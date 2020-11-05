 

OncoArendi and Galapagos enter into exclusive collaboration on chitinase inhibitors in fibrosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 22:15  |  73   |   |   

Mechelen, Belgium and Warsaw, Poland, 5 November 2020, 22.15 CET – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) and OncoArendi Therapeutics SA (WSE: OAT), announced that they have signed an exclusive collaboration and license agreement for the global development and commercialization of OncoArendi’s OATD-01. OATD-01 is a Phase 2-ready chitotriosidase/acidic mammalian chitinase (CHIT1/AMCase) inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other diseases with a fibrotic component.  

Lung diseases like IPF are associated with an increased chitinase activity, which strongly correlates with disease stage, progression and prognosis. Chitinases (predominantly CHIT1) are involved in macrophage activation. Inhibition of chitinase activity translates into a potential therapeutic benefit, as shown in a range of preclinical models. OATD-01 has shown robust anti-fibrotic activity in multiple animal models, when compared with the standard of care.

OncoArendi has developed a portfolio of CHIT1/AMCase inhibitors, of which OATD-01 is the first-in-class frontrunner. OATD-01 is a novel, small molecule CHIT1/AMCase inhibitor targeting a key pathway in tissue remodeling. It has shown compelling translational data, a favorable profile in animal studies at expected therapeutic doses and it has successfully completed Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers. Galapagos aims to bring OATD-01 to a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IPF and possibly other diseases with a fibrotic component.

Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer of Galapagos said: “Galapagos is very excited to gain access to OATD-01 and OncoArendi’s innovative pipeline of novel chitinase inhibitors, further strengthening and complementing our existing fibrosis portfolio. Bringing OATD-01 to our pipeline supports our ambition to lead the advancement of treatments  in fibrosis and continues to show our commitment to push boundaries in the fight against IPF, a debilitating and fatal disease”.

“Converging human biology and preclinical data indicate that chitinases are highly relevant therapeutic targets for a range of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. This unique area of disease biology enables development of novel therapies in biomarker-driven patient populations. OncoArendi is excited about the ability to tap into the scientific and clinical development expertise of Galapagos and we enthusiastically look forward to this long-term strategic collaboration in maximizing the potential of chitinase and chitinase-like proteins in treatment of severe human diseases involving organ fibrosis” said Marcin Szumowski, CEO of OncoArendi.

Disclaimer

