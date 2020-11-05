 

Intersect ENT to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) conditions, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Berenberg US CEO Conference 2020
     Tom West, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Meier, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 am PT on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

    A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Berenberg US CEO Conference 2020 can be accessed by visiting the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.intersectENT.com. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

  • Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum
     Management will participate in investor 1x1 meetings on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
     Management will participate in investor 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

    • About Intersect ENT

    Intersect ENT is a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. The Company’s steroid releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care.

    For additional information on the Company or the products including risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com. For more information about PROPEL (mometasone furoate) sinus implants and SINUVA (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, please visit www.PROPELOPENS.com and www.SINUVA.com.

    Intersect ENT, PROPEL and SINUVA are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT, Inc.

