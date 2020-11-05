Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Public-Company Third Quarter 2020 Results

Dr. Anand Gopalan commented, “We are pleased to present our third quarter results for the first time as a public company. We are also excited about the continued strength we see in the overall lidar markets. Despite the continued impacts of COVID-19, we see growing interest in lidar applications across multiple industries, as evidenced by our accelerating commercial success across all of our focused markets. In this environment, Velodyne continues to demonstrate its leadership as the only at-scale lidar player, through strong technical and business execution.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue of $32.1 million represents a 137% increase year-over-year. Product revenue was $26.1 million in the quarter versus $11.7 million in Q3 2019, and License and Services revenue was $6.0 million, up from $1.8 million in Q3 2019.

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided in the tables below.

Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

Consummated business combination with Graf Industrial Corp. and began trading on Nasdaq under the tickers VLDR (common stock) and VLDRW (public warrants) on September 30, 2020

Awarded six new agreements with diverse applications among each of our three focused market segments – moving people, moving goods, security and smart cities

Ongoing activities with our 300+ customers, which include nearly all the leading global automotive manufacturers and technology companies

Successfully defended patents with Hesai and RoboSense by entering into recurring global licensing payment agreements

Announced a three-year sales agreement with Baidu for our Alpha Prime lidar sensors

Financial Outlook

Velodyne is pleased to reiterate the guidance shared in early September as part of our business combination with Graf Industrial Corp.

For the full year 2020, we expect total revenue of approximately $101 million, as previously forecasted.

We expect the full year GAAP gross margin, including approximately $7.5 million of stock-based compensation, in the range of 22.6% to 25.6% and the non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 30% to 33%.

For the full year, GAAP operating loss is expected to total between $208 million and $205 million. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected in the range of $67 million to $64 million for the full year of 2020. The primary difference between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating loss is the amortization of stock-based compensation equaling approximately $142 million. Stock-based compensation is calculated using the closing common share price for VLDR on October 30, 2020, which was $12.20. The charge for each employee equity incentive is based on the actual day that the incentives vest.

Given our business combination, we estimate fourth quarter actual and fiscal year weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 175.4 million and 148.5 million, respectively.

Conference Call Information

Velodyne will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2020. Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing (800) 289-0462, using conference code 805709. The webcast will be accessible on Velodyne’s investor relations website at https://investors.velodynelidar.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through November 12, 2020. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call (888) 203-1112 and enter conference code 7086125.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities, and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, please visit https://velodynelidar.com/ and follow us on Twitter: @VelodyneLidar.

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 297,853 $ 60,004 Short-term investments — 2,199 Accounts receivable, net 19,405 11,863 Inventories, net 16,422 14,987 Prepaid and other current assets 10,906 12,918 Total current assets 344,586 101,971 Property, plant and equipment, net 17,808 26,278 Goodwill 1,189 1,189 Intangible assets, net 723 982 Contract assets 5,626 — Other assets 632 5,755 Total assets $ 370,564 $ 136,175 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,447 $ 6,923 Accrued expense and other current liabilities 41,134 31,160 Contract liabilities 6,574 18,261 Total current liabilities 58,155 56,344 Long-term tax liabilities 605 1,360 Other long-term liabilities 26,302 2,225 Total liabilities 85,062 59,929 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (as adjusted for December 31, 2019): Preferred stock — — Common stock 17 14 Additional paid-in capital 489,920 240,464 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (211) (216) Accumulated deficit (204,224) (164,016) Total stockholders' equity 285,502 76,246 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 370,564 $ 136,175

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product $ 26,099 $ 11,698 $ 53,948 $ 63,234 License and services 6,000 1,819 23,568 19,192 Total revenue 32,099 13,517 77,516 82,426 Cost of revenue: Product 16,482 14,430 46,027 51,384 License and services 648 180 1,032 1,498 Total cost of revenue 17,130 14,610 47,059 52,882 Gross profit 14,969 (1,093) 30,457 29,544 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,535 16,521 39,653 42,211 Sales and marketing 4,126 5,126 12,798 15,945 General and administrative 10,579 4,148 26,942 10,637 Gain on sale of assets held-for-sale (7,529) — (7,529) — Restructuring — — 1,043 — Total operating expenses 17,711 25,795 72,907 68,793 Operating loss (2,742) (26,888) (42,450) (39,249) Interest income 2 191 119 946 Interest expense (31) (18) (69) (45) Other income (expense), net 38 (42) (105) (15) Loss before income taxes (2,733) (26,757) (42,505) (38,363) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,562 70 (4,098) 122 Net loss $ (5,295) $ (26,827) $ (38,407) $ (38,485) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.04) $ (0.20) $ (0.28) $ (0.29) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 140,490,370 133,033,927 139,425,745 133,033,927

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,295) $ (26,827) $ (38,407) $ (38,485) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,091 2,109 6,342 5,804 Stock-based compensation 85 25 241 111 Write-off of deferred IPO costs 3,548 — 3,548 — Gain on sale of assets held-for-sale (7,529) — (7,529) — Provision for doubtful accounts 16 74 525 418 Other 4 (82) 74 (418) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 15,847 3,958 (8,067) 7,769 Inventories, net 1,134 (2,460) 3,329 (2,074) Prepaid and other current assets 621 (4,732) 2,510 (5,164) Contract assets — — (8,439) 38 Other assets 94 249 358 703 Accounts payable 2,543 3,254 3,188 4,631 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,357) 7,994 (9,812) 7,932 Contract liabilities (8,885) (1,335) 2,512 (1,275) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,917 (17,773) (49,627) (20,010) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (474) (1,634) (2,197) (4,805) Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale 12,275 — 12,275 — Proceeds from sales of short-term investments — 7,403 — 8,903 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments — 17,100 2,200 48,250 Purchase of short-term investments — (5,387) — (28,823) Considerations paid for acquisition — (2,473) — (2,473) Net cash provided by investing activities 11,801 15,009 12,278 21,052 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs — — 19,919 — Proceeds from Business Combination and PIPE offering, net of transaction costs 248,355 — 248,303 — Repurchase of common stock (1,801) — (1,801) — Cash paid for IPO costs — — (1,144) — Proceeds from notes payable — — 10,000 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 246,554 — 275,277 — Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalent (49) (8) (79) (67) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 261,223 (2,772) 237,849 975 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 36,630 27,651 60,004 23,904 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 297,853 $ 24,879 $ 297,853 $ 24,879

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit (loss) on GAAP basis $ 14,969 $ (1,093) $ 30,457 $ 29,544 Gross margin on GAAP basis 47% (8%) 39% 36% Stock-based compensation 2 — 2 — Gross profit (loss) on non-GAAP basis $ 14,971 $ (1,093) $ 30,459 $ 29,544 Gross margin on non-GAAP basis 47% (8%) 39% 36% Operation loss on GAAP basis $ (2,742) $ (26,888) $ (42,450) $ (39,249) Stock-based compensation 85 25 241 111 Legal settlements — — 2,479 — Gain on Sale of assets held-for-sale (7,529) — (7,529) — Write-off of deferred IPO costs 3,548 3,548 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 96 92 288 92 Restructuring charges — — 1,043 — Operation loss on non-GAAP basis $ (6,542) $ (26,771) $ (42,380) $ (39,046) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes on GAAP basis $ 2,562 $ 70 $ (4,098) $ 122 Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments — — 6,679 — Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis $ 2,562 $ 70 $ 2,581 $ 122 Net loss on GAAP basis $ (5,295) $ (26,827) $ (38,407) $ (38,485) Stock-based compensation 85 25 241 111 Legal settlements — — 2,479 — Gain on Sale of assets held-for-sale (7,529) — (7,529) — Write-off of deferred IPO costs 3,548 3,548 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 96 92 288 92 Restructuring charges — — 1,043 — Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments — — (6,679) — Net loss on non-GAAP basis $ (9,095) $ (26,710) $ (45,016) $ (38,282) Net loss per share on GAAP basis Basic and diluted $ (0.04) $ (0.20) $ (0.28) $ (0.29) Weighted-average shares on GAAP basis Basic and diluted 140,490,370 133,033,927 139,425,745 133,033,927 Net loss per share on non-GAAP basis Basic and diluted $ (0.06) $ (0.20) $ (0.32) $ (0.29) Weighted-average shares on non-GAAP basis Basic and diluted 140,490,370 133,033,927 139,425,745 133,033,927

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: the impact on our operations and financial condition from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic both on Velodyne’s business and those of its customers and suppliers; Velodyne’s ability to execute its business plan; the timing of revenue from existing customers, including uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne’s customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; uncertainties related to Velodyne’s estimates of the size of the markets for its products and future revenue opportunities; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne’s products; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; Velodyne’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; rising costs adversely affecting Velodyne’s profitability; uncertainties related to Velodyne’s current litigation and potential litigation involving GRAF or Velodyne or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne’s intellectual property; Velodyne’s ability to partner with and rely on third party manufacturers; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne’s products and services; and changes in applicable laws or regulations. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect Velodyne’s operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related teleconference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. Velodyne undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non‑GAAP measures of non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross margin, Non‑GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, and non‑GAAP net loss per share are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, litigation settlements, gain from asset sales, one-time IPO-related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles assets, and discrete tax items. We believe that non‑GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non‑GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non‑GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly‑titled non‑GAAP measures used by other companies. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures are used in this press release. The impact of these items in future periods is uncertain and, depends on various factors. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort.

