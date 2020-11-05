Microchip Technology Announces CEO Transition

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its long serving CEO Steve Sanghi will transition to an Executive Chair role effective March 1, 2021. Microchip’s current President, Ganesh Moorthy, will step into the role of President and CEO effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Moorthy will also join the Board of Directors effective January 4, 2021.



“Leading Microchip for the last 30 years has been the greatest privilege of my 42 years in the semiconductor industry” said Mr. Sanghi. “I believe that now is the time to hand over the reins to Ganesh as my successor. I will continue in the role of Executive Chair and continue to participate in the strategic direction and growth of Microchip. At the same time, I will create more time to spend with my family and grandchildren.”