 

The Joint Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

- Grows Revenue 21%, Compared to Q3 2019
- Reports Record Net Income of $1.6 Million, Up 160% Compared to Q3 2019 –
- Posts Record Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 Million, Up 84% Compared to Q3 2019 -
- Increases Total Clinic Count to 560, Opening 22 Clinics in Q3 2020-
- Sells 30 Franchise Licenses in Q3 2020, Up from 28 in Q3 2019 -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, reported its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights: Q3 2020 Compared to Q3 2019

  • Increased system-wide sales1 by 21%, to $68.3 million.
  • Reported system-wide comp sales2 increase of 12%.
  • Grew revenue by 21%, to $15.4 million.
  • Posted record net income of $1.6 million, compared to $617,000.
  • Reported record Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million, up from $1.4 million.

Operating Highlights

  • Opened 22 clinics in Q3 2020, equal to Q3 2019.
  • Increased total clinic count to 560 as of September 30, 2020:
    • 497 franchised clinics: 21 opened and 1 closed during Q3 2020.
    • 63 company-owned or managed clinics: 1 greenfield opened during Q3 2020.
  • Sold 30 franchise licenses in Q3 2020, compared to 28 in Q3 2019.

“Our strong third quarter performance demonstrates our growth momentum is once again taking hold,” said Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. “Chiropractic care is an essential healthcare service, which is the foundation of our business model’s resiliency. Outside of increased sanitization and cleanliness procedures, our core concept has remained unchanged. Throughout the pandemic, our patients have continued to rely on their chiropractic care while our doctors have been there to serve them. We thank our patients for their confidence in us and our doctors and staff for their commitment to improving their quality of life.”   

“Our third quarter revenue, profitability, and franchise license sales improved over the same period a year ago, and even more dramatically when compared to the second quarter of 2020. Our strong license sales have set the stage for increased upcoming franchise clinic openings, which we will augment with new corporate clinics. This increases revenue, scale and brand recognition. Confident in our progress, we are reestablishing 2020 full year guidance and expect both revenue and the bottom line to exceed those from 2019. The lower rate of clinic openings during the second quarter due to the pandemic created pent-up demand that we believe will fuel openings in the fourth quarter of 2020 and into 2021. Therefore, we reassert our goal of opening 1,000 clinics by the end of 2023.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30: 2020 Compared to 2019

Revenue was $15.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a greater number of clinics and continued organic growth.

Cost of revenue was $1.7 million, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was in line with the total increase in franchise sales and reflects higher regional developer royalties and commissions.

Selling and marketing expenses were $1.8 million, increasing 3%, reflecting the timing of advertising spending. General and administrative expenses were $9.4 million, compared to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in payroll and related expenses to support revenue growth and a greater number of clinics.

Net income was a record for the company at $1.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $617,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was also a record for the company at $2.6 million, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net gain/(loss) on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30: 2020 Compared to 2019

Revenue was $41.6 million in the first nine months of 2020, increasing 20% compared to $34.6 million in the same period of 2019. This increase reflects gross sales from a greater number of clinics and increased gross sales at existing franchised and company-owned or managed clinics.

Net income was $2.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.4 million, compared to $4.1 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Balance Sheet Liquidity
Unrestricted cash was $18.3 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase primarily reflects $6.9 million in cash flow from operating activities, $2.7 million borrowed under the CARES Act U.S. Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program, and $2.0 million drawn on a revolving line of credit, which was offset by $2.2 million in capital expenditures, during the first nine months of 2020.

Reestablished 2020 Guidance for Financial Results and Clinic Openings
Management provided full year 2020 guidance and expects the following:

  • Revenue to be between $58 and $59 million dollars, compared to $48.5 million in 2019;
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $8.5 and $9.0 million dollars, compared to $6.2 million in 2019;
  • Franchised clinic openings to be between 65 and 72, compared to 71 in 2019; and
  • New company-owned or managed clinics, through a combination of both greenfields and buybacks, to be between 4 and 7, compared to 13 in 2019.

Conference Call
The Joint Corp. management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020, to discuss the third quarter 2020 results. To gain immediate access to the call, bypass the operator and avoid the queue, you may preregister by clicking here. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. Those who prefer to call-in directly may do so approximately 20 minutes prior to the start time by dialing 706-643-5902 or 888-869-1189 and using reference code 5655716. The accompanying slide presentation will be in the IR section of the website under Presentations and in Events. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the IR section of the company’s website at https://ir.thejoint.com/events. An audio replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call through November 12, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 or 855-859-2056. The passcode for the replay is 5655716.

Non-GAAP Financial Information
This release includes a presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management believes they provide a more transparent view of the company’s underlying operating performance and operating trends. Reconciliation of net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the table below. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net gain/(loss) on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the company’s financial statements filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand), our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, and the other factors described in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated or revised for any material changes described in any subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 500 locations nationwide and over 7 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact: Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com
Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, thejoint@lhai.com

– Financial Tables Follow

 
THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  September 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
ASSETS (unaudited)    
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,305,526     $ 8,455,989  
Restricted cash   140,400       185,888  
Accounts receivable, net   1,813,684       2,645,085  
Notes receivable, net   10,326       128,724  
Deferred franchise and regional development costs, current portion   828,842       765,508  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   921,559       1,122,478  
Total current assets   22,020,337       13,303,672  
Property and equipment, net   8,014,676       6,581,588  
Operating lease right-of-use asset   11,555,086       12,486,672  
Deferred franchise and regional development costs, net of current portion   3,757,799       3,627,225  
Intangible assets, net   2,160,944       3,219,791  
Goodwill   4,150,461       4,150,461  
Deposits and other assets   393,508       336,258  
  $ 52,052,811     $ 43,705,667  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 1,239,522     $ 1,525,838  
Accrued expenses   894,122       216,814  
Co-op funds liability   140,400       185,889  
Payroll liabilities   2,584,487       2,844,107  
Operating lease liability, current portion   2,756,838       2,313,109  
Finance lease liability, current portion   69,380       24,253  
Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue, current portion   2,813,515       2,740,954  
Deferred revenue from company clinics   3,228,368       3,196,664  
Debt under the Paycheck Protection Program, current portion   1,656,292       -  
Other current liabilities   545,834       518,686  
Total current liabilities   15,928,758       13,566,314  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion   10,798,802       11,901,040  
Finance lease liability, net of current portion   150,524       34,398  
Debt under the Credit Agreement and Paycheck Protection Program, net of current portion   3,071,678       -  
Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue, net of current portion   12,581,885       12,366,322  
Deferred tax liability   72,841       89,863  
Other liabilities   27,230       27,230  
Total liabilities   42,631,718       37,985,167  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders' equity:      
Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019   -       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 14,073,244 shares issued and 14,057,201 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 13,898,694 shares issued and 13,882,932 outstanding as of December 31, 2019   14,073       13,899  
Additional paid-in capital   40,625,128       39,454,937  
Treasury stock 16,043 shares as of September 30, 2020 and 15,762 shares as of December 31, 2019, at cost   (115,303 )     (111,041 )
Accumulated deficit   (31,102,905 )     (33,637,395 )
Total The Joint Corp. stockholders' equity   9,420,993       5,720,400  
Non-controlling Interest   100       100  
Total equity   9,421,093       5,720,500  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,052,811     $ 43,705,667  
       


 
THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenues:              
Revenues from company-owned or managed clinics $ 8,403,844     $ 6,829,576     $ 22,554,946     $ 18,245,940  
Royalty fees   4,170,692       3,447,270       11,157,575       9,737,616  
Franchise fees   519,131       541,339       1,555,846       1,405,678  
Advertising fund revenue   1,187,666       978,209       3,176,080       2,797,576  
Software fees   688,046       514,350       1,964,968       1,256,711  
Regional developer fees   222,908       210,233       643,974       594,615  
Other revenues   218,266       205,400       591,443       537,596  
Total revenues   15,410,553       12,726,377       41,644,832       34,575,732  
Cost of revenues:              
Franchise and regional developer cost of revenues   1,588,707       1,318,966       4,281,389       3,634,397  
IT cost of revenues   123,539       107,903       284,653       297,561  
Total cost of revenues   1,712,246       1,426,869       4,566,042       3,931,958  
Selling and marketing expenses   1,845,601       1,793,229       5,684,556       5,068,585  
Depreciation and amortization   714,288       538,372       2,061,937       1,308,515  
General and administrative expenses   9,433,062       8,297,680       26,668,420       22,078,244  
Total selling, general and administrative expenses   11,992,951       10,629,281       34,414,913       28,455,344  
Net (gain) loss on disposition or impairment   -       29,848       (53,413 )     116,775  
Income from operations   1,705,356       640,379       2,717,290       2,071,655  
               
Other (expense) income:              
Bargain purchase gain   -       -       -       19,298  
Other expense, net   (25,667 )     (16,697 )     (55,248 )     (43,469 )
Total other expense   (25,667 )     (16,697 )     (55,248 )     (24,171 )
               
Income before income tax expense   1,679,689       623,682       2,662,042       2,047,484  
               
Income tax expense   75,730       6,702       127,551       15,597  
               
Net income and comprehensive income $ 1,603,959     $ 616,980     $ 2,534,491     $ 2,031,887  
               
Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
               
Net income attributable to The Joint Corp. stockholders $ 1,603,959     $ 616,980     $ 2,534,491     $ 2,031,887  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic earnings per share $ 0.11     $ 0.04     $ 0.18     $ 0.15  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11     $ 0.04     $ 0.17     $ 0.14  
               
Basic weighted average shares   14,033,535       13,846,045       13,968,635       13,798,593  
Diluted weighted average shares   14,593,107       14,526,538       14,523,329       14,442,203  
               


 
THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
         
         
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
    2020   2019
Net income   $ 2,534,491     $ 2,031,887  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash      
provided by operating activities     2,670,640       1,852,280  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities     1,702,314       821,041  
Net cash provided by operating activities     6,907,445       4,705,208  
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,225,946 )     (5,955,484 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     5,122,550       391,317  
Net increase (decrease) in cash   $ 9,804,049     $ (858,959 )
         


 
THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES
RECONCILIATION FOR GAAP TO NON-GAAP
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
Non-GAAP Financial Data: 2020
 		  2019
 		  2020
   2019
Net income $ 1,603,959     $ 616,980     $ 2,534,491     $ 2,031,887  
Net interest   25,668       16,697       55,248       43,469  
Depreciation and amortization expense   714,288       538,372       2,061,937       1,308,515  
Tax expense   75,730       6,702       127,551       15,597  
EBITDA $ 2,419,645     $ 1,178,751     $ 4,779,227     $ 3,399,468  
Stock compensation expense   212,234       186,020       678,706       536,744  
Acquisition related expenses   -       33,091       -       36,241  
Bargain purchase gain   -       -       -       (19,298 )
Net (gain) loss on disposition or impairment   -       29,848       (53,413 )     116,775  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,631,879     $ 1,427,710     $ 5,404,520     $ 4,069,930  
               

 

_____________________________________
1 System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. 
2 Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.


The Joint Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Joint Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results - Grows Revenue 21%, Compared to Q3 2019 – - Reports Record Net Income of $1.6 Million, Up 160% Compared to Q3 2019 –- Posts Record Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 Million, Up 84% Compared to Q3 2019 - - Increases Total Clinic Count to 560, Opening 22 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 5th to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results