% sequentially
- GAAP gross margins for mobile products up 140 basis points sequentially with non-GAAP gross margins up 200 basis points sequentially
- Launched new second-generation 5G MiFi M2000 series mobile broadband solution at Verizon and UScellular
- Added Swisscom, the largest mobile operator in Switzerland, as a new customer for the 5G MiFi M2000 on its nationwide 5G network
- Recently announced Inseego Manage, a suite of integrated SaaS applications for enterprise and service provider customers to easily manage their LTE and 5G WAN edge through an integrated platform
- Increased subscriber base for Inseego Subscribe SaaS application (formerly branded DMS) by 65% quarter-over-quarter and 181% year-to-date
- Delivered historically high volumes of LTE products to meet demand for remote work and connectivity
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
- Q3 revenue of $12.9 million, up 13% sequentially and down 14% year-over-year due to COVID-related installation restrictions and foreign exchange rate headwinds
- Ctrack business seeing strong recovery in multiple geographies exiting the quarter
- Continued positive market traction with Ctrack Clarity SMB-focused application
“Our R&D investment is focused on advancing our 5G hardware offerings and integrating them with our cloud-based management platform, which will provide recurring revenue streams attached to Inseego products,” said Inseego Chief Financial Officer Craig Foster. “We continue to diversify and expand our global customer base while building performance-leading products that accelerate the adoption of 5G worldwide. Our exceptional results in the third quarter, driven by continued remote work demands and our new 5G launches, are a testament to our strong focus on the execution of this strategy.”
|
INSEEGO CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IoT & Mobile Solutions
|
$
|
77,342
|
|
|
$
|
47,733
|
|
|
$
|
189,071
|
|
|
$
|
123,548
|
|
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
|
|
12,898
|
|
|
|
14,983
|
|
|
|
38,698
|
|
|
|
43,615
|
|
Total net revenues
|
|
90,240
|
|
|
|
62,716
|
|
|
|
227,769
|
|
|
|
167,163
|
|
Cost of net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IoT & Mobile Solutions
|
|
60,135
|
|
|
|
38,482
|
|
|
|
148,414
|
|
|
|
101,607
|
|
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
|
|
4,935
|
|
|
|
5,609
|
|
|
|
14,958
|
|
|
|
16,616
|
|
Total cost of net revenues
|
|
65,070
|
|
|
|
44,091
|
|
|
|
163,372
|
|
|
|
118,223
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
25,170
|
|
|
|
18,625
|
|
|
|
64,397
|
|
|
|
48,940
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
10,684
|
|
|
|
6,655
|
|
|
|
29,448
|
|
|
|
15,328
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
8,446
|
|
|
|
7,149
|
|
|
|
25,849
|
|
|
|
20,769
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
8,699
|
|
|
|
7,148
|
|
|
|
23,257
|
|
|
|
21,086
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
|
779
|
|
|
|
847
|
|
|
|
2,358
|
|
|
|
2,575
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
28,608
|
|
|
|
21,799
|
|
|
|
80,912
|
|
|
|
59,758
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(3,438
|
)
|
|
|
(3,174
|
)
|
|
|
(16,515
|
)
|
|
|
(10,818
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net
|
|
(1,180
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(76,354
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(1,657
|
)
|
|
|
(5,119
|
)
|
|
|
(8,197
|
)
|
|
|
(15,336
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
1,053
|
|
|
|
(307
|
)
|
|
|
2,818
|
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(5,222
|
)
|
|
|
(8,600
|
)
|
|
|
(98,248
|
)
|
|
|
(26,220
|
)
|
Income tax provision
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
|
793
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(5,439
|
)
|
|
|
(8,823
|
)
|
|
|
(98,441
|
)
|
|
|
(27,013
|
)
|
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to Inseego Corp.
|
|
(5,442
|
)
|
|
|
(8,806
|
)
|
|
|
(98,470
|
)
|
|
|
(27,070
|
)
|
Series E preferred stock dividends
|
|
(829
|
)
|
|
|
(131
|
)
|
|
|
(2,056
|
)
|
|
|
(131
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
(6,271
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8,937
|
)
|
|
$
|
(100,526
|
)
|
|
$
|
(27,201
|
)
|
Per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.35
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
98,016,798
|
|
|
|
79,550,445
|
|
|
|
95,136,713
|
|
|
|
77,606,317
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
December 31,
2019
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
41,994
|
|
|
$
|
12,074
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
38,042
|
|
|
|
19,656
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
24,241
|
|
|
|
25,290
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
10,962
|
|
|
|
7,117
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
115,239
|
|
|
|
64,137
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
13,052
|
|
|
|
10,756
|
|
Rental assets, net
|
|
5,069
|
|
|
|
5,385
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
51,974
|
|
|
|
44,392
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
28,742
|
|
|
|
33,659
|
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
|
9,279
|
|
|
|
2,657
|
|
Other assets
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
387
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
223,739
|
|
|
$
|
161,373
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
51,098
|
|
|
$
|
26,482
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
23,263
|
|
|
|
17,861
|
|
DigiCore bank facilities
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
74,491
|
|
|
|
44,530
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
2025 Notes, net
|
|
162,839
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
2022 Notes, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
101,334
|
|
Term loan, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
46,538
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
3,278
|
|
|
|
3,949
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
10,353
|
|
|
|
2,380
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
250,961
|
|
|
|
198,731
|
|
Stockholders’ deficit:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
706,212
|
|
|
|
584,862
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(14,613
|
)
|
|
|
(3,879
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(718,829
|
)
|
|
|
(618,303
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to Inseego Corp.
|
|
(27,131
|
)
|
|
|
(37,238
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
|
(120
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ deficit
|
|
(27,222
|
)
|
|
|
(37,358
|
)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|
$
|
223,739
|
|
|
$
|
161,373
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(5,439
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8,823
|
)
|
|
$
|
(98,441
|
)
|
|
$
|
(27,013
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
6,256
|
|
|
|
5,562
|
|
|
|
15,948
|
|
|
|
12,770
|
|
Provision for bad debts, net of recoveries
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
691
|
|
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory, net of recoveries
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
|
389
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
2,207
|
|
|
|
1,253
|
|
|
|
8,188
|
|
|
|
5,955
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|
|
387
|
|
|
|
2,443
|
|
|
|
3,632
|
|
|
|
7,329
|
|
Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument
|
|
(546
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,372
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net
|
|
1,180
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
76,354
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Other
|
|
(108
|
)
|
|
|
669
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
1,349
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
2,433
|
|
|
|
(2,600
|
)
|
|
|
(19,065
|
)
|
|
|
(1,912
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
(4,803
|
)
|
|
|
2,083
|
|
|
|
(2,078
|
)
|
|
|
(2,525
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
1,380
|
|
|
|
(3,327
|
)
|
|
|
(3,918
|
)
|
|
|
(4,535
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
2,836
|
|
|
|
(5,026
|
)
|
|
|
25,170
|
|
|
|
(8,887
|
)
|
Accrued expenses, income taxes, and other
|
|
5,751
|
|
|
|
2,460
|
|
|
|
11,464
|
|
|
|
1,404
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
12,050
|
|
|
|
(4,943
|
)
|
|
|
16,712
|
|
|
|
(14,998
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(2,253
|
)
|
|
|
(1,196
|
)
|
|
|
(5,084
|
)
|
|
|
(4,169
|
)
|
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
|
454
|
|
Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets
|
|
(9,579
|
)
|
|
|
(7,999
|
)
|
|
|
(20,216
|
)
|
|
|
(16,800
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(11,740
|
)
|
|
|
(9,195
|
)
|
|
|
(24,973
|
)
|
|
|
(20,515
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross proceeds from the issuance of 2025 Notes
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payment of issuance costs related to 2025 Notes
|
|
(1,056
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,600
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payoff of term loan and related extinguishment costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(48,830
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Cash paid to investors in private exchange transactions
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(32,062
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gross proceeds received from issuance of Series E preferred stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
Repurchase of Series E preferred stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,354
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants to purchase common stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,861
|
|
|
|
10,639
|
|
Net borrowing/ (repayment) of DigiCore bank and overdraft facilities
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
(765
|
)
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
(1,159
|
)
|
Principal payments under finance lease obligations
|
|
(781
|
)
|
|
|
(263
|
)
|
|
|
(2,243
|
)
|
|
|
(795
|
)
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes paid on vested restricted stock units
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
|
(341
|
)
|
|
|
2,872
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(390
|
)
|
|
|
8,631
|
|
|
|
40,754
|
|
|
|
18,942
|
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
(877
|
)
|
|
|
(2,573
|
)
|
|
|
(560
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(106
|
)
|
|
|
(6,384
|
)
|
|
|
29,920
|
|
|
|
(17,131
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
42,100
|
|
|
|
20,329
|
|
|
|
12,074
|
|
|
|
31,076
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
41,994
|
|
|
$
|
13,945
|
|
|
$
|
41,994
|
|
|
$
|
13,945
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|
|
Net Income
(Loss)
|
|
Income (Loss)
Per Share
|
|
Net Income
(Loss)
|
|
Income (Loss)
Per Share
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(5,439
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(98,441
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.03
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense(a)
|
|
2,207
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
8,188
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
Purchased intangibles amortization(b)
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
3,694
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Debt discount and issuance costs amortization (c)
|
|
387
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,632
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument (d)
|
|
(546
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,372
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment (e)
|
|
1,180
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
76,354
|
|
|
|
0.79
|
|
Non-recurring legal and other expenses(f)
|
|
2,347
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
2,347
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
1,355
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(5,598
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
(a)
|
Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.
|
(b)
|
Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.
|
(c)
|
Includes the debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2022 Notes and 2025 Notes.
|
(d)
|
Includes the fair value adjustment related to the Company’s interest make-whole derivative instrument.
|
(e)
|
Includes the loss on debt conversion and extinguishment of the 2022 Notes.
|
(f)
|
Includes non-recurring legal settlement costs and product transition costs.
|
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Share-based
compensation
expense
(a)
|
|
Purchased
intangibles
amortization
(b)
|
|
Non-
recurring
legal and
other
expenses
(c)
|
|
Non-
GAAP
|
Cost of net revenues
|
$
|
65,070
|
|
$
|
308
|
|
$
|
440
|
|
$
|
997
|
|
$
|
63,325
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
10,684
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,193
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
8,446
|
|
|
531
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,915
|
General and administrative
|
|
8,699
|
|
|
877
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,350
|
|
|
6,472
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
|
779
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
779
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
$
|
28,608
|
|
$
|
1,899
|
|
$
|
779
|
|
$
|
1,350
|
|
$
|
24,580
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
2,207
|
|
$
|
1,219
|
|
$
|
2,347
|
|
|(a)
|
Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.
|(b)
|
Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.
|(c)
|
Includes non-recurring legal settlement costs and product transition costs.
|
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Share-based
compensation
expense
(a)
|
|
Purchased
intangibles
amortization
(b)
|
|
Non-
recurring
legal and
other
expenses
(c)
|
|
Non-
GAAP
|
Cost of net revenues
|
$
|
163,372
|
|
$
|
1,296
|
|
$
|
1,337
|
|
$
|
997
|
|
$
|
159,742
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
29,448
|
|
|
2,292
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
27,156
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
25,849
|
|
|
1,810
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
24,039
|
General and administrative
|
|
23,257
|
|
|
2,790
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,350
|
|
|
19,117
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
|
2,358
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,358
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
$
|
80,912
|
|
|
6,892
|
|
|
2,358
|
|
|
1,350
|
|
$
|
70,312
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
8,188
|
|
$
|
3,695
|
|
$
|
2,347
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC 718.
|
(b)
|
|
Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.
|
(c)
|
|
Includes non-recurring legal settlement costs and product transition costs.
|
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Loss before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|
Loss before income taxes
|
$
|
(5,222
|
)
|
|
$
|
(98,248
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization(a)
|
|
6,256
|
|
|
|
15,948
|
|
Share-based compensation expense(b)
|
|
2,207
|
|
|
|
8,188
|
|
Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment (c)
|
|
1,180
|
|
|
|
76,354
|
|
Non-recurring legal and other expenses(d)
|
|
2,347
|
|
|
|
2,347
|
|
Interest expense, net(e)
|
|
1,657
|
|
|
|
8,197
|
|
Other income, net(f)
|
|
(1,053
|
)
|
|
|
(2,818
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
7,372
|
|
|
$
|
9,968
|
|
(a)
|
Includes depreciation and amortization charges, including amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.
|
(b)
|
Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.
|
(c)
|
Includes the loss on debt conversion and extinguishment of the 2022 Notes and 2025 Notes.
|
(d)
|
Includes non-recurring legal settlement costs and product transition costs.
|
(e)
|
Includes debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2022 Notes and 2025 Notes.
|
(f)
|
Includes the fair value adjustment related to the Company’s interest make-whole derivative instrument, as well as foreign currency transaction gains and losses, net of the gain on the sale of certain fixed assets.
|
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Quarterly Net Revenues by Product Grouping
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
June 30,
2020
|
|
March 31,
2020
|
|
December 31,
2019
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
IoT & Mobile Solutions (a)
|
$
|
77,342
|
|
$
|
69,314
|
|
$
|
42,415
|
|
$
|
37,325
|
|
$
|
47,733
|
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
|
|
12,898
|
|
|
11,375
|
|
|
14,425
|
|
|
15,008
|
|
|
14,983
|
Total net revenues
|
$
|
90,240
|
|
$
|
80,689
|
|
$
|
56,840
|
|
$
|
52,333
|
|
$
|
62,716
|
(a)
|
Effective in the third quarter ended on September 30, 2020, IoT & Mobile Solutions now includes the Company’s Device Management System revenue stream, rebranded as Inseego Subscribe, and all prior period balances have been reclassified from Enterprise SaaS Solutions.
