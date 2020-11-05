CV Sciences, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue of $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2020;

E-commerce sales of $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2020;

Gross margin of 44.2% for the third quarter of 2020;

Maintained strong total cash balance of $6.1 million at quarter end;

Launched PlusCBD TM brand refresh and new products;

brand refresh and new products; Launched Happy Lane TM , a new THC-free CBD brand and product line for the convenience store channel;

, a new THC-free CBD brand and product line for the convenience store channel; Launched CV TM Defense, a clinically supported immune formula which provides daily support; and

Defense, a clinically supported immune formula which provides daily support; and Launched PlusCBDTM Pet, a full line of hemp extracts formulated exclusively for dogs and cats.

“We are pleased to deliver a return to modest sequential revenue growth during the third quarter and have been active with our product and business development activities. We are aggressively driving innovation to accelerate new product and category development. We have also enhanced our e-commerce activities, redesigning our CV Sciences website to support consumer sales of our growing immunity line and are actively working with new potential distribution partners and e-commerce retailers to broaden distribution. We remain confident in the long-term outlook for CBD and continue to support all efforts to drive industry-wide science and regulatory-support while leading with our industry-leading quality products,” stated Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “We are developing distribution for our recent launch of Happy LaneTM, and continue to believe there is a significant opportunity in the convenience store channel for this value-priced brand. We expanded our offering in the immunity category, announced the launch of our pet line and have further new offerings slated for launch in the fourth quarter. I could not be more pleased with how the entire CV Sciences team has aggressively driven our growth efforts amid the daily challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. While future hurdles are difficult to forecast given the current environment, I am confident in our team’s ability to adapt and continue to execute our key business strategies. Our focus remains on driving growth and shareholder value through our emphasis on quality, innovation, distribution expansion and category leadership.”

Operating Results - Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2019

Sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $5.6 million, a decrease of 56% from $12.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter sales were impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic and increased market competition, which is largely due to the uncertain regulatory environment for CBD. The Company's products were sold in 6,227 retail stores nationwide as of September 30, 2020, up from 5,435 stores as of September 30, 2019.

The Company recognized an operating loss of $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of $1.8 million in the prior year.

The Company had negative adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 of $2.3 million, compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV, or Curriculum Vitae, is Latin for "course of life", and science is the pursuit of truth. CV Sciences: our name is our mission -- improving quality of life through nature and science.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD products are sold at more than 6,200 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

CV SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months ended Nine Months ended September 30,

September 30, 2020

2019

2020

2019

Product sales, net $ 5,564 $ 12,603 $ 19,230 $ 44,368 Cost of goods sold 3,106 4,175 10,442 13,430 Gross Profit 2,458 8,428 8,788 30,938 Operating expenses: Research and development 412 1,544 2,667 4,574 Selling, general and administrative 5,197 8,657 19,249 36,261 5,609 10,201 21,916 40,835 Operating Loss (3,151 ) (1,773 ) (13,128 ) (9,897 ) Interest (income) expense, net 6 (7 ) — (2 ) Loss before income taxes (3,157 ) (1,766 ) (13,128 ) (9,895 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — 3 (138 ) 29 Net Loss $ (3,157 ) $ (1,769 ) $ (12,990 ) $ (9,924 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 99,950 98,733 99,831 97,524 Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 )





CV SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,563 $ 9,107 Restricted cash 501 501 Accounts receivable, net 1,318 2,177 Inventory 8,685 9,971 Prepaid expenses and other 8,138 10,611 Total current assets 24,205 32,367 Property & equipment, net 3,096 3,615 Operating lease assets 3,199 8,709 Intangibles, net 3,739 3,766 Goodwill 2,788 2,788 Other assets 1,378 1,442 Total assets $ 38,405 $ 52,687 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,647 $ 1,617 Accrued expenses 9,817 10,856 Operating lease liability - current 688 723 Current portion of long-term debt 363 — Total current liabilities 12,515 13,196 Debt 2,543 — Operating lease liability 3,635 9,517 Deferred tax liability 263 421 Other liabilities — 406 Total liabilities 18,956 23,540 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001; 190,000 shares authorized, 100,029 and 99,416 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 74,066 70,774 Accumulated deficit (54,627 ) (41,637 ) Total stockholders' equity 19,449 29,147 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 38,405 $ 52,687





CV SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Nine Months ended September 30, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (12,990 ) $ (9,924 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 629 533 Stock-based compensation 3,116 4,915 Stock-based compensation associated with founders employment settlement — 7,857 Deferred taxes (158 ) — Non-cash lease expense 455 497 Loss on sale of property and equipment 176 — Other 240 38 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 717 (240 ) Inventory 1,858 (1,475 ) Prepaid expenses and other 2,640 (659 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,515 ) 857 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (5,832 ) 2,399 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (794 ) (901 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (794 ) (901 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from debt 2,906 — Repayment of unsecured debt — (474 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 176 279 Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 3,082 (195 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,544 ) 1,303 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 9,608 12,935 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 6,064 $ 14,238 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Interest paid $ — $ 9 Income taxes paid $ 18 $ 70 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Purchase of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 239 $ 21 Operating ROU lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ — $ 5,405 Derecognition of operating ROU lease assets related to operating lease termination $ (4,704 ) $ — Sale of property and equipment in exchange for note receivable (recorded in prepaid expenses and other) and inventory $ 675 $ —

CV SCIENCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

We prepare our condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for the United States (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures such as net income and loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA included in this press release are different from those otherwise presented under GAAP. We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and make financial and operational decisions that are presented in a manner that adjusts from their equivalent GAAP measures or that supplement the information provided by our GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude non-cash compensation expense for stock options and other non-recurring items. When evaluating the performance of our business and developing short and long-term plans, we do not consider share-based compensation charges. Although share-based compensation is necessary to attract and retain quality employees, our consideration of share-based compensation places its primary emphasis on overall shareholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants. Because of the varying availability of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions, we believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation allows for more accurate comparison of our financial results to previous periods. In addition, we believe it useful to investors to understand the specific impact of the application of the fair value method of accounting for share-based compensation on our operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as EBITDA (net income (loss) plus depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest and income tax expense (benefit), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash expenses and other adjustments as set forth below. We use Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it more clearly highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since Adjusted EBITDA eliminates from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance.

We use Adjusted EBITDA in communicating certain aspects of our results and performance, including in this press release, and believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, can provide investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in making period-to-period comparison of results because the adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance.

A reconciliation from our GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 is detailed below:

Three Months ended Nine Months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Net loss - GAAP $ (3,157 ) $ (1,769 ) $ (12,990 ) $ (9,924 ) Stock-based compensation (1) 615 699 3,116 4,915 Stock-based compensation associated with founder employment settlement (2) — — — 7,857 Payroll expense associated with founder employment settlement (3) — — — 934 Net income (loss) - non-GAAP $ (2,542 ) $ (1,070 ) $ (9,874 ) $ 3,782 Diluted EPS - GAAP $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 ) Stock-based compensation (1) — 0.01 0.03 0.04 Stock-based compensation associated with founder employment settlement (2) — — — 0.08 Payroll expense associated with founder employment settlement (3) — — — 0.01 Diluted EPS - non-GAAP $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03 Shares used to calculate diluted EPS - GAAP 99,863 98,733 99,771 97,524 Shares used to calculate diluted EPS - non-GAAP 99,863 98,733 99,771 117,318

_____________

(1) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to stock options awarded to employees, consultants and non-executive directors based on the grant date fair value using the Black-Scholes valuation model.

(2) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to accelerated vesting of RSU's and the modification of certain stock options associated with the settlement agreements with our founder.

(3) Represents accrued payroll and related benefits associated with the separation of our founder.





A reconciliation from our net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 is detailed below:



Three Months ended September 30, 2020 Three Months ended September 30, 2019 Consumer Products Specialty Pharma Total Consumer Products Specialty Pharma Total (in thousands) Net loss $ (2,855 ) $ (302 ) $ (3,157 ) $ (651 ) $ (1,118 ) $ (1,769 ) Depreciation 231 — 231 170 — 170 Amortization — 9 9 — 9 9 Interest expense (income) 6 — 6 (7 ) — (7 ) Income tax expense — — — 3 — 3 EBITDA (2,618 ) (293 ) (2,911 ) (485 ) (1,109 ) (1,594 ) Stock-based compensation (1) 581 34 615 657 42 699 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,037 ) $ (259 ) $ (2,296 ) $ 172 $ (1,067 ) $ (895 )

A reconciliation from our net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 is detailed below:

Nine Months ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months ended September 30, 2019 Consumer Products Specialty Pharma Total Consumer Products Specialty Pharma Total (in thousands) Net loss $ (10,827 ) $ (2,163 ) $ (12,990 ) $ (7,134 ) $ (2,790 ) $ (9,924 ) Depreciation 602 — 602 506 — 506 Amortization — 27 27 — 27 27 Interest expense (income) — — — (2 ) — (2 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (138 ) — (138 ) 29 — 29 EBITDA (10,363 ) (2,136 ) (12,499 ) (6,601 ) (2,763 ) (9,364 ) Stock-based compensation (1) 3,048 68 3,116 4,794 121 4,915 Stock-based compensation associated with founder employment settlement (2) — — — 7,857 — 7,857 Payroll expense associated with founder employment settlement (3) — — — 934 — 934 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,315 ) $ (2,068 ) $ (9,383 ) $ 6,984 $ (2,642 ) $ 4,342

______________

(1) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to stock options awarded to employees, consultants and non-executive directors based on the grant date fair value using the Black-Scholes valuation model.

(2) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to accelerated vesting of RSU's and the modification of certain stock options associated with the settlement agreements with our founder.

(3) Represents accrued payroll and related benefits associated with the separation of our founder.