 

FCPT Appoints Toni Steele and Liz Tennican as Directors

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that Toni Steele, Real Estate Portfolio Lead at Google, and Liz Tennican, a Partner at Carmel Partners, have been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately.

Bill Lenehan said, “We've been looking for directors who can bring significant experience and fresh insights to the board. I'm confident Liz and Toni are going to make our board and our company better and I'm looking forward to working with them as we continue to grow.”

Toni Steele has extensive experience in the real estate, capital markets, and asset management industries, and since 2018 has served as Google’s Real Estate Portfolio Lead. From 2017 to 2018, Ms. Steele served as co-lead on the Netflix brokered purchase of the Albuquerque Studios while serving as Executive Vice President of Southern California Capital Markets at JLL. Prior to that, from 1995 to 2017, Ms. Steele spent over 22 years at Goldman Sachs serving various ventures and investments in the US and abroad, including as Director for Italy Real Estate & Germany NPL Real Estate based in Europe, US Vice President of Acquisitions & Asset Management, and Western Region Asset Management Team Lead. Ms. Steele received a Master of Business Administration, summa cum laude, from the International University of Monaco and a Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, from Pepperdine University.

Liz Tennican has held a wide variety of senior positions in the real estate and finance industries and since 2016 has served as a Partner at Carmel Partners, a vertically integrated investment manager focused on U.S. multifamily properties. At Carmel Partners, Ms. Tennican serves as Head of Investor Relations, Research and ESG, is a member of the Investment Committee, and is Vice Chair of the Management Committee. From 2013 to 2016, Ms. Tennican was a Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations and Business Development for Watershed Asset Management, a credit-oriented hedge fund. From 2006 to 2013, Ms. Tennican was with Barclays Global Investors, which was acquired and became part of BlackRock, where she headed the Institutional Consultant Relations Group and then spent five years as Head of U.S. Institutional Sales for the iShares division. Prior to that, Ms. Tennican spent several years in the investment banking industry at Robertson Stephens, where she co-founded its capital markets desk. Ms. Tennican received both a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

