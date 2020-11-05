 

Sonoco ThermoSafe Launches EOS Line of Curbside Recyclable Temperature Controlled Parcel Shippers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 22:10  |  46   |   |   

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for life sciences and healthcare, announced the launch of its new EOS line of fully curbside recyclable temperature controlled packaging in the U.S.   

EOS was created to give concerned life science and perishable clients a truly curbside recyclable system from a trusted provider. Several competing insulated packaging products claim curbside recyclability but use inner pellets, panels and liner coatings that can’t be separated or sorted and become unrecyclable as-is at Municipal Recycling Facilities (MRFs). As one of the largest recyclers in the U.S., Sonoco has deep expertise in both recycling technology and regulatory requirements. Prior to launching EOS, Sonoco ThermoSafe conducted substantial internal and third party university testing on its components affirming EOS’ curbside recyclability as is.

EOS is also a promising vision of the circular economy inside Sonoco. EOS is made using 100% post-industrial, pre-consumer paper fiber, a feedstock that some of Sonoco’s consumer paper products naturally create. As the EOS line grows and the logistics of supply align between ThermoSafe’s client locations and the consumer paper production locations, the prospect of a circular flow of scrap materials used inside the company without waste can become reality.

“It takes a company as uniquely experienced as Sonoco in paper manufacturing, thermal insulation and recycling management to create a product like EOS,” said Ron Haub, segment director for Sonoco ThermoSafe. “When global life science and food/perishables companies see Sonoco’s name on a curbside recyclability claim, they know it can be trusted.”

The EOS line is available in several sizes and will initially be available only in the U.S. Visit https://www.thermosafe.com/subcategory/EOS to learn more.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe
Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is a leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe’s ISC Labs deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83c6f93f-b36e-4aeb ... 

CONTACT: Contact:
Brian Risinger
+843-383-7509
brian.risinger@sonoco.com

Sonoco Products Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonoco ThermoSafe Launches EOS Line of Curbside Recyclable Temperature Controlled Parcel Shippers ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for life sciences and healthcare, announced the launch of its new EOS line …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
New, Tyvek Roll-Feed, Cut and Seal Machine Increases Production Speeds and Seal Integrity, While Reducing Cost of Materials and Scrap
02.11.20
AirBridge Cargo Airlines to Offer Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD
02.11.20
Dillard, Johnson Named Corporate Officers
22.10.20
Sonoco Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
21.10.20
Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Paperboard Tubes and Cores
19.10.20
Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
19.10.20
Istavridis Joins Sonoco Board of Directors
19.10.20
Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard
13.10.20
Elizabeth Rhue Named Staff Vice President of Global Sustainability
12.10.20
Sonoco to Divest Europe Contract Packaging Business to Prairie Industries Holdings backed by The Halifax Group