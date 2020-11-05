ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site

DENVER, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted its third quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angihomeservices.com /quarterly-earnings . As announced previously, the company and IAC will host a virtual conference call to discuss both companies’ respective third quarter results and to answer questions. The virtual conference call will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Joey Levin, Chairman of ANGI Homeservices and CEO of IAC; Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices; and Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC.



The live webcast and replay of the call will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l5DspVwxSsKLNQodcB ... .