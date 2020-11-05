 

Brunswick Resources Inc. Resume Trading and Transfer to NEX

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Brunswick”) (TSX-Venture Exchange: BRU) announces that effective on November 6, 2020, Brunswick Resources Inc. stock’s exchange listing will be transferred from the TSX-V’s to the NEX board as a result of the Company’s failure to meet the Continued Listing Requirements as a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX-V..

Brunswick Resources’ trading symbol will change from “BRU” to “BRU.H”. There will be no change in Brunswick Resources’ name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. As of November 6, 2020, the Company will be subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies. The NEX board has been designed to provide a forum for the trading of publicly listed companies while they seek and undertake transactions in furtherance of their reactivation as companies that will carry on an active business.

The common shares of Brunswick Resources will resume trading shortly. A trading halt has been in place since March 4, 2019 as a result of the announcement of the proposed reverse takeover (RTO) transaction with CBIO Brand Development Inc. As announced on November 12, 2019, the RTO transaction was terminated.

Further to the press release dated January 11, 2019 announcing the sale of the Irene Lake Project, the Company announces that the agreement with the buyer has not been respected since the buyer has not paid the consideration of $75,000 as was agreed upon. The Company is currently negotiating with the buyer to enter into a new agreement for the sale of the Irene Lake Property for a similar consideration. As soon as the Company reaches an agreement with the buyer, Brunswick will file a submission with the Exchange to get approval for the transaction. .The Irene Lake is currently the only asset of the Company.

Management of the Company is continuing to explore new business opportunities with a view of maximizing shareholder value of the Company.

Brunswick Resources Inc.

Brunswick is a TSXV listed company that has been engaged in mineral exploration. It was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) with its head office in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Brunswick is a "reporting issuer" in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

For further information, please contact:

For Brunswick Resources Inc.    
Christian Dupont, President and CEO
