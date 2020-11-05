Benefitfocus Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results 

Highlights include:

Exceeded guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA

Enabled key customer implementations:

-- Successful first open enrollment for University of Texas System

-- Three new large health plan customers initiated use of the company’s end-to-end, quote to pay solution

-- Financial wellness partners, Lincoln Financial Group and PayActive

-- Family planning and reproductive health innovator, Natalist

“I am pleased to report exceptional third quarter results and am convinced we have the ability to unlock substantial shareholder value,” said Steve Swad, president and chief executive officer of Benefitfocus. “Achieving our enhanced value creation goal is based on three key priorities:

First is customer centricity; our team is 100% focused right now on the most important promise we make to our customers, which is to deliver a successful open enrollment.

Second is to improve profitability and become the most efficient and best performing company in our industry.

And third is a focus on three key strategic areas – enrollment, engagement and data – to drive industry leadership and future growth.”



Alpana Wegner, chief financial officer, said, “Benefitfocus exceeded the high end of our guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA. This financial performance was driven primarily by the decisive cost-reduction actions initiated earlier this year in response to the pandemic, and efficiencies from our investments in automation and process improvements. As we execute on our three key priorities, we expect to continue to improve profitability and invest in future growth opportunities.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $63.6 million, down 11% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Software services was $50.6 million, 7% lower compared to the third quarter of 2019. Software services comprise subscription and platform revenue.



-- Subscription revenue was $45.0 million, a decrease of 10% compared to the third quarter of 2019.



-- Platform revenue was $5.6 million, an increase of 36% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Net Loss

GAAP net loss was ($4.4) million, compared to ($12.6) million in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.19), based on ($6.0) million net loss available to common stockholders and 32.3 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.38) for the third quarter of 2019, based on ($12.6) million net loss available to common stockholders and 32.7 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP net loss was ($1.1) million compared to ($7.5) million in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($0.08) and ($0.23) in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, based on ($2.7) million and ($7.6) million net loss available to common stockholders and 32.3 million and 32.7 million basic and fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.5 million, compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Free cash flow was $11.3 million, compared to ($6.3) in the third quarter of 2019.



See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities at September 30, 2020 totaled $176.0 million, compared to $183.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

During the third quarter of 2020, we repurchased $18.8 million of our convertible senior notes at a cost of approximately $14.6 million, which resulted in a gain of $1.1 million.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 5, 2020, Benefitfocus is providing guidance for the fourth quarter and maintaining full year 2020 guidance as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $68.1 million to $78.1 million.

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be between zero and $5 million, or ($0.05) per share based on 32.3 million basic shares outstanding and $0.08 per share based on 35.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding based on a range of between ($1.6) million net loss to $3.0 million net income available to common shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $11.2 million to $16.2 million.



Full Year 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $260 million to $270 million.

Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of ($16.0) million to ($11.0) million, or ($0.59) to ($0.44) per share, based on 32.3 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $35 million to $40 million.

Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $10 million to $20 million.

Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance excludes the impact of restructuring charges.

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net loss, adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow to their most directly comparable GAAP measure of GAAP net income, GAAP net loss or GAAP operating cash flows. This is because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the various necessary GAAP components of such reconciliations, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, or others that may arise during the year, without unreasonable effort. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Details:

In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (800) 738-1032 (domestic) or (212) 231-2935 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until November 12, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 21971109.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, if any, restructuring charges, if any, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, if any, and costs not core to our business, if any. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, expense related to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, restructuring charges, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, and costs not core to our business. We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted to eliminate restructuring charges. Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, we revised our definitions of non-GAAP net loss/income and net loss/income per common share and adjusted EBITDA to also exclude gain or loss of extinguishment of debt. The revisions to these definitions had no impact on our reported non-GAAP net loss/income and net loss/income per common share and adjusted EBITDA for periods prior to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties arising from the recent U.S. elections; our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the immature and volatile market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; risks associated with acquisitions; cyber-security risks; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Benefitfocus, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 63,583 $ 71,665 $ 191,911 $ 208,543 Cost of revenue(1)(2)(3) 30,113 35,588 94,422 101,242 Gross profit 33,470 36,077 97,489 107,301 Operating expenses:(1)(2)(3) Sales and marketing 12,405 18,527 39,863 57,464 Research and development 11,439 14,088 34,252 41,639 General and administrative 9,424 10,772 29,320 34,353 Restructuring costs – – 5,616 – Total operating expenses 33,268 43,387 109,051 133,456 Loss from operations 202 (7,310 ) (11,562 ) (26,155 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 40 673 563 2,095 Interest expense (5,771 ) (5,926 ) (17,524 ) (17,577 ) Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes 1,138 – 1,138 – Other (expense) income 1 3 8 (61 ) Total other expense, net (4,592 ) (5,250 ) (15,815 ) (15,543 ) Loss before income taxes (4,390 ) (12,560 ) (27,377 ) (41,698 ) Income tax expense 6 17 17 26 Net loss (4,396 ) (12,577 ) (27,394 ) (41,724 ) Preferred dividends (1,600 ) – (2,062 ) – Net loss available to common stockholders $ (5,996 ) $ (12,577 ) $ (29,456 ) $ (41,724 ) Comprehensive loss $ (5,996 ) $ (12,577 ) $ (29,456 ) $ (41,724 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (1.29 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 32,263,876 32,703,723 32,320,201 32,460,494 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 1,304 $ 798 $ 2,604 $ 2,388 Sales and marketing 766 923 2,240 2,597 Research and development 785 690 1,717 2,600 General and administrative 1,004 2,004 4,298 6,916 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 321 $ 305 $ 961 $ 712 Sales and marketing 82 97 256 246 Research and development 119 118 342 289 General and administrative 46 49 146 117 (3) Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed included in above line items: General and administrative $ 18 $ 3 $ 425 $ 1,005





Benefitfocus, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of

September 30,

2020 As of

December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,240 $ 130,976 Marketable securities 67,807 – Accounts receivable, net 29,899 33,754 Contract, prepaid and other current assets 14,021 21,523 Total current assets 219,967 186,253 Property and equipment, net 30,502 28,669 Financing lease right-of-use assets 70,970 78,520 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,467 1,715 Intangible assets, net 10,962 12,667 Goodwill 12,857 12,857 Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets 9,987 11,002 Total assets $ 356,712 $ 331,683 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,475 $ 9,563 Accrued expenses 8,116 10,526 Accrued compensation and benefits 15,736 15,246 Deferred revenue, current portion 28,239 33,429 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion 6,297 6,871 Total current liabilities 60,863 75,635 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,543 5,079 Convertible senior notes 181,486 187,949 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net current portion 80,885 88,572 Other non-current liabilities 3,582 92 Total liabilities 331,359 357,327 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable preferred stock: Series A preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares

authorized, 1,777,778 and 0 shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively,

liquidation preference $45 per share as of September 30, 2020 79,193 – Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

32,288,044 and 32,788,980 shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 32 33 Additional paid-in capital 425,283 426,025 Accumulated deficit (479,155 ) (451,702 ) Total stockholders' deficit (53,840 ) (25,644 ) Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 356,712 $ 331,683





Benefitfocus, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (27,394 ) $ (41,724 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash

equivalents used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,479 16,629 Stock-based compensation expense 10,859 14,501 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 8,834 8,377 Interest accrual on finance lease liabilities 71 25 Rent expense less than payments (24 ) (6 ) Non-cash interest income for short-term investments 16 – Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,138 ) – Provision for doubtful accounts 111 108 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 3,685 (12,791 ) Accrued interest on short-term investments (38 ) – Contract, prepaid and other current assets 7,502 1,282 Deferred costs and other non-current assets 1,014 3,746 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (9,157 ) (642 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 490 (1,524 ) Deferred revenue (5,726 ) (11,427 ) Other non-current liabilities 3,490 (69 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities 11,074 (23,515 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of short term investments held to maturity (67,785 ) – Business combination, net of cash acquired – (20,914 ) Purchases of property and equipment (9,739 ) (10,604 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (77,524 ) (31,518 ) Cash flows from financing activities Draws on revolving line of credit 10,000 – Payments on revolving line of credit (10,000 ) – Repurchase of convertible senior notes (14,619 ) – Payments of debt issuance costs (154 ) (357 ) Cancellation of convertible senior notes capped call hedge 26 – Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs 79,192 – Payments of preferred dividends (2,062 ) – Repurchase of common stock (9,667 ) – Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP 513 305 Payments on financing obligations (635 ) (1,032 ) Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities (8,880 ) (4,112 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities 43,714 (5,196 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (22,736 ) (60,229 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 130,976 190,928 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 108,240 $ 130,699









Benefitfocus, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except share and per share date) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 33,470 $ 36,077 $ 97,489 $ 107,301 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 321 305 961 712 Stock-based compensation expense 1,304 798 2,604 2,388 Total net adjustments 1,625 1,103 3,565 3,100 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 35,095 $ 37,180 $ 101,054 $ 110,401 Reconciliation from Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss): Operating income (loss) $ 202 $ (7,310 ) $ (11,562 ) $ (26,155 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 568 569 1,705 1,364 Stock-based compensation expense 3,859 4,415 10,859 14,501 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 18 3 425 1,005 Costs not core to our business — 63 — 649 Total net adjustments 4,445 5,050 12,989 17,519 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 4,647 $ (2,260 ) $ 1,427 $ (8,636 ) Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (4,396 ) $ (12,577 ) $ (27,394 ) $ (41,724 ) Depreciation 3,774 3,848 11,496 11,505 Amortization of software development costs 2,032 1,263 5,278 3,760 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 568 569 1,705 1,364 Interest income (40 ) (673 ) (563 ) (2,095 ) Interest expense 5,771 5,926 17,524 17,577 Income tax expense 6 17 17 26 Stock-based compensation expense 3,859 4,415 10,859 14,501 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 18 3 425 1,005 Restructuring costs — — 5,616 — Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes (1,138 ) — (1,138 ) — Costs not core to our business — 63 — 649 Total net adjustments 14,850 15,431 51,219 48,292 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,454 $ 2,854 $ 23,825 $ 6,568 Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss: Net loss $ (4,396 ) $ (12,577 ) $ (27,394 ) $ (41,724 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 568 569 1,705 1,364 Stock-based compensation expense 3,859 4,415 10,859 14,501 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 18 3 425 1,005 Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes (1,138 ) — (1,138 ) — Costs not core to our business — 63 — 649 Total net adjustments 3,307 5,050 11,851 17,519 Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,089 ) $ (7,527 ) $ (15,543 ) $ (24,205 ) Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,089 ) $ (7,527 ) $ (15,543 ) $ (24,205 ) Preferred dividends (1,600 ) — (2,062 ) — Non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders $ (2,689 ) $ (7,527 ) $ (17,605 ) $ (24,205 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 32,263,876 32,703,723 32,320,201 32,460,494 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted 32,263,876 32,703,723 32,320,201 32,460,494 Non-GAAP net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.75 ) Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flow: Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities $ 13,208 $ (3,054 ) $ 11,074 $ (23,515 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,664 ) (3,203 ) (9,739 ) (10,604 ) Cash paid for restructuring costs 745 — 5,201 — Total net adjustments (1,919 ) (3,203 ) (4,538 ) (10,604 ) Free Cash Flow $ 11,289 $ (6,257 ) $ 6,536 $ (34,119 )



