NantHealth Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

“Our 2020 third quarter total software-related revenue increased to $18.7 million from $18.3 million for the same quarter last year and climbed 7% on a sequential quarterly basis,” said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer, NantHealth. “The current year third quarter included a revenue contribution from our recently completed acquisition of OpenNMS. We are pleased to report that our gross margin remained strong at 60% of total revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses were lower, and our bottom line improved considerably. We view our overall financial performance as a solid achievement, given the challenges associated with operating during the ongoing pandemic.

“At the same time, we ramped up our investment in R&D. We continued our development of data solutions capabilities, by expanding our software portfolio and service offerings, and investing in cloud, SaaS and AI technologies.

“We are making excellent progress on integrating the highly complementary OpenNMS business into our operations. OpenNMS provides a number of cross marketing opportunities, by leveraging NantHealth’s data science and AI competencies and OpenNMS’ network monitoring solutions for critical data flows. In addition, we believe the acquisition will drive opportunities to expand into industries beyond healthcare and bring new sets of services to customers of both entities.”

Software and Services Highlights:

Clinical Decision Support (Eviti): Expanded client-base and net new clients through NantHealth’s Eviti channel partner, a leading clinical solutions provider Expanded Eviti Connect across the Medicaid population of a leading U.S. health insurance company. Of the 13 states originally announced, six states have gone live through the third quarter of 2020



Payer Engagement (NaviNet): We expanded API capabilities with a new service offering for provider and revenue cycle organizations to connect with payers via the NaviNet Open platform to conduct Eligibility & Benefits, Claim Status Inquiry, Authorizations, and Referral transactions Launched several user-centric enhancements that will provide a richer user experience on NaviNet Open, including self-service capability that allows NaviNet AllPayer subscribers to quickly and easily configure provider information for registration and access



Network Monitoring (OpenNMS): Released Meridian 2020 A Fortune 500 Healthcare IT company went into production with the OpenNMS Architecture for Learning Enabled Correlation (ALEC) AI engine



Business and Financial Highlights

For the 2020 third quarter:

Total net revenue was $18.8 million compared with $18.6 million in Q3 of 2019 and up from $17.6 million in Q2, 2020. Within total revenue, there was $18.7 million of total software-related revenue, compared with $18.3 in previous year

Gross profit was $11.2 million, or 60% of total net revenue, consistent with the prior year period

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined to $12.4 million from $13.7 million in 2019 third quarter

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased to $4.7 million from $3.3 million, primarily due to expanding our software portfolio and service offerings, and investing in cloud, SaaS and AI technologies

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth, net of tax, narrowed to $11.0 million, or $0.10 per share from $16.4 million, or $0.15 per share

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth was $7.2 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with $7.5 million, or $0.07 per share, for the third quarter of last year

At September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $26 million

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding topics such as the company’s financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and other comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). The Company’s management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor’s overall understanding of the financial results for the Company’s core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company’s core business between current, past and future periods. Other companies may define these measures in different ways. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP per share numbers are calculated based on one class of common stock and do not incorporate the effects, if any, of using the two-class method.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret, and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth helps its customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications, and other industries, to automate, understand, and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in molecular analysis (GPS Cancer), payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (NaviNet and Eviti), and Data Products that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings. OpenNMS, a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our blog.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate a complex learning system to address a wide range of healthcare issues; our ability to successfully amass the requisite data to achieve maximum network effects; appropriately allocating financial and human resources across a broad array of product and service offerings; raising additional capital as necessary to fund our operations; achieving significant commercial market acceptance for our sequencing and molecular analysis solutions; establish relationships with, key thought leaders or payers’ key decision makers in order to establish GPS Cancer as a standard of care for patients with cancer; our ability to grow the market for our Systems Infrastructure, and applications; successfully enhancing our Systems Infrastructure and applications to achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; customer concentration; competition; security breaches; bandwidth limitations; our ability to integrate OpenNMS into our operations;; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals; dependence upon senior management; the need to comply with and meet applicable laws and regulations; unexpected adverse events; clinical adoption and market acceptance of GPS Cancer; and anticipated cost savings. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NantHealth, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,908 $ 5,243 Accounts receivable, net 4,195 6,179 Related party receivables, net 1,577 823 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,460 19,341 Current assets of discontinued operation - 6,327 Total current assets 36,140 37,913 Property, plant, and equipment, net 14,232 14,985 Goodwill 98,333 97,307 Intangible assets, net 50,202 51,848 Investment in related party - 31,702 Related party receivable, net of current 612 1,108 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,604 8,470 Other assets 1,856 1,818 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operation - 21,336 Total assets $ 208,979 $ 266,487 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,151 $ 3,377 Accrued and other current liabilities 14,833 31,988 Deferred revenue 3,276 7,098 Related party payables, net 4,606 4,120 Notes payable 1,065 238 Current liabilities of discontinued operation - 10,680 Total current liabilities 25,931 57,501 Deferred revenue, net of current 715 1,129 Related party liabilities 29,365 24,227 Related party promissory note 112,666 112,666 Related party convertible note, net 9,268 8,864 Convertible notes, net 89,023 84,648 Deferred income taxes, net 1,697 1,669 Operating lease liabilities 8,508 9,728 Other liabilities 24,135 21,542 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operation - 1,649 Total liabilities 301,308 323,623 Stockholders' deficit Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 111,214,133 and 110,619,678 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 890,590 889,955 Accumulated deficit (983,108 ) (946,884 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (283 ) (218 ) Total NantHealth stockholders' deficit (92,790 ) (57,136 ) Noncontrolling interests 461 - Total stockholders' deficit (92,329 ) (57,136 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 208,979 $ 266,487

NantHealth, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Software-as-a-service related $ 18,355 $ 18,328 $ 53,997 $ 54,421 Maintenance 299 - 299 - Professional services 62 - 62 - Total software-related revenue $ 18,716 $ 18,328 $ 54,358 $ 54,421 Sequencing and molecular analysis 49 276 172 1,581 Home health care services - - - 2,863 Total net revenue $ 18,765 $ 18,604 $ 54,530 $ 58,865 Cost of Revenue Software-as-a-service related $ 5,935 $ 5,638 $ 17,552 $ 17,004 Maintenance 131 121 131 288 Professional services 15 - 15 - Amortization of developed technologies 1,222 1,143 3,508 3,519 Total software-related cost of revenue $ 7,303 $ 6,902 $ 21,206 $ 20,811 Sequencing and molecular analysis 216 462 827 4,066 Home health care services - - - 1,471 Total cost of revenue $ 7,519 $ 7,364 $ 22,033 $ 26,348 Gross Profit $ 11,246 $ 11,240 $ 32,497 $ 32,517 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative 12,442 13,708 36,864 42,843 Research and development 4,681 3,262 12,446 10,503 Amortization of acquisition-related assets 958 1,054 2,691 3,162 Impairment of intangible asset - - - 3,977 Total operating expenses $ 18,081 $ 18,024 $ 52,001 $ 60,485 Loss from operations (6,835 ) (6,784 ) (19,504 ) (27,968 ) Interest expense, net (4,861 ) (4,556 ) (14,291 ) (13,443 ) Other income (expense), net 747 (3,586 ) (2,550 ) (5,022 ) Loss from related party equity method investment - (1,983 ) (31,702 ) (6,401 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes $ (10,949 ) $ (16,909 ) $ (68,047 ) $ (52,834 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 77 (529 ) 174 (659 ) Net loss from continuing operations $ (11,026 ) $ (16,380 ) $ (68,221 ) $ (52,175 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax attributable to NantHealth (16 ) 3 31,955 1,162 Net loss $ (11,042 ) $ (16,377 ) $ (36,266 ) $ (51,013 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests $ (42 ) - (42 ) - Net loss attributable to NantHealth $ (11,000 ) $ (16,377 ) $ (36,224 ) $ (51,013 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to NantHealth: Continuing operations - common stock $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.47 ) Discontinued operations - common stock $ - $ - $ 0.29 $ 0.01 Total net loss per share - common stock $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.46 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted - common stock 110,929,357 110,619,905 110,859,611 110,261,279

NantHealth, Inc. Non-GAAP Net Loss from Continuing Operations Attributable to NantHealth and

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to NantHealth (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth $ (10,984 ) $ (16,380 ) $ (68,179 ) $ (52,175 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth: Loss from related party equity method investment - 1,983 31,702 6,401 Stock-based compensation expense from continuing operations 633 521 1,761 1,797 Change in fair value of derivatives liability (56 ) - 7 - Change in fair value of Bookings Commitment (657 ) 3,159 3,070 4,664 Noncash interest expense related to convertible notes 1,644 1,446 4,779 4,207 Intangible amortization from continuing operations 2,165 2,197 6,184 6,681 Impairment of intangible asset - - - 3,977 Loss on sale of business - - - 582 Securities litigation costs - 500 (103 ) 500 Tax provision (benefit) resulting from certain noncash tax items 20 (885 ) (16 ) (519 ) Total adjustments to GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth 3,749 8,921 47,384 28,290 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth - Non-GAAP $ (7,235 ) $ (7,459 ) $ (20,795 ) $ (23,885 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 110,929,357 110,619,905 110,859,611 110,261,279 Net loss per share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth - Non-GAAP $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.22 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Common Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to NantHealth to Net Loss per Common Share from

Continuing Operations Attributable to NantHealth - Non-GAAP (Unaudited): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.47 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth: Loss from related party equity method investment - 0.03 0.28 0.04 Stock-based compensation expense from continuing operations 0.01 - 0.02 0.02 Change in fair value of derivatives liability - - - - Change in fair value of Bookings Commitment (0.01 ) 0.03 0.03 0.04 Noncash interest expense related to convertible notes 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 Intangible amortization from continuing operations 0.02 0.02 0.06 0.06 Impairment of intangible asset - - - 0.04 Loss on sale of business - - - 0.01 Securities litigation costs - - - - Tax provision (benefit) resulting from certain noncash tax items - (0.01 ) - - Total adjustments to GAAP net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth 0.03 0.08 0.43 0.25 Net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth - Non-GAAP $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.22 )

