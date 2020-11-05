Intersect ENT to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) conditions, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in investor 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT is a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. The Company’s steroid releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care.

For additional information on the Company or the products including risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com. For more information about PROPEL (mometasone furoate) sinus implants and SINUVA (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, please visit www.PROPELOPENS.com and www.SINUVA.com.

Intersect ENT, PROPEL and SINUVA are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006138/en/